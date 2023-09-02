Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.35
|-2.29
|-2.19
|-8.71
|-52.08
|123.82
|41.90
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|24 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Trident Texofab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120GJ2008PLC054976 and registration number is 054976. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Trident Texofab Ltd. is ₹61.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Trident Texofab Ltd. is 33.45 and PB ratio of Trident Texofab Ltd. is 4.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trident Texofab Ltd. is ₹61.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trident Texofab Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trident Texofab Ltd. is ₹206.00 and 52-week low of Trident Texofab Ltd. is ₹52.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.