What is the share price of Trigyn Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trigyn Technologies is ₹53.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Trigyn Technologies? The Trigyn Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trigyn Technologies? The market cap of Trigyn Technologies is ₹164.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Trigyn Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Trigyn Technologies are ₹55.17 and ₹53.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trigyn Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trigyn Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trigyn Technologies is ₹101.33 and 52-week low of Trigyn Technologies is ₹37.33 as on .

How has the Trigyn Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Trigyn Technologies has shown returns of -1.78% over the past day, 4.59% for the past month, -11.57% over 3 months, -34.09% over 1 year, -24.87% across 3 years, and -17.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trigyn Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trigyn Technologies are 82.95 and 0.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global