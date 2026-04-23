The share price of Trent is up nearly 1% after the company reported its March quarter earnings and announced the first-ever bonus share issue along with a dividend payout. The Tata Group’s retail major posted a strong year-on-year profit rise, supported by store expansion and steady demand, even as sequential profit showed a decline.

Trent Q4 earnings drive attention

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, Trent reported a standalone net profit of Rs 455 crore, marking a 30% increase compared to the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter rose to Rs 4,936.6 crore from Rs 4,106.1 crore a year ago, indicating continued traction across its fashion formats.

Operating performance remained firm, with EBITDA rising 43% year-on-year to Rs 668 crore. On a consolidated basis, revenue stood at Rs 5,028 crore, up 19%, while net profit increased 33% to Rs 413.1 crore. However, compared to the December quarter, profit declined 19% from Rs 510.1 crore.

Trent: Bonus shares and dividend announcement

The company announced a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY26. In addition, it proposed a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2, meaning shareholders will receive one additional equity share for every two shares held, subject to approval.

The board also cleared a plan to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through a rights issue or other permitted routes such as a qualified institutional placement, aimed at supporting future expansion.

Trent Q4: Store expansion supports growth

During the quarter, Trent Ltd. added 23 Westside stores and 109 Zudio outlets, including two in the UAE. The company expanded its presence to 47 cities, taking its total network to 300 Westside stores and 963 Zudio stores as of March 31, 2026.

Its overall retail footprint crossed 17.7 million square feet. The Star Bazaar grocery business saw a net addition of six stores during the year, with 12 openings and six closures.

Trent: Management commentary and outlook

Chairman Noel N Tata said the company delivered an encouraging performance despite macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures. He added that consumer sentiment is expected to improve in the coming months as external conditions stabilize.

The company also acknowledged that expansion in the Star Bazaar segment has been slower than expected and indicated plans to accelerate growth in that business with targeted real estate investments.

Conclusion

The combination of earnings growth, capital allocation decisions, and continued store expansion places Trent in focus with market participants tracking how these developments translate into stock movement.