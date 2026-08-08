What is the share price of Trejhara Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trejhara Solutions is ₹177.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Trejhara Solutions? The Trejhara Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trejhara Solutions? The market cap of Trejhara Solutions is ₹411.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Trejhara Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Trejhara Solutions are ₹186.00 and ₹166.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trejhara Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trejhara Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trejhara Solutions is ₹284.75 and 52-week low of Trejhara Solutions is ₹128.00 as on .

How has the Trejhara Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Trejhara Solutions has shown returns of 6.92% over the past day, 28.45% for the past month, 2.22% over 3 months, -17.71% over 1 year, 31.54% across 3 years, and 22.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trejhara Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trejhara Solutions are 32.44 and 1.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global