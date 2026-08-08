Here's the live share price of Triveni Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Triveni Enterprises
|-2.91
|-6.54
|-13.04
|-10.71
|-39.39
|-27.46
|-39.90
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Triveni Enterprises has declined 39.39% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Triveni Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.01
|1.02
|10
|1.01
|1.02
|20
|1.03
|1.02
|50
|1.05
|1.04
|100
|1.06
|1.09
|200
|1.2
|1.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Triveni Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:34 PM IST IST
|Triveni Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Ob
|Jul 06, 2026, 07:19 PM IST IST
|Triveni Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Triveni Enterprises - Audited Financial Results For The Q E 31.03.2026
|May 28, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Triveni Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Audited Financial Result For March 31, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Triveni Enterprises - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, For The Quarter Ended March 31,
Source: Dion Global
Triveni Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110MH1984PLC322974 and registration number is 019649. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Enterprises is ₹1.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Triveni Enterprises is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Triveni Enterprises is ₹5.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Triveni Enterprises are ₹1.00 and ₹1.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Enterprises is ₹1.73 and 52-week low of Triveni Enterprises is ₹0.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Triveni Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.54% for the past month, -13.04% over 3 months, -39.39% over 1 year, -27.46% across 3 years, and -39.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Triveni Enterprises are 41.67 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global