Here's the live share price of Trident Techlabs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Trident Techlabs has gained 14.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -72.61%.
Trident Techlabs’s current P/E of 19.42x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Trident Techlabs
|17.92
|-15.50
|-39.53
|-67.14
|-73.77
|24.48
|14.04
|Crisil
|-4.24
|-10.47
|-3.05
|-14.68
|-2.98
|8.36
|17.56
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-7.28
|-8.54
|-20.78
|-19.12
|11.24
|34.95
|31.76
|Urban Company
|-5.66
|-16.85
|-20.90
|-38.24
|-38.24
|-14.84
|-9.19
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.30
|-2.50
|-0.58
|-6.41
|-11.07
|-11.58
|-7.12
|Indegene
|0.03
|-4.00
|-9.59
|-13.21
|-9.26
|-5.62
|-3.41
|WeWork India Management
|-6.90
|-17.41
|-19.79
|-23.69
|-23.69
|-8.62
|-5.26
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.37
|-15.28
|-27.34
|-32.40
|1.19
|4.82
|SIS
|3.64
|-10.88
|-7.34
|-18.12
|-3.35
|-5.56
|-6.66
|PDS
|-4.02
|-14.70
|-15.13
|-8.02
|-29.96
|-3.40
|18.07
|Quess Corp
|-4.06
|-9.29
|-7.54
|-28.98
|-67.16
|-19.26
|-23.58
|TeamLease Services
|-5.11
|-16.24
|-25.86
|-35.89
|-38.68
|-22.49
|-19.26
|Updater Services
|-0.79
|1.97
|-14.16
|-39.34
|-47.64
|-18.62
|-11.63
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-3.88
|-1.62
|10.01
|-13.27
|41.58
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Kapston Services
|1.52
|0.96
|32.24
|64.89
|87.67
|77.50
|48.29
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.90
|-16.93
|-26.95
|-36.28
|-40.41
|-15.85
|-9.84
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-5.36
|5.94
|-13.63
|40.77
|103.66
|3.96
|2.36
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-3.82
|-21.61
|-32.71
|-37.28
|-40.95
|-28.49
|-19.37
|NDL Ventures
|-4.20
|17.69
|12.45
|22.43
|26.11
|-3.30
|-25.06
|Patil Automation
|-5.40
|0.71
|-21.83
|-29.10
|-7.93
|-2.72
|-1.64
Over the last one year, Trident Techlabs has declined 73.77% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Trident Techlabs has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|178.87
|185.1
|10
|178.79
|185.68
|20
|197.49
|198.42
|50
|257.13
|247.46
|100
|333.95
|317.57
|200
|426
|420.36
In the latest quarter, Trident Techlabs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Trident Techlabs fact sheet for more information
Trident Techlabs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/05/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL2000PLC105611 and registration number is 105611. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trident Techlabs is ₹198.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Trident Techlabs is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Trident Techlabs is ₹343.46 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Trident Techlabs are ₹203.00 and ₹187.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trident Techlabs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trident Techlabs is ₹1,029.30 and 52-week low of Trident Techlabs is ₹165.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Trident Techlabs has shown returns of 1.92% over the past day, -12.23% for the past month, -43.39% over 3 months, -72.61% over 1 year, 24.48% across 3 years, and 14.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trident Techlabs are 19.42 and 5.07 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.