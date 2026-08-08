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Trident Lifeline Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRIDENT LIFELINE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Trident Lifeline along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹258.40 Closed
1.53₹ 3.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Trident Lifeline Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹254.05₹263.00
₹258.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹229.95₹328.00
₹258.40
Open Price
₹254.05
Prev. Close
₹254.50
Volume
35,400

Source: Dion Global

Trident Lifeline Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trident Lifeline		-1.71-0.693.78-8.69-6.045.1219.03
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Trident Lifeline has declined 6.04% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Trident Lifeline has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Trident Lifeline Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Trident Lifeline Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5265.15259.77
10263.64261.23
20262.13261
50255.39258.58
100253.79260.32
200274.93265.73

Source: Dion Global

Trident Lifeline Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Trident Lifeline saw a drop in promoter holding to 62.57%, while DII stake decreased to 0.26%, FII holding fell to 5.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Trident Lifeline Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTTrident Lifeline - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 30, 2026, 02:19 AM IST ISTTrident Lifeline - Result- Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 30, 2026, 02:07 AM IST ISTTrident Lifeline - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.07.2026
Jul 24, 2026, 04:45 PM IST ISTTrident Lifeline - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & C
Jul 17, 2026, 07:52 PM IST ISTTrident Lifeline - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Trident Lifeline

Trident Lifeline Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ2014PLC078227 and registration number is 078227. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hardik Jigishkumar Desai
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Shravan Harikrishna Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rupaben Chetan Jariwala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Maniya Hardik Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mishal Shailesh Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Falguni Bhavesh Jariwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Trident Lifeline Share Price

What is the share price of Trident Lifeline?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trident Lifeline is ₹258.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Trident Lifeline?

The Trident Lifeline is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trident Lifeline?

The market cap of Trident Lifeline is ₹304.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Trident Lifeline?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Trident Lifeline are ₹263.00 and ₹254.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trident Lifeline?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trident Lifeline stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trident Lifeline is ₹328.00 and 52-week low of Trident Lifeline is ₹229.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Trident Lifeline performed historically in terms of returns?

The Trident Lifeline has shown returns of 1.53% over the past day, -0.69% for the past month, 3.78% over 3 months, -6.04% over 1 year, 5.12% across 3 years, and 19.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trident Lifeline?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trident Lifeline are 14.51 and 3.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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