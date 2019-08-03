Trent: Maintain ‘Buy’ with TP of Rs 488

Westside clocked SSSG of 12% y-o-y – highest among our retail coverage universe so far.

Trent reported Q1FY20 standalone revenue growth of 29.9% y-o-y, well ahead of our estimate, while Westside’s revenue shot up 21% y-o-y – the gap implies strong revenue traction at Zudio continues (likely >2.5x y-o-y revenue growth, but on a soft base).

Westside clocked SSSG of 12% y-o-y – highest among our retail coverage universe so far. Gross margin compressed by 140bps y-o-y, and we believe this is largely on account of a higher share of Zudio (lower gross margin business). Comparable Ebitda margin expanded by 74bps y-o-y led by operational efficiencies.

We expect a CAGR of 23% y-o-y in revenue over FY19–21E led by sustained SSSG and strong store additions in Westside, ramp-up of Zudio, and stability in Star Bazaar. Maintain ‘Buy’ with an SoTP-based TP of Rs 488.

For Q1FY20, standalone/ consolidated revenue expanded 29.9%/30.1% y-o-y (stronger than industry growth rate). It reflects Westside is gaining heft (led by 12% SSSG) and Zudio’s acceptability in the market (we reckon revenue from Zudio has jumped >2.5x y-o-y). Comparable Ebitda margin expanded 74bps y-o-y, led by savings in other expenses (down ~450bps as percentage of revenue) partially offset by higher rental cost (up 260bps y-o-y) and COGS (up 140bps y-o-y).

Net losses in subsidiaries have inched up q-o-q. Management estimates the flagship Westside format would sustain revenue growth of 15% in FY20 aided by: (i) focus on high-RoCE exclusive private labels; and (ii) improved throughput via higher inventory turns. Zudio too will lend healthy support to top-line growth. Star Market seems to have largely stabilised driven by growth in private labels.

Trent provides a unique opportunity to invest in four strong brands – Westside, Zudio, Star Bazaar and Zara. Rolling forward our valuation to September 2020, we ascribe an EV/Ebitda (pre-INDAS 116) of 30x to Westside, EV/Ebitda (pre-INDAS 116) of 25x to Zara and price/sales of 1.5x to Star Bazaar that yields a target price of Rs 488. The stock is trading at 19.9x FY 21E EV/Ebitda (30.5x FY21E pre-INDAS 116 EV/Ebitda).