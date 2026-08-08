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Trescon Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRESCON

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Trescon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.55 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Trescon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.55₹8.35
₹7.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.26₹14.00
₹7.55
Open Price
₹7.55
Prev. Close
₹7.55
Volume
2,043

Source: Dion Global

Trescon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trescon		-0.92-17.85-24.42-18.29-45.61-18.21-31.21
Nagarjuna Agri Tech		-11.095.67-7.84-16.25-32.9684.0950.05
Hindustan Agrigenetics		-4.82-9.53-23.64-24.98-45.2615.438.99
Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I)		6.796.354.8512.58-53.12-5.0913.88

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Trescon has declined 45.61% compared to peers like Nagarjuna Agri Tech (-32.96%), Hindustan Agrigenetics (-45.26%), Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (I) (-53.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Trescon has underperformed peers relative to Nagarjuna Agri Tech (50.05%) and Hindustan Agrigenetics (8.99%).

Trescon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Trescon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.687.54
107.897.71
208.177.97
508.668.43
1008.948.76
2009.149.31

Source: Dion Global

Trescon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Trescon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Trescon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTTrescon - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTTrescon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTTrescon - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 07, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTTrescon - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
May 13, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTTrescon - Submission Of Revised Consolidated Audit Report For The Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Trescon

Trescon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1995PLC322341 and registration number is 027519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kishor Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Mistry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jinang Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hareshkumar Suthar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Trescon Share Price

What is the share price of Trescon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trescon is ₹7.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Trescon?

The Trescon is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trescon?

The market cap of Trescon is ₹54.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Trescon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Trescon are ₹8.35 and ₹7.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trescon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trescon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trescon is ₹14.00 and 52-week low of Trescon is ₹6.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Trescon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Trescon has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -17.85% for the past month, -24.42% over 3 months, -45.61% over 1 year, -18.21% across 3 years, and -31.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trescon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trescon are -68.02 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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