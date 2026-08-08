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Tridev Infraestates Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRIDEV INFRAESTATES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Tridev Infraestates along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tridev Infraestates Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.00₹6.00
₹6.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.89₹9.46
₹6.00
Open Price
₹6.00
Prev. Close
₹6.00
Volume
75

Source: Dion Global

Tridev Infraestates Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tridev Infraestates		-0.50-3.230.67-11.63-24.2444.7135.78
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tridev Infraestates has declined 24.24% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Tridev Infraestates has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Tridev Infraestates Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tridev Infraestates Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.016.01
106.046.03
206.136.07
506.116.22
1006.616.51
2007.086.8

Source: Dion Global

Tridev Infraestates Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tridev Infraestates remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 88.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tridev Infraestates Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTTridev Infraestates - Intimation Of Record Date Under Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requireme
Aug 07, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTTridev Infraestates - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 07Th August 2026 At The Regi
Aug 06, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTTridev Infraestates - Board Meeting Intimation for For Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
Aug 05, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTTridev Infraestates - Submission Of Certificate Of Registration Of Order By Registrar Of Companies
Aug 04, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTTridev Infraestates - Board Meeting Intimation for To Fix The Record Date For Determining The Entitlement Of The Equity Share

Source: Dion Global

About Tridev Infraestates

Tridev Infraestates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1988PLC033812 and registration number is 033812. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Agarwal
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Atul Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Ishu Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Vaid
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tridev Infraestates Share Price

What is the share price of Tridev Infraestates?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tridev Infraestates is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tridev Infraestates?

The Tridev Infraestates is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tridev Infraestates?

The market cap of Tridev Infraestates is ₹3.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tridev Infraestates?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tridev Infraestates are ₹6.00 and ₹6.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tridev Infraestates?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tridev Infraestates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tridev Infraestates is ₹9.46 and 52-week low of Tridev Infraestates is ₹5.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tridev Infraestates performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tridev Infraestates has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.23% for the past month, 0.67% over 3 months, -24.24% over 1 year, 44.71% across 3 years, and 35.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tridev Infraestates?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tridev Infraestates are 0.00 and 0.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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