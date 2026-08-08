Here's the live share price of Trident Lifeline along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Trident Lifeline
|-1.71
|-0.69
|3.78
|-8.69
|-6.04
|5.12
|19.03
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Trident Lifeline has declined 6.04% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Trident Lifeline has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|265.15
|259.77
|10
|263.64
|261.23
|20
|262.13
|261
|50
|255.39
|258.58
|100
|253.79
|260.32
|200
|274.93
|265.73
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Trident Lifeline saw a drop in promoter holding to 62.57%, while DII stake decreased to 0.26%, FII holding fell to 5.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Trident Lifeline - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:19 AM IST IST
|Trident Lifeline - Result- Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:07 AM IST IST
|Trident Lifeline - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 29.07.2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 04:45 PM IST IST
|Trident Lifeline - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & C
|Jul 17, 2026, 07:52 PM IST IST
|Trident Lifeline - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Trident Lifeline Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ2014PLC078227 and registration number is 078227. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trident Lifeline is ₹258.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trident Lifeline is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Trident Lifeline is ₹304.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Trident Lifeline are ₹263.00 and ₹254.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trident Lifeline stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trident Lifeline is ₹328.00 and 52-week low of Trident Lifeline is ₹229.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trident Lifeline has shown returns of 1.53% over the past day, -0.69% for the past month, 3.78% over 3 months, -6.04% over 1 year, 5.12% across 3 years, and 19.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trident Lifeline are 14.51 and 3.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global