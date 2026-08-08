What is the share price of Tricom Fruit Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tricom Fruit Products is ₹1.86 as on .

What kind of stock is Tricom Fruit Products? The Tricom Fruit Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tricom Fruit Products? The market cap of Tricom Fruit Products is ₹3.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tricom Fruit Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tricom Fruit Products are ₹1.89 and ₹1.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tricom Fruit Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tricom Fruit Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tricom Fruit Products is ₹2.91 and 52-week low of Tricom Fruit Products is ₹1.33 as on .

How has the Tricom Fruit Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Tricom Fruit Products has shown returns of 3.33% over the past day, 18.47% for the past month, -2.11% over 3 months, -18.42% over 1 year, 9.93% across 3 years, and -5.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tricom Fruit Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tricom Fruit Products are -25.83 and -0.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global