Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
TRISHAKTI ELECTRONICS & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.00₹39.00
₹39.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.07₹72.00
₹39.00
Open Price
₹39.00
Prev. Close
₹39.00
Volume
15

Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139
  • R239
  • R339
  • Pivot
    39
  • S139
  • S239
  • S339

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 558.0938.43
  • 1058.5738.75
  • 2057.5839.22
  • 5057.2241.31
  • 10062.5244.58
  • 20065.6848.14

Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.56-6.59-18.29-6.47-34.07290.00147.62
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Jun, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd.

Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31909WB1985PLC039462 and registration number is 039462. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of other commission agents (including commission agents working in emerging areas for wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Jhanwar
    Managing & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Shalini Jhanwar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Jhanwar
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Siddhartha Chopra
    Director

FAQs on Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. is ₹11.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. is 17.72 and PB ratio of Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. is 1.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. is ₹39.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. is ₹72.00 and 52-week low of Trishakti Electronics & Industries Ltd. is ₹30.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

