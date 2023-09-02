What is the Market Cap of Trident Texofab Ltd.? The market cap of Trident Texofab Ltd. is ₹61.98 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Trident Texofab Ltd.? P/E ratio of Trident Texofab Ltd. is 33.45 and PB ratio of Trident Texofab Ltd. is 4.08 as on .

What is the share price of Trident Texofab Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trident Texofab Ltd. is ₹61.55 as on .