Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Trident Texofab Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TRIDENT TEXOFAB LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹61.55 Closed
-0.71-0.44
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Trident Texofab Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.02₹62.50
₹61.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.26₹206.00
₹61.55
Open Price
₹62.00
Prev. Close
₹61.99
Volume
7,692

Trident Texofab Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R162.36
  • R263.17
  • R363.84
  • Pivot
    61.69
  • S160.88
  • S260.21
  • S359.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5113.5661.58
  • 10114.5861.55
  • 20120.0861.86
  • 50134.5462.83
  • 100124.7265.55
  • 20099.5972.25

Trident Texofab Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.35-2.29-2.19-8.71-52.08123.8241.90
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Trident Texofab Ltd. Share Holdings

Trident Texofab Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
24 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Trident Texofab Ltd.

Trident Texofab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120GJ2008PLC054976 and registration number is 054976. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hardik Jigishkumar Desai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Chetan Chandrakant Jariwala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak P Gandhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Dhirajlal Halwawala
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ankita Jignesh Saraiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vrusti Bhumik Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Natasha Karbhari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Trident Texofab Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Trident Texofab Ltd.?

The market cap of Trident Texofab Ltd. is ₹61.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Trident Texofab Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Trident Texofab Ltd. is 33.45 and PB ratio of Trident Texofab Ltd. is 4.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Trident Texofab Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trident Texofab Ltd. is ₹61.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trident Texofab Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trident Texofab Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trident Texofab Ltd. is ₹206.00 and 52-week low of Trident Texofab Ltd. is ₹52.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data