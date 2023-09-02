Follow Us

TRIDENT LIFELINE LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹210.00 Closed
-2.62-5.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Trident Lifeline Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹203.45₹215.00
₹210.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹102.75₹239.70
₹210.00
Open Price
₹215.00
Prev. Close
₹215.65
Volume
9,600

Trident Lifeline Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1215.52
  • R2221.03
  • R3227.07
  • Pivot
    209.48
  • S1203.97
  • S2197.93
  • S3192.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5149.13216.91
  • 10135.87215.39
  • 2073.34206.65
  • 5029.34183.43
  • 10014.67165.76
  • 2007.330

Trident Lifeline Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.558.1143.5936.4194.1794.1794.17
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Trident Lifeline Ltd. Share Holdings

Trident Lifeline Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
15 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Trident Lifeline Ltd.

Trident Lifeline Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ2014PLC078227 and registration number is 078227. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hardik Jigishkumar Desai
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Mayurkumar Mansukhbhai Gajera
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shravan Harikrishna Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Maniya Hardik Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Vimal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aena Surana
    Independent Director

FAQs on Trident Lifeline Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Trident Lifeline Ltd.?

The market cap of Trident Lifeline Ltd. is ₹241.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Trident Lifeline Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Trident Lifeline Ltd. is 35.12 and PB ratio of Trident Lifeline Ltd. is 5.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Trident Lifeline Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trident Lifeline Ltd. is ₹210.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trident Lifeline Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trident Lifeline Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trident Lifeline Ltd. is ₹239.70 and 52-week low of Trident Lifeline Ltd. is ₹102.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

