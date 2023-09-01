Follow Us

TRIDHYA TECH LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹43.05 Closed
-0.81-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Tridhya Tech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.90₹43.60
₹43.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.90₹55.00
₹43.05
Open Price
₹43.15
Prev. Close
₹43.40
Volume
75,000

Tridhya Tech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.37
  • R243.83
  • R344.07
  • Pivot
    43.13
  • S142.67
  • S242.43
  • S341.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.8243.08
  • 104.4142.84
  • 202.2142.62
  • 500.880
  • 1000.440
  • 2000.220

Tridhya Tech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.120.12-2.72-2.72-2.72-2.72-2.72
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Tridhya Tech Ltd. Share Holdings

About Tridhya Tech Ltd.

IT Consulting & Software

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Barot
    Director
  • Mr. Dangar Vinay
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Ahir
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Hetal Somani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Simran Jeet Kaur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tridhya Tech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tridhya Tech Ltd.?

The market cap of Tridhya Tech Ltd. is ₹100.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tridhya Tech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tridhya Tech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Tridhya Tech Ltd. is 2.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tridhya Tech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tridhya Tech Ltd. is ₹43.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tridhya Tech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tridhya Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tridhya Tech Ltd. is ₹55.00 and 52-week low of Tridhya Tech Ltd. is ₹39.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

