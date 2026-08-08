Here's the live share price of Trident Texofab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Trident Texofab
|-13.05
|-31.87
|-52.77
|-85.50
|-89.57
|-28.94
|-7.35
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Trident Texofab has declined 89.57% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Trident Texofab has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.11
|25.96
|10
|29.4
|27.51
|20
|30.87
|29.8
|50
|35.78
|36.8
|100
|43.05
|61.24
|200
|151.75
|107.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Trident Texofab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 67.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Trident Texofab - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For The
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:02 PM IST IST
|Trident Texofab - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Trident Texofab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 02, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Trident Texofab - Intimation Of Forfeiture Of Upfront Consideration And Lapse Of Warrants
|Jul 02, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Trident Texofab - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 02.07.2026
Source: Dion Global
Trident Texofab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120GJ2008PLC054976 and registration number is 054976. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 118.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trident Texofab is ₹22.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trident Texofab is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Trident Texofab is ₹33.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Trident Texofab are ₹23.41 and ₹22.24.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trident Texofab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trident Texofab is ₹379.00 and 52-week low of Trident Texofab is ₹22.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trident Texofab has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -31.87% for the past month, -52.77% over 3 months, -89.57% over 1 year, -28.94% across 3 years, and -7.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trident Texofab are 47.44 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global