Trejhara Solutions Ltd. Share Price

TREJHARA SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹93.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Trejhara Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.50₹93.50
₹93.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.00₹95.95
₹93.50
Open Price
₹93.50
Prev. Close
₹93.50
Volume
33,437

Trejhara Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R193.5
  • R293.5
  • R393.5
  • Pivot
    93.5
  • S193.5
  • S293.5
  • S393.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 571.2990.21
  • 1071.4687.5
  • 2073.2183.77
  • 5073.7177.72
  • 10064.6173.35
  • 20071.1470.37

Trejhara Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.0932.7235.9054.9337.91835.0040.71
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Trejhara Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Trejhara Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Trejhara Solutions Ltd.

Trejhara Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2017PLC292340 and registration number is 292340. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Sheth
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Paresh Zaveri
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Mahendra Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Sah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Snehal Pandit
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tushar Ranpara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Trejhara Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Trejhara Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Trejhara Solutions Ltd. is ₹110.48 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Trejhara Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Trejhara Solutions Ltd. is -1.36 and PB ratio of Trejhara Solutions Ltd. is 0.55 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Trejhara Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trejhara Solutions Ltd. is ₹93.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trejhara Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trejhara Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trejhara Solutions Ltd. is ₹95.95 and 52-week low of Trejhara Solutions Ltd. is ₹47.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

