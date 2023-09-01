Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120PN1995PLC139099 and registration number is 139099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fruit or vegetable juices and their concentrates, squashes and powder. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.