What is the Market Cap of Trejhara Solutions Ltd.? The market cap of Trejhara Solutions Ltd. is ₹110.48 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Trejhara Solutions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Trejhara Solutions Ltd. is -1.36 and PB ratio of Trejhara Solutions Ltd. is 0.55 as on .

What is the share price of Trejhara Solutions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trejhara Solutions Ltd. is ₹93.50 as on .