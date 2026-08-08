Here's the live share price of Trejhara Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Trejhara Solutions
|30.15
|28.45
|2.22
|-9.00
|-17.71
|31.54
|22.41
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Trejhara Solutions has declined 17.71% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Trejhara Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|135.59
|140.92
|10
|137.18
|139.05
|20
|136.52
|138.65
|50
|140.51
|142.71
|100
|150.7
|154.47
|200
|187.4
|173.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Trejhara Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 66.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Trejhara Solutions - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Trejhara Solutions - Board Meeting Outcome for Approving Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30Th, 2026.
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Trejhara Solutions - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Trejhara Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|Trejhara Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving , The Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Fin
Source: Dion Global
Trejhara Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2017PLC292340 and registration number is 292340. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trejhara Solutions is ₹177.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trejhara Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Trejhara Solutions is ₹411.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Trejhara Solutions are ₹186.00 and ₹166.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trejhara Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trejhara Solutions is ₹284.75 and 52-week low of Trejhara Solutions is ₹128.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trejhara Solutions has shown returns of 6.92% over the past day, 28.45% for the past month, 2.22% over 3 months, -17.71% over 1 year, 31.54% across 3 years, and 22.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trejhara Solutions are 32.44 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global