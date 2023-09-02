Follow Us

Triton Corp Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TRITON CORP LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.40 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Triton Corp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.39₹0.40
₹0.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.32₹0.40
₹0.40
Open Price
₹0.40
Prev. Close
₹0.40
Volume
0

Triton Corp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.4
  • R20.41
  • R30.41
  • Pivot
    0.4
  • S10.39
  • S20.39
  • S30.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.40.39
  • 100.40.38
  • 200.390.37
  • 500.360.36
  • 1000.30.34
  • 2000.250.31

Triton Corp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
05.2617.6517.652.56110.53100.00
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.506.546.7311.8516.94114.38199.39
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.716.1023.2418.0816.06115.9295.11
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Triton Corp Ltd. Share Holdings

Triton Corp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Triton Corp Ltd.

Triton Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1990PLC039989 and registration number is 039989. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Meena Rastogi
    Chairperson
  • Mrs. Sheetal Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tushar Rastogi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Singh Bisht
    Independent Director

FAQs on Triton Corp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Triton Corp Ltd.?

The market cap of Triton Corp Ltd. is ₹8.00 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Triton Corp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Triton Corp Ltd. is -44.94 and PB ratio of Triton Corp Ltd. is 0.76 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Triton Corp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Triton Corp Ltd. is ₹.40 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Triton Corp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Triton Corp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Triton Corp Ltd. is ₹.40 and 52-week low of Triton Corp Ltd. is ₹.32 as on Aug 28, 2023.

