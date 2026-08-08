What is the share price of Trident Texofab? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trident Texofab is ₹22.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Trident Texofab? The Trident Texofab is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trident Texofab? The market cap of Trident Texofab is ₹33.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Trident Texofab? Today’s highest and lowest price of Trident Texofab are ₹23.41 and ₹22.24.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trident Texofab? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trident Texofab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trident Texofab is ₹379.00 and 52-week low of Trident Texofab is ₹22.24 as on .

How has the Trident Texofab performed historically in terms of returns? The Trident Texofab has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, -31.87% for the past month, -52.77% over 3 months, -89.57% over 1 year, -28.94% across 3 years, and -7.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trident Texofab? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trident Texofab are 47.44 and 0.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global