Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Trejhara Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

TREJHARA SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Trejhara Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹177.00 Closed
6.92₹ 11.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Trejhara Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹166.35₹186.00
₹177.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹128.00₹284.75
₹177.00
Open Price
₹173.80
Prev. Close
₹165.55
Volume
19,451

Source: Dion Global

Trejhara Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trejhara Solutions		30.1528.452.22-9.00-17.7131.5422.41
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Trejhara Solutions has declined 17.71% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Trejhara Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Trejhara Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Trejhara Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5135.59140.92
10137.18139.05
20136.52138.65
50140.51142.71
100150.7154.47
200187.4173.68

Source: Dion Global

Trejhara Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Trejhara Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 66.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Trejhara Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTTrejhara Solutions - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTTrejhara Solutions - Board Meeting Outcome for Approving Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30Th, 2026.
Jul 17, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTTrejhara Solutions - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 13, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTTrejhara Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTTrejhara Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving , The Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Fin

Source: Dion Global

About Trejhara Solutions

Trejhara Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2017PLC292340 and registration number is 292340. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Sheth
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Paresh Zaveri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Snehal Pandit
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Mahendra Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tushar Ranpara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Chetana Dasare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Trejhara Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Trejhara Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trejhara Solutions is ₹177.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Trejhara Solutions?

The Trejhara Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trejhara Solutions?

The market cap of Trejhara Solutions is ₹411.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Trejhara Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Trejhara Solutions are ₹186.00 and ₹166.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trejhara Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trejhara Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trejhara Solutions is ₹284.75 and 52-week low of Trejhara Solutions is ₹128.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Trejhara Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Trejhara Solutions has shown returns of 6.92% over the past day, 28.45% for the past month, 2.22% over 3 months, -17.71% over 1 year, 31.54% across 3 years, and 22.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trejhara Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trejhara Solutions are 32.44 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Trejhara Solutions News

More Trejhara Solutions News
Market Pulse