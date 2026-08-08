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Tridhya Tech Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRIDHYA TECH

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Tridhya Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.50 Closed
-4.52₹ -0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tridhya Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.50₹9.50
₹9.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.30₹19.95
₹9.50
Open Price
₹9.50
Prev. Close
₹9.95
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

Tridhya Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tridhya Tech		-9.09-10.80-3.55-30.15-47.95-39.48-26.44
Tata Consultancy Services		3.6817.012.14-16.81-19.50-11.04-5.89
Infosys		3.989.641.07-21.51-18.22-5.51-6.71
HCL Technologies		0.7216.1314.64-15.32-8.065.645.25
Wipro		2.118.40-4.98-18.49-22.61-3.02-8.87
Tech Mahindra		-0.9912.9512.900.8210.3211.374.90
LTM		6.7920.729.60-17.21-7.53-2.64-0.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.99-1.34-8.4314.6345.0513.207.72
Oracle Financial Services Software		5.536.3824.2862.3937.7244.0121.50
Persistent Systems		-1.3312.089.85-6.815.6430.9028.46
Coforge		3.2017.1338.1814.634.2221.5713.09
Mphasis		5.674.2312.85-5.36-8.422.03-1.74
Tata Technologies		16.7420.1338.7040.9730.62-12.73-7.84
Hexaware Technologies		0.534.3622.59-6.19-22.13-9.53-5.83
Tata Elxsi		2.941.99-12.02-27.75-35.53-19.24-2.40
Pine Labs		11.134.38-23.40-28.81-38.44-14.93-9.25
TBO Tek		5.217.0427.326.0418.094.632.75
KPIT Technologies		5.2612.00-12.83-34.66-47.92-18.2015.86
Fractal Analytics		0.70-2.83-25.77-3.48-3.48-1.17-0.71
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.4129.48127.95273.38481.56159.85116.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tridhya Tech has declined 47.95% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Tridhya Tech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).

Tridhya Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tridhya Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.4110.43
1010.9110.52
2010.2210.34
509.5610.31
10011.3611.56
20014.4614.95

Source: Dion Global

Tridhya Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tridhya Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tridhya Tech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Tridhya Tech fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Tridhya Tech

Tridhya Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900GJ2018PLC100733 and registration number is 100733. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Arjanbhai Marand
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinay Shivji Dangar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Arjanbhai Ahir
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Hetal Harshal Somani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ashutosh Chhawchharia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tridhya Tech Share Price

What is the share price of Tridhya Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tridhya Tech is ₹9.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tridhya Tech?

The Tridhya Tech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tridhya Tech?

The market cap of Tridhya Tech is ₹22.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tridhya Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tridhya Tech are ₹9.50 and ₹9.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tridhya Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tridhya Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tridhya Tech is ₹19.95 and 52-week low of Tridhya Tech is ₹6.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tridhya Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tridhya Tech has shown returns of -4.52% over the past day, -10.8% for the past month, -3.55% over 3 months, -47.95% over 1 year, -39.48% across 3 years, and -26.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tridhya Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tridhya Tech are 45.45 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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