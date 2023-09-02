Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.56
|-6.59
|-18.29
|-6.47
|-34.07
|290.00
|147.62
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909WB1985PLC039462 and registration number is 039462. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of other commission agents (including commission agents working in emerging areas for wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. is ₹11.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. is 17.72 and PB ratio of Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. is 1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. is ₹39.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. is ₹72.00 and 52-week low of Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. is ₹30.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.