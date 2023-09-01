Follow Us

Trescon Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TRESCON LTD.

Sector : Floriculture | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.57 Closed
4.960.83
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Trescon Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.50₹17.57
₹17.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.01₹18.30
₹17.57
Open Price
₹17.57
Prev. Close
₹16.74
Volume
13,074

Trescon Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.59
  • R217.62
  • R317.66
  • Pivot
    17.55
  • S117.52
  • S217.48
  • S317.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.3815.63
  • 1011.3515.06
  • 2011.0514.73
  • 5012.0114.37
  • 10013.4113.75
  • 20017.5113.88

Trescon Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
20.9219.9340.5648.1539.33-78.4333.92
2.641.97-7.03-6.47-35.8187.35-43.09
0-9.6516.60-0.3258.4681.233.00
0-6.53-4.606.563.8076.7651.39

Trescon Ltd. Share Holdings

Trescon Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Trescon Ltd.

Trescon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1995PLC322341 and registration number is 027519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vilas Kharche
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Virchand Lalka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Kharche
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Raut
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sarika Chhabariya
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neha Maru
    Independent Director

FAQs on Trescon Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Trescon Ltd.?

The market cap of Trescon Ltd. is ₹127.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Trescon Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Trescon Ltd. is 36.15 and PB ratio of Trescon Ltd. is 1.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Trescon Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trescon Ltd. is ₹17.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trescon Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trescon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trescon Ltd. is ₹18.30 and 52-week low of Trescon Ltd. is ₹8.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

