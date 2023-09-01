Follow Us

Tridev Infraestates Ltd. Share Price

TRIDEV INFRAESTATES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.07 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Tridev Infraestates Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.07₹2.07
₹2.07
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.10₹2.08
₹2.07
Open Price
₹2.07
Prev. Close
₹2.07
Volume
0

Tridev Infraestates Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.07
  • R22.07
  • R32.07
  • Pivot
    2.07
  • S12.07
  • S22.07
  • S32.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.682.02
  • 101.811.95
  • 201.811.83
  • 501.551.67
  • 1001.311.53
  • 2001.11.59

Tridev Infraestates Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.554.0214.3623.21213.6488.18
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Tridev Infraestates Ltd. Share Holdings

Tridev Infraestates Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tridev Infraestates Ltd.

Tridev Infraestates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1988PLC033812 and registration number is 033812. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Agarwal
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Atul Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Ishu Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Vaid
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tridev Infraestates Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tridev Infraestates Ltd.?

The market cap of Tridev Infraestates Ltd. is ₹1.35 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tridev Infraestates Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tridev Infraestates Ltd. is -0.66 and PB ratio of Tridev Infraestates Ltd. is 0.5 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Tridev Infraestates Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tridev Infraestates Ltd. is ₹2.07 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tridev Infraestates Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tridev Infraestates Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tridev Infraestates Ltd. is ₹2.08 and 52-week low of Tridev Infraestates Ltd. is ₹1.10 as on Aug 28, 2023.

