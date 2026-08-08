What is the share price of Trescon? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trescon is ₹7.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Trescon? The Trescon is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trescon? The market cap of Trescon is ₹54.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Trescon? Today’s highest and lowest price of Trescon are ₹8.35 and ₹7.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trescon? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trescon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trescon is ₹14.00 and 52-week low of Trescon is ₹6.26 as on .

How has the Trescon performed historically in terms of returns? The Trescon has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -17.85% for the past month, -24.42% over 3 months, -45.61% over 1 year, -18.21% across 3 years, and -31.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trescon? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trescon are -68.02 and 0.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global