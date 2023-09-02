Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.55
|-7.37
|-14.15
|-1.35
|-6.38
|152.87
|25.71
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Trimurthi Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1994PLC018956 and registration number is 018956. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of macaroni, noodles, couscous and similar farinaceous products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Trimurthi Ltd. is ₹7.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Trimurthi Ltd. is -41.51 and PB ratio of Trimurthi Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trimurthi Ltd. is ₹8.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trimurthi Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trimurthi Ltd. is ₹11.10 and 52-week low of Trimurthi Ltd. is ₹7.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.