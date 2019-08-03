Trent: Maintain ‘Buy’ with TP of Rs 488

By: |
Published: August 3, 2019 2:09:48 AM

Trent reported Q1FY20 standalone revenue growth of 29.9% y-o-y, well ahead of our estimate, while Westside’s revenue shot up 21% y-o-y – the gap implies strong revenue traction at Zudio continues (likely >2.5x y-o-y revenue growth, but on a soft base).

Westside clocked SSSG of 12% y-o-y – highest among our retail coverage universe so far.

Trent reported Q1FY20 standalone revenue growth of 29.9% y-o-y, well ahead of our estimate, while Westside’s revenue shot up 21% y-o-y – the gap implies strong revenue traction at Zudio continues (likely >2.5x y-o-y revenue growth, but on a soft base).

Westside clocked SSSG of 12% y-o-y – highest among our retail coverage universe so far. Gross margin compressed by 140bps y-o-y, and we believe this is largely on account of a higher share of Zudio (lower gross margin business). Comparable Ebitda margin expanded by 74bps y-o-y led by operational efficiencies.

We expect a CAGR of 23% y-o-y in revenue over FY19–21E led by sustained SSSG and strong store additions in Westside, ramp-up of Zudio, and stability in Star Bazaar. Maintain ‘Buy’ with an SoTP-based TP of Rs 488.

For Q1FY20, standalone/ consolidated revenue expanded 29.9%/30.1% y-o-y (stronger than industry growth rate). It reflects Westside is gaining heft (led by 12% SSSG) and Zudio’s acceptability in the market (we reckon revenue from Zudio has jumped >2.5x y-o-y). Comparable Ebitda margin expanded 74bps y-o-y, led by savings in other expenses (down ~450bps as percentage of revenue) partially offset by higher rental cost (up 260bps y-o-y) and COGS (up 140bps y-o-y).

Net losses in subsidiaries have inched up q-o-q. Management estimates the flagship Westside format would sustain revenue growth of 15% in FY20 aided by: (i) focus on high-RoCE exclusive private labels; and (ii) improved throughput via higher inventory turns. Zudio too will lend healthy support to top-line growth. Star Market seems to have largely stabilised driven by growth in private labels.

Trent provides a unique opportunity to invest in four strong brands – Westside, Zudio, Star Bazaar and Zara. Rolling forward our valuation to September 2020, we ascribe an EV/Ebitda (pre-INDAS 116) of 30x to Westside, EV/Ebitda (pre-INDAS 116) of 25x to Zara and price/sales of 1.5x to Star Bazaar that yields a target price of Rs 488. The stock is trading at 19.9x FY 21E EV/Ebitda (30.5x FY21E pre-INDAS 116 EV/Ebitda).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Trent: Maintain ‘Buy’ with TP of Rs 488
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop