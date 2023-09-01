Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Trigyn Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1986PLC039341 and registration number is 039341. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Trigyn Technologies Ltd. is ₹402.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Trigyn Technologies Ltd. is 70.04 and PB ratio of Trigyn Technologies Ltd. is 2.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trigyn Technologies Ltd. is ₹130.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trigyn Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trigyn Technologies Ltd. is ₹142.50 and 52-week low of Trigyn Technologies Ltd. is ₹85.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.