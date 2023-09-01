Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-15.49
|-11.11
|-7.69
|-11.11
|-35.48
|-75.95
|-79.66
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.89
|-6.91
|-3.14
|2.39
|20.66
|18.84
|36.66
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|22.38
|26.72
|30.49
|30.49
|30.49
|30.49
|30.49
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.42
|10.05
|19.04
|19.79
|16.44
|55.79
|-17.92
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120PN1995PLC139099 and registration number is 139099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fruit or vegetable juices and their concentrates, squashes and powder. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. is ₹2.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. is -21.43 and PB ratio of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. is -0.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. is ₹1.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. is ₹2.25 and 52-week low of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. is ₹.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.