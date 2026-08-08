Here's the live share price of Tridev Infraestates along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tridev Infraestates
|-0.50
|-3.23
|0.67
|-11.63
|-24.24
|44.71
|35.78
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tridev Infraestates has declined 24.24% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Tridev Infraestates has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.01
|6.01
|10
|6.04
|6.03
|20
|6.13
|6.07
|50
|6.11
|6.22
|100
|6.61
|6.51
|200
|7.08
|6.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tridev Infraestates remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 88.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|Tridev Infraestates - Intimation Of Record Date Under Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requireme
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|Tridev Infraestates - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 07Th August 2026 At The Regi
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Tridev Infraestates - Board Meeting Intimation for For Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Tridev Infraestates - Submission Of Certificate Of Registration Of Order By Registrar Of Companies
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Tridev Infraestates - Board Meeting Intimation for To Fix The Record Date For Determining The Entitlement Of The Equity Share
Source: Dion Global
Tridev Infraestates Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100DL1988PLC033812 and registration number is 033812. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tridev Infraestates is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tridev Infraestates is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tridev Infraestates is ₹3.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tridev Infraestates are ₹6.00 and ₹6.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tridev Infraestates stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tridev Infraestates is ₹9.46 and 52-week low of Tridev Infraestates is ₹5.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tridev Infraestates has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.23% for the past month, 0.67% over 3 months, -24.24% over 1 year, 44.71% across 3 years, and 35.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tridev Infraestates are 0.00 and 0.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global