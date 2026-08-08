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Trinity League India Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRINITY LEAGUE INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Trinity League India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.00 Closed
-0.90₹ -0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Trinity League India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.00₹11.00
₹11.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.51₹14.75
₹11.00
Open Price
₹11.00
Prev. Close
₹11.10
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

Trinity League India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trinity League India		-1.354.46-18.22-11.50-1.52-16.650
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Trinity League India has declined 1.52% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Trinity League India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Trinity League India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Trinity League India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.9511.02
1010.9211.02
2011.0411.03
5010.8411.19
10011.8111.53
20012.0711.94

Source: Dion Global

Trinity League India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Trinity League India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Trinity League India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTTrinity League India - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Standalone And
Jul 06, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTTrinity League India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTTrinity League India - Consolidated And Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTTrinity League India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, May 29, 2026 Pursuant To Regula
May 26, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTTrinity League India - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financi

Source: Dion Global

About Trinity League India

Trinity League India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000DL1988PLC031953 and registration number is 031953. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Devinder Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Madhulika Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shashank Chandhok
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Trinity League India Share Price

What is the share price of Trinity League India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trinity League India is ₹11.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Trinity League India?

The Trinity League India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trinity League India?

The market cap of Trinity League India is ₹8.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Trinity League India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Trinity League India are ₹11.00 and ₹11.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trinity League India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trinity League India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trinity League India is ₹14.75 and 52-week low of Trinity League India is ₹9.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Trinity League India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Trinity League India has shown returns of -0.9% over the past day, 4.46% for the past month, -18.22% over 3 months, -1.52% over 1 year, -16.65% across 3 years, and 0.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trinity League India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trinity League India are -113.40 and 3.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Trinity League India News

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