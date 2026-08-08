Here's the live share price of Trinity League India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Trinity League India
|-1.35
|4.46
|-18.22
|-11.50
|-1.52
|-16.65
|0
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Trinity League India has declined 1.52% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Trinity League India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.95
|11.02
|10
|10.92
|11.02
|20
|11.04
|11.03
|50
|10.84
|11.19
|100
|11.81
|11.53
|200
|12.07
|11.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Trinity League India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Trinity League India - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Standalone And
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|Trinity League India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Trinity League India - Consolidated And Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Trinity League India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, May 29, 2026 Pursuant To Regula
|May 26, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Trinity League India - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financi
Source: Dion Global
Trinity League India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000DL1988PLC031953 and registration number is 031953. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trinity League India is ₹11.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trinity League India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Trinity League India is ₹8.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Trinity League India are ₹11.00 and ₹11.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trinity League India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trinity League India is ₹14.75 and 52-week low of Trinity League India is ₹9.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trinity League India has shown returns of -0.9% over the past day, 4.46% for the past month, -18.22% over 3 months, -1.52% over 1 year, -16.65% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trinity League India are -113.40 and 3.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global