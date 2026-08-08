What is the share price of Triveni Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Enterprises is ₹1.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Triveni Enterprises? The Triveni Enterprises is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Triveni Enterprises? The market cap of Triveni Enterprises is ₹5.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Triveni Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Triveni Enterprises are ₹1.00 and ₹1.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Triveni Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Enterprises is ₹1.73 and 52-week low of Triveni Enterprises is ₹0.82 as on .

How has the Triveni Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Triveni Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.54% for the past month, -13.04% over 3 months, -39.39% over 1 year, -27.46% across 3 years, and -39.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Triveni Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triveni Enterprises are 41.67 and 0.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global