TRIVENI ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.81 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Triveni Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.75₹2.90
₹2.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.90₹3.68
₹2.81
Open Price
₹2.80
Prev. Close
₹2.81
Volume
2,41,099

Triveni Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.89
  • R22.97
  • R33.04
  • Pivot
    2.82
  • S12.74
  • S22.67
  • S32.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.492.7
  • 102.512.66
  • 202.552.63
  • 502.692.64
  • 1003.352.67
  • 2006.223.24

Triveni Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.916.44-5.3943.370-95.29-96.69
1.262.871.724.22-21.46107.7616.83
1.6439.4022.5218.0148.26134.7692.05
5.318.4324.0842.0615.987.637.63
27.3546.9170.2493.00110.591,342.00817.01
1.12-8.79-2.2710.36-19.1111.65-14.00
6.03-0.7713.5516.7916.51129.79-28.71
23.4931.3965.09106.3742.04481.44428.42
0.326.13-4.606.98-33.04236.34603.94
-1.37-14.41-3.7330.42-8.82333.9969.26
5.5129.6243.2982.6833.37518.2783.37
4.563.3327.2935.55-12.3185.5550.40
1.3110.357.2440.62213.811,312.871,848.05
5.906.212.2012.1365.36423.80-16.66
3.63-3.3119.5424.8523.786.99-23.75
10.00-10.63-15.26-19.44-20.30142.15139.72
4.23-5.861.5310.96-12.6950.99-59.11
5.5412.0117.18168.82522.624,131.485,263.85
2.341.9732.7625.66-16.61131.846.96
-1.75-4.4734.5232.52-3.61139.03-3.17

Triveni Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Triveni Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Triveni Enterprises Ltd.

Triveni Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52110MH1984PLC322974 and registration number is 019649. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramchandra Ramhit Varma
    Director
  • Ms. Pintu
    Director
  • Mr. Indrajeet Kumar Kuwar
    Director

FAQs on Triveni Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Triveni Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Triveni Enterprises Ltd. is ₹16.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Triveni Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Triveni Enterprises Ltd. is 62.86 and PB ratio of Triveni Enterprises Ltd. is 1.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Triveni Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triveni Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Triveni Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triveni Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triveni Enterprises Ltd. is ₹3.68 and 52-week low of Triveni Enterprises Ltd. is ₹1.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

