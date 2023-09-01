What is the Market Cap of Trescon Ltd.? The market cap of Trescon Ltd. is ₹127.36 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Trescon Ltd.? P/E ratio of Trescon Ltd. is 36.15 and PB ratio of Trescon Ltd. is 1.17 as on .

What is the share price of Trescon Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trescon Ltd. is ₹17.57 as on .