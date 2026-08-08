Here's the live share price of Trigyn Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Trigyn Technologies
|-0.30
|4.59
|-11.57
|-19.46
|-34.09
|-24.87
|-17.75
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Trigyn Technologies has declined 34.09% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Trigyn Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.82
|53.99
|10
|53.9
|54.05
|20
|54.35
|54.2
|50
|55.12
|54.67
|100
|53.96
|55.97
|200
|60.36
|61.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Trigyn Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Trigyn Technolog - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results For The
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Trigyn Technolog - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 02:21 AM IST IST
|Trigyn Technolog - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 25, 2026, 02:16 AM IST IST
|Trigyn Technolog - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|May 30, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Trigyn Technolog - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Trigyn Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1986PLC039341 and registration number is 039341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 188.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trigyn Technologies is ₹53.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trigyn Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Trigyn Technologies is ₹164.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Trigyn Technologies are ₹55.17 and ₹53.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trigyn Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trigyn Technologies is ₹101.33 and 52-week low of Trigyn Technologies is ₹37.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trigyn Technologies has shown returns of -1.78% over the past day, 4.59% for the past month, -11.57% over 3 months, -34.09% over 1 year, -24.87% across 3 years, and -17.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trigyn Technologies are 82.95 and 0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global