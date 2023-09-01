Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Trigyn Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TRIGYN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹130.70 Closed
1.592.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Trigyn Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹129.20₹132.40
₹130.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.00₹142.50
₹130.70
Open Price
₹129.45
Prev. Close
₹128.65
Volume
3,96,475

Trigyn Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1132.03
  • R2133.82
  • R3135.23
  • Pivot
    130.62
  • S1128.83
  • S2127.42
  • S3125.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5101.36124.63
  • 10101.06123.58
  • 20102.16123.66
  • 50104.25120.28
  • 100103.69114.14
  • 200125.93109.61

Trigyn Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.260.7726.1827.2323.38149.4713.37
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Trigyn Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Trigyn Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Trigyn Technologies Ltd.

Trigyn Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1986PLC039341 and registration number is 039341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Ganapathi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Dilip Hanumara
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. P Bhavana Rao
    Executive Director
  • Dr. P Raja Mohan Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V V Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A R Ansari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Khare
    Independent Director
  • Dr. B R Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K S Sripathi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lakshmi Potluri
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Trigyn Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Trigyn Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Trigyn Technologies Ltd. is ₹402.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Trigyn Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Trigyn Technologies Ltd. is 70.04 and PB ratio of Trigyn Technologies Ltd. is 2.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Trigyn Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trigyn Technologies Ltd. is ₹130.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trigyn Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trigyn Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trigyn Technologies Ltd. is ₹142.50 and 52-week low of Trigyn Technologies Ltd. is ₹85.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data