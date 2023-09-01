What is the Market Cap of Tridev Infraestates Ltd.? The market cap of Tridev Infraestates Ltd. is ₹1.35 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tridev Infraestates Ltd.? P/E ratio of Tridev Infraestates Ltd. is -0.66 and PB ratio of Tridev Infraestates Ltd. is 0.5 as on .

What is the share price of Tridev Infraestates Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tridev Infraestates Ltd. is ₹2.07 as on .