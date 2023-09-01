Follow Us

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TRICOM FRUIT PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.20 Closed
0.840.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.15₹1.20
₹1.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.97₹2.25
₹1.20
Open Price
₹1.15
Prev. Close
₹1.19
Volume
27,352

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.22
  • R21.23
  • R31.27
  • Pivot
    1.18
  • S11.17
  • S21.13
  • S31.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.831.25
  • 101.751.31
  • 201.691.35
  • 501.741.39
  • 1001.61.41
  • 2002.191.51

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-15.49-11.11-7.69-11.11-35.48-75.95-79.66
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.89-6.91-3.142.3920.6618.8436.66
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.3826.7230.4930.4930.4930.4930.49
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.4210.0519.0419.7916.4455.79-17.92
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tricom Fruit Products Ltd.

Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120PN1995PLC139099 and registration number is 139099. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fruit or vegetable juices and their concentrates, squashes and powder. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chandrakant Joshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Sutar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gajanan Posti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Chikane
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tricom Fruit Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. is ₹2.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. is -21.43 and PB ratio of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. is -0.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. is ₹1.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. is ₹2.25 and 52-week low of Tricom Fruit Products Ltd. is ₹.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

