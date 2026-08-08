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Trident Texofab Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRIDENT TEXOFAB

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Trident Texofab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.25 Closed
-4.96₹ -1.16
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Trident Texofab Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.24₹23.41
₹22.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.24₹379.00
₹22.25
Open Price
₹23.41
Prev. Close
₹23.41
Volume
53,774

Source: Dion Global

Trident Texofab Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trident Texofab		-13.05-31.87-52.77-85.50-89.57-28.94-7.35
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Trident Texofab has declined 89.57% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Trident Texofab has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Trident Texofab Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Trident Texofab Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.1125.96
1029.427.51
2030.8729.8
5035.7836.8
10043.0561.24
200151.75107.18

Source: Dion Global

Trident Texofab Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Trident Texofab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 67.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Trident Texofab Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTTrident Texofab - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For The
Jul 10, 2026, 05:02 PM IST ISTTrident Texofab - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTTrident Texofab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 02, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTTrident Texofab - Intimation Of Forfeiture Of Upfront Consideration And Lapse Of Warrants
Jul 02, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTTrident Texofab - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 02.07.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Trident Texofab

Trident Texofab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120GJ2008PLC054976 and registration number is 054976. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 118.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hardik Jigishkumar Desai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Chetan Chandrakant Jariwala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manish Dhirajlal Halwawala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandip Jayeshkumar Katwala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mishal Shailesh Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ankita Jignesh Saraiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Trident Texofab Share Price

What is the share price of Trident Texofab?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trident Texofab is ₹22.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Trident Texofab?

The Trident Texofab is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trident Texofab?

The market cap of Trident Texofab is ₹33.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Trident Texofab?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Trident Texofab are ₹23.41 and ₹22.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trident Texofab?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trident Texofab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trident Texofab is ₹379.00 and 52-week low of Trident Texofab is ₹22.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Trident Texofab performed historically in terms of returns?

The Trident Texofab has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -31.87% for the past month, -52.77% over 3 months, -89.57% over 1 year, -28.94% across 3 years, and -7.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trident Texofab?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trident Texofab are 47.44 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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