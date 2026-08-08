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Tricom Fruit Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRICOM FRUIT PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Tricom Fruit Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.86 Closed
3.33₹ 0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tricom Fruit Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.80₹1.89
₹1.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.33₹2.91
₹1.86
Open Price
₹1.80
Prev. Close
₹1.80
Volume
2,322

Source: Dion Global

Tricom Fruit Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tricom Fruit Products		10.7118.47-2.11-21.19-18.429.93-5.82
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tricom Fruit Products has declined 18.42% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Tricom Fruit Products has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Tricom Fruit Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tricom Fruit Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.721.76
101.731.73
201.611.71
501.731.74
1001.841.83
2002.031.94

Source: Dion Global

Tricom Fruit Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tricom Fruit Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 87.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tricom Fruit Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTTricom Fruit Product - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 08, 2026, 06:21 AM IST ISTTricom Fruit Product - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTTricom Fruit Product - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
May 20, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTTricom Fruit Product - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Apr 07, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTTricom Fruit Product - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Tricom Fruit Products

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120PN1995PLC139099 and registration number is 139099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fruit or vegetable juices and their concentrates, squashes and powder. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chandrakant Joshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Sutar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gajanan Posti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Chikane
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan Kothari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Tricom Fruit Products Share Price

What is the share price of Tricom Fruit Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tricom Fruit Products is ₹1.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tricom Fruit Products?

The Tricom Fruit Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tricom Fruit Products?

The market cap of Tricom Fruit Products is ₹3.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tricom Fruit Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tricom Fruit Products are ₹1.89 and ₹1.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tricom Fruit Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tricom Fruit Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tricom Fruit Products is ₹2.91 and 52-week low of Tricom Fruit Products is ₹1.33 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tricom Fruit Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tricom Fruit Products has shown returns of 3.33% over the past day, 18.47% for the past month, -2.11% over 3 months, -18.42% over 1 year, 9.93% across 3 years, and -5.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tricom Fruit Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tricom Fruit Products are -25.83 and -0.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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