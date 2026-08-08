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Triveni Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRIVENI ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Triveni Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Triveni Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.00₹1.00
₹1.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.82₹1.73
₹1.00
Open Price
₹1.00
Prev. Close
₹1.00
Volume
51,731

Source: Dion Global

Triveni Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Triveni Enterprises		-2.91-6.54-13.04-10.71-39.39-27.46-39.90
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Triveni Enterprises has declined 39.39% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Triveni Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Triveni Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Triveni Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.011.02
101.011.02
201.031.02
501.051.04
1001.061.09
2001.21.23

Source: Dion Global

Triveni Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Triveni Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Triveni Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:34 PM IST ISTTriveni Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Ob
Jul 06, 2026, 07:19 PM IST ISTTriveni Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTTriveni Enterprises - Audited Financial Results For The Q E 31.03.2026
May 28, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTTriveni Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Audited Financial Result For March 31, 2026
May 28, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTTriveni Enterprises - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, For The Quarter Ended March 31,

Source: Dion Global

About Triveni Enterprises

Triveni Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110MH1984PLC322974 and registration number is 019649. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramchandra Ramhit Varma
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pintu
    Director

FAQs on Triveni Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Triveni Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Enterprises is ₹1.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Triveni Enterprises?

The Triveni Enterprises is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Triveni Enterprises?

The market cap of Triveni Enterprises is ₹5.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Triveni Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Triveni Enterprises are ₹1.00 and ₹1.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Triveni Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Enterprises is ₹1.73 and 52-week low of Triveni Enterprises is ₹0.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Triveni Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Triveni Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.54% for the past month, -13.04% over 3 months, -39.39% over 1 year, -27.46% across 3 years, and -39.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Triveni Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triveni Enterprises are 41.67 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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