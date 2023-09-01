What is the Market Cap of Tridhya Tech Ltd.? The market cap of Tridhya Tech Ltd. is ₹100.25 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tridhya Tech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Tridhya Tech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Tridhya Tech Ltd. is 2.77 as on .

What is the share price of Tridhya Tech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tridhya Tech Ltd. is ₹43.05 as on .