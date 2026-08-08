What is the share price of Tridev Infraestates? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tridev Infraestates is ₹6.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Tridev Infraestates? The Tridev Infraestates is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tridev Infraestates? The market cap of Tridev Infraestates is ₹3.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tridev Infraestates? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tridev Infraestates are ₹6.00 and ₹6.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tridev Infraestates? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tridev Infraestates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tridev Infraestates is ₹9.46 and 52-week low of Tridev Infraestates is ₹5.89 as on .

How has the Tridev Infraestates performed historically in terms of returns? The Tridev Infraestates has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.23% for the past month, 0.67% over 3 months, -24.24% over 1 year, 44.71% across 3 years, and 35.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tridev Infraestates? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tridev Infraestates are 0.00 and 0.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global