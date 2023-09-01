Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-8.08
|-17.50
|-24.00
|-41.07
|68.20
|27.41
|24.06
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.65
|-3.75
|4.35
|12.56
|-13.04
|138.01
|127.45
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-5.00
|3.63
|19.31
|40.24
|33.93
|1,028.65
|177.48
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.96
|7.64
|38.04
|38.56
|4.97
|-20.52
|-62.44
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|22 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Trinity League India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000DL1988PLC031953 and registration number is 031953. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Trinity League India Ltd. is ₹13.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Trinity League India Ltd. is -305.56 and PB ratio of Trinity League India Ltd. is 2.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trinity League India Ltd. is ₹16.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trinity League India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trinity League India Ltd. is ₹29.75 and 52-week low of Trinity League India Ltd. is ₹9.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.