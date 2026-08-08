What is the share price of Tridhya Tech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tridhya Tech is ₹9.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Tridhya Tech? The Tridhya Tech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tridhya Tech? The market cap of Tridhya Tech is ₹22.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tridhya Tech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tridhya Tech are ₹9.50 and ₹9.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tridhya Tech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tridhya Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tridhya Tech is ₹19.95 and 52-week low of Tridhya Tech is ₹6.30 as on .

How has the Tridhya Tech performed historically in terms of returns? The Tridhya Tech has shown returns of -4.52% over the past day, -10.8% for the past month, -3.55% over 3 months, -47.95% over 1 year, -39.48% across 3 years, and -26.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tridhya Tech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tridhya Tech are 45.45 and 0.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global