The Trent share price has surged 6% in early trade after the Q2 results and the management changes. While gross margin improvement continues to support profitability, but some brokerages believe higher input prices cloud the near-term outlook for margins

and potentially demand. Motilal Oswal reiterated a ‘Buy’ on the share price but Jefferies has rated the stock ‘Hold’.

Trent Q2FY27 results

A quick look at Trent’s Q2FY27 performance. Its Q2 net profit grew 23% year-on-year to Rs 463.77 crore compared with Rs 376.86 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The revenue from operations rose 22% year-on-year in Q2FY27 to Rs 5,873 crore during the quarter, from Rs 5,873.14 crore reported in Q2FY26.

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The company added 30 stores in Q2FY27, bringing the total fashion format store count to 1,342 (up 22% YoY). Westside added 10 net stores, taking its overall store count to 311 (+19% YoY). Zudio also added 17 net stores in Q2, reaching 999 stores. This is a 24% YoY increase. Trent’s other fashion format store count increased by 3 QoQ to 32. The store addition is however down 6% YoY.

Jefferies on Trent: Hold

Jefferies has maintained its ‘Hold’ rating on Trent. They have tweaked the “FY27-FY29 estimates and lowered the multiples, given sector-wide multiple compression; we stay on the sidelines.” Jefferies also reduced its price target to Rs 3,300 from Rs 3,435 a share earlier.

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According to Jefferies, “while revenues were already known from the pre-quarter release, margin expansion drove 37% YoY growth in pre-Ind AS EBITDA.” Though the numbers broadly missed the Jefferies estimates, the global investment bank pointed out that they “were ahead of consensus, implying a beat versus Street expectations.”

The global investment bank added that, “fashion like for like growth picked up to mid-single digot despite the shift in seasonality. The results should boost investor sentiment, and the stock may trade up, but higher input prices cloud the near-term outlook for margins and potentially demand.”

They highlighted that “geopolitical uncertainties, elevated input costs, interest rates, and supply chain disruptions persisted in Q2. However, consumer sentiment remained broadly Positive.”

They listed out the key challenges for the company and mentioned that it “continues to navigate inflationary headwinds through sourcing efficiencies and supplier engagement.”

Motilal Oswal on Trent: Buy

Domestic brokerage house, Motilal Oswal has a more optimistic outlook on the stock. They have reiterated the ‘Buy’ rating and revised the target price higher to Rs 3,700 per share from Rs 3,400 per share. The target implies 29% upside from current levels.

Motilal pointed out that one of the key reasons for the positive outlook on the stock is that, “despite the festive shift, Trent’s LFL growth recovered to mid-single digit as performance in the relatively newer tier 2 and beyond cities improve.”

They added that the “management continues to prioritise cluster-level revenue growth and market share gains across key micro-markets with focus on profitability, RoIC, and operational cashflows instead of just LFL growth.”

Moreover Motilal Oswal pointed out that “despite persistent input cost inflation and supply chain headwinds, Trent is witnessing consistent margin expansion, supported by sourcing efficiencies, rising contribution from Westside, and operating leverage.”

The management remains “focused on mitigating cost pressures through broader supplier engagement and supply chain interventions while preserving its competitive value proposition,” they highlighted.

Trent: What next for investors

The target price for Trent from both Jefferies and Motilal Oswal indicates that the share price can see adequate upside from current levels. While brokerage views differ on how the company plans to manage the headwinds going forward, the mid-single-digit growth in like for like sales is something that the street has given a thumbs up too. All eyes on the new management on how they steer the Tata Group’s retail major forward.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.