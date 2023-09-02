Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.55
|8.11
|43.59
|36.41
|94.17
|94.17
|94.17
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|15 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Trident Lifeline Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ2014PLC078227 and registration number is 078227. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Trident Lifeline Ltd. is ₹241.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Trident Lifeline Ltd. is 35.12 and PB ratio of Trident Lifeline Ltd. is 5.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trident Lifeline Ltd. is ₹210.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trident Lifeline Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trident Lifeline Ltd. is ₹239.70 and 52-week low of Trident Lifeline Ltd. is ₹102.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.