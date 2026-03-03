Facebook Pixel Code
Trident Techlabs Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRIDENT TECHLABS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Trident Techlabs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹198.75 Closed
1.92₹ 3.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:54 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Trident Techlabs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹187.00₹203.00
₹198.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹165.30₹1,029.30
₹198.75
Open Price
₹195.00
Prev. Close
₹195.00
Volume
34,875

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Trident Techlabs has gained 14.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -72.61%.

Trident Techlabs’s current P/E of 19.42x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Trident Techlabs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trident Techlabs		17.92-15.50-39.53-67.14-73.7724.4814.04
Crisil		-4.24-10.47-3.05-14.68-2.988.3617.56
Central Depository Services (India)		-7.28-8.54-20.78-19.1211.2434.9531.76
Urban Company		-5.66-16.85-20.90-38.24-38.24-14.84-9.19
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-1.30-2.50-0.58-6.41-11.07-11.58-7.12
Indegene		0.03-4.00-9.59-13.21-9.26-5.62-3.41
WeWork India Management		-6.90-17.41-19.79-23.69-23.69-8.62-5.26
CMS Info Systems		-2.82-6.37-15.28-27.34-32.401.194.82
SIS		3.64-10.88-7.34-18.12-3.35-5.56-6.66
PDS		-4.02-14.70-15.13-8.02-29.96-3.4018.07
Quess Corp		-4.06-9.29-7.54-28.98-67.16-19.26-23.58
TeamLease Services		-5.11-16.24-25.86-35.89-38.68-22.49-19.26
Updater Services		-0.791.97-14.16-39.34-47.64-18.62-11.63
Krystal Integrated Services		-3.88-1.6210.01-13.2741.58-5.54-3.36
Kapston Services		1.520.9632.2464.8987.6777.5048.29
Bluspring Enterprises		-8.90-16.93-26.95-36.28-40.41-15.85-9.84
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-5.365.94-13.6340.77103.663.962.36
Radiant Cash Management Services		-3.82-21.61-32.71-37.28-40.95-28.49-19.37
NDL Ventures		-4.2017.6912.4522.4326.11-3.30-25.06
Patil Automation		-5.400.71-21.83-29.10-7.93-2.72-1.64

Over the last one year, Trident Techlabs has declined 73.77% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Trident Techlabs has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).

Trident Techlabs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Trident Techlabs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5178.87185.1
10178.79185.68
20197.49198.42
50257.13247.46
100333.95317.57
200426420.36

Trident Techlabs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Trident Techlabs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Trident Techlabs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Trident Techlabs fact sheet for more information

About Trident Techlabs

Trident Techlabs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL2000PLC105611 and registration number is 105611. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sarad Chandra Naithani
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kapoor
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sukesh Chandra Naithani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tushar Bhanudas Borole
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. George Anil Dsilva
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neha Nimesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sweety
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Sunil Periwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Trident Techlabs Share Price

What is the share price of Trident Techlabs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trident Techlabs is ₹198.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Trident Techlabs?

The Trident Techlabs is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trident Techlabs?

The market cap of Trident Techlabs is ₹343.46 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Trident Techlabs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Trident Techlabs are ₹203.00 and ₹187.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trident Techlabs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trident Techlabs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trident Techlabs is ₹1,029.30 and 52-week low of Trident Techlabs is ₹165.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Trident Techlabs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Trident Techlabs has shown returns of 1.92% over the past day, -12.23% for the past month, -43.39% over 3 months, -72.61% over 1 year, 24.48% across 3 years, and 14.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trident Techlabs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trident Techlabs are 19.42 and 5.07 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.

