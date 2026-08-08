Here's the live share price of Trescon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Trescon
|-0.92
|-17.85
|-24.42
|-18.29
|-45.61
|-18.21
|-31.21
|Nagarjuna Agri Tech
|-11.09
|5.67
|-7.84
|-16.25
|-32.96
|84.09
|50.05
|Hindustan Agrigenetics
|-4.82
|-9.53
|-23.64
|-24.98
|-45.26
|15.43
|8.99
|Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I)
|6.79
|6.35
|4.85
|12.58
|-53.12
|-5.09
|13.88
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Trescon has declined 45.61% compared to peers like Nagarjuna Agri Tech (-32.96%), Hindustan Agrigenetics (-45.26%), Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) (-53.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Trescon has underperformed peers relative to Nagarjuna Agri Tech (50.05%) and Hindustan Agrigenetics (8.99%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.68
|7.54
|10
|7.89
|7.71
|20
|8.17
|7.97
|50
|8.66
|8.43
|100
|8.94
|8.76
|200
|9.14
|9.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Trescon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Trescon - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Trescon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Trescon - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Trescon - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|May 13, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Trescon - Submission Of Revised Consolidated Audit Report For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Trescon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1995PLC322341 and registration number is 027519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trescon is ₹7.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trescon is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Trescon is ₹54.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Trescon are ₹8.35 and ₹7.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trescon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trescon is ₹14.00 and 52-week low of Trescon is ₹6.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trescon has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -17.85% for the past month, -24.42% over 3 months, -45.61% over 1 year, -18.21% across 3 years, and -31.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trescon are -68.02 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global