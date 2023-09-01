Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|20.92
|19.93
|40.56
|48.15
|39.33
|-78.43
|33.92
|2.64
|1.97
|-7.03
|-6.47
|-35.81
|87.35
|-43.09
|0
|-9.65
|16.60
|-0.32
|58.46
|81.23
|3.00
|0
|-6.53
|-4.60
|6.56
|3.80
|76.76
|51.39
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Trescon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1995PLC322341 and registration number is 027519. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Trescon Ltd. is ₹127.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Trescon Ltd. is 36.15 and PB ratio of Trescon Ltd. is 1.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trescon Ltd. is ₹17.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trescon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trescon Ltd. is ₹18.30 and 52-week low of Trescon Ltd. is ₹8.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.