Trimurthi Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TRIMURTHI LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.80 Closed
2.560.22
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Trimurthi Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.16₹8.80
₹8.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.08₹11.10
₹8.80
Open Price
₹8.16
Prev. Close
₹8.58
Volume
994

Trimurthi Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.01
  • R29.23
  • R39.65
  • Pivot
    8.59
  • S18.37
  • S27.95
  • S37.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.668.85
  • 109.699.07
  • 209.469.25
  • 508.879.42
  • 1008.789.42
  • 2007.969.17

Trimurthi Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.55-7.37-14.15-1.35-6.38152.8725.71
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Trimurthi Ltd. Share Holdings

Trimurthi Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Trimurthi Ltd.

Trimurthi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1994PLC018956 and registration number is 018956. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of macaroni, noodles, couscous and similar farinaceous products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Bhangadia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Bhangadia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Monam Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sagar Rajendra Karwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Natwarlal Ramgopal Modani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Trimurthi Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Trimurthi Ltd.?

The market cap of Trimurthi Ltd. is ₹7.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Trimurthi Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Trimurthi Ltd. is -41.51 and PB ratio of Trimurthi Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Trimurthi Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trimurthi Ltd. is ₹8.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trimurthi Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trimurthi Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trimurthi Ltd. is ₹11.10 and 52-week low of Trimurthi Ltd. is ₹7.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

