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Trigyn Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRIGYN TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Trigyn Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹53.50 Closed
-1.78₹ -0.97
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Trigyn Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.50₹55.17
₹53.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.33₹101.33
₹53.50
Open Price
₹54.26
Prev. Close
₹54.47
Volume
1,282

Source: Dion Global

Trigyn Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trigyn Technologies		-0.304.59-11.57-19.46-34.09-24.87-17.75
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Trigyn Technologies has declined 34.09% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Trigyn Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Trigyn Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Trigyn Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.8253.99
1053.954.05
2054.3554.2
5055.1254.67
10053.9655.97
20060.3661.1

Source: Dion Global

Trigyn Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Trigyn Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Trigyn Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTTrigyn Technolog - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results For The
Jul 10, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTTrigyn Technolog - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 02:21 AM IST ISTTrigyn Technolog - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 25, 2026, 02:16 AM IST ISTTrigyn Technolog - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
May 30, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTTrigyn Technolog - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Trigyn Technologies

Trigyn Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1986PLC039341 and registration number is 039341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 188.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Satyam Cherukuri
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. P Bhavana Rao
    Executive Director
  • Mr. R Ganapathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. P Raja Mohan Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Lakshmi Potluri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ishwar Halalli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Syed Ahmed Sultan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Mallya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Trigyn Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Trigyn Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trigyn Technologies is ₹53.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Trigyn Technologies?

The Trigyn Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trigyn Technologies?

The market cap of Trigyn Technologies is ₹164.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Trigyn Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Trigyn Technologies are ₹55.17 and ₹53.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trigyn Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trigyn Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trigyn Technologies is ₹101.33 and 52-week low of Trigyn Technologies is ₹37.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Trigyn Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Trigyn Technologies has shown returns of -1.78% over the past day, 4.59% for the past month, -11.57% over 3 months, -34.09% over 1 year, -24.87% across 3 years, and -17.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trigyn Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trigyn Technologies are 82.95 and 0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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