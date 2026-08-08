Here's the live share price of Tridhya Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tridhya Tech
|-9.09
|-10.80
|-3.55
|-30.15
|-47.95
|-39.48
|-26.44
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.68
|17.01
|2.14
|-16.81
|-19.50
|-11.04
|-5.89
|Infosys
|3.98
|9.64
|1.07
|-21.51
|-18.22
|-5.51
|-6.71
|HCL Technologies
|0.72
|16.13
|14.64
|-15.32
|-8.06
|5.64
|5.25
|Wipro
|2.11
|8.40
|-4.98
|-18.49
|-22.61
|-3.02
|-8.87
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.99
|12.95
|12.90
|0.82
|10.32
|11.37
|4.90
|LTM
|6.79
|20.72
|9.60
|-17.21
|-7.53
|-2.64
|-0.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.99
|-1.34
|-8.43
|14.63
|45.05
|13.20
|7.72
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|5.53
|6.38
|24.28
|62.39
|37.72
|44.01
|21.50
|Persistent Systems
|-1.33
|12.08
|9.85
|-6.81
|5.64
|30.90
|28.46
|Coforge
|3.20
|17.13
|38.18
|14.63
|4.22
|21.57
|13.09
|Mphasis
|5.67
|4.23
|12.85
|-5.36
|-8.42
|2.03
|-1.74
|Tata Technologies
|16.74
|20.13
|38.70
|40.97
|30.62
|-12.73
|-7.84
|Hexaware Technologies
|0.53
|4.36
|22.59
|-6.19
|-22.13
|-9.53
|-5.83
|Tata Elxsi
|2.94
|1.99
|-12.02
|-27.75
|-35.53
|-19.24
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|11.13
|4.38
|-23.40
|-28.81
|-38.44
|-14.93
|-9.25
|TBO Tek
|5.21
|7.04
|27.32
|6.04
|18.09
|4.63
|2.75
|KPIT Technologies
|5.26
|12.00
|-12.83
|-34.66
|-47.92
|-18.20
|15.86
|Fractal Analytics
|0.70
|-2.83
|-25.77
|-3.48
|-3.48
|-1.17
|-0.71
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.41
|29.48
|127.95
|273.38
|481.56
|159.85
|116.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tridhya Tech has declined 47.95% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Tridhya Tech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.41
|10.43
|10
|10.91
|10.52
|20
|10.22
|10.34
|50
|9.56
|10.31
|100
|11.36
|11.56
|200
|14.46
|14.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tridhya Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Tridhya Tech fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Tridhya Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900GJ2018PLC100733 and registration number is 100733. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tridhya Tech is ₹9.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tridhya Tech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Tridhya Tech is ₹22.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tridhya Tech are ₹9.50 and ₹9.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tridhya Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tridhya Tech is ₹19.95 and 52-week low of Tridhya Tech is ₹6.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tridhya Tech has shown returns of -4.52% over the past day, -10.8% for the past month, -3.55% over 3 months, -47.95% over 1 year, -39.48% across 3 years, and -26.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tridhya Tech are 45.45 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global