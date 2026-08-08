Here's the live share price of Tricom Fruit Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tricom Fruit Products
|10.71
|18.47
|-2.11
|-21.19
|-18.42
|9.93
|-5.82
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tricom Fruit Products has declined 18.42% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Tricom Fruit Products has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.72
|1.76
|10
|1.73
|1.73
|20
|1.61
|1.71
|50
|1.73
|1.74
|100
|1.84
|1.83
|200
|2.03
|1.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tricom Fruit Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 87.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Tricom Fruit Product - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:21 AM IST IST
|Tricom Fruit Product - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Tricom Fruit Product - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|May 20, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Tricom Fruit Product - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Apr 07, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Tricom Fruit Product - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120PN1995PLC139099 and registration number is 139099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fruit or vegetable juices and their concentrates, squashes and powder. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tricom Fruit Products is ₹1.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tricom Fruit Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tricom Fruit Products is ₹3.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tricom Fruit Products are ₹1.89 and ₹1.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tricom Fruit Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tricom Fruit Products is ₹2.91 and 52-week low of Tricom Fruit Products is ₹1.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tricom Fruit Products has shown returns of 3.33% over the past day, 18.47% for the past month, -2.11% over 3 months, -18.42% over 1 year, 9.93% across 3 years, and -5.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tricom Fruit Products are -25.83 and -0.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global