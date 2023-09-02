What is the Market Cap of Trimurthi Ltd.? The market cap of Trimurthi Ltd. is ₹7.13 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Trimurthi Ltd.? P/E ratio of Trimurthi Ltd. is -41.51 and PB ratio of Trimurthi Ltd. is 0.99 as on .

What is the share price of Trimurthi Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trimurthi Ltd. is ₹8.80 as on .