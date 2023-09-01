Follow Us

TRINITY LEAGUE INDIA LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.50 Closed
-2.94-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Trinity League India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.50₹16.50
₹16.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.32₹29.75
₹16.50
Open Price
₹16.50
Prev. Close
₹17.00
Volume
99

Trinity League India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.5
  • R216.5
  • R316.5
  • Pivot
    16.5
  • S116.5
  • S216.5
  • S316.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 520.0517.41
  • 1018.0917.77
  • 2016.6818.62
  • 5013.8120.42
  • 10010.5720.96
  • 20010.0719.3

Trinity League India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.08-17.50-24.00-41.0768.2027.4124.06
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Trinity League India Ltd. Share Holdings

Trinity League India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
22 Nov, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Trinity League India Ltd.

Trinity League India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000DL1988PLC031953 and registration number is 031953. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Devinder Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashank Chandhok
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Madhulika Jain
    Director
  • Mrs. Saloni Jain
    Director

FAQs on Trinity League India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Trinity League India Ltd.?

The market cap of Trinity League India Ltd. is ₹13.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Trinity League India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Trinity League India Ltd. is -305.56 and PB ratio of Trinity League India Ltd. is 2.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Trinity League India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trinity League India Ltd. is ₹16.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trinity League India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trinity League India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trinity League India Ltd. is ₹29.75 and 52-week low of Trinity League India Ltd. is ₹9.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

