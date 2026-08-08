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Tranway21 Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRANWAY21 TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Tranway21 Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.34 Closed
-4.98₹ -0.28
As on Jul 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tranway21 Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.34₹5.34
₹5.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.00₹6.78
₹5.34
Open Price
₹5.34
Prev. Close
₹5.62
Volume
10,000

Source: Dion Global

Tranway21 Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tranway21 Technologies		0-4.9830.2424.19-21.24-8.67-5.27
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tranway21 Technologies has declined 21.24% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Tranway21 Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Tranway21 Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tranway21 Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.545.35
104.764.99
204.414.8
505.285.27
1006.326.03
2007.117.08

Source: Dion Global

Tranway21 Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tranway21 Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tranway21 Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTTranway21 Technologi - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 17, 2026, 04:44 AM IST ISTTranway21 Technologi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 03:56 AM IST ISTTranway21 Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jun 26, 2026, 05:14 AM IST ISTTranway21 Technologi - Intimation Regarding Elevation Of Associate Company Secretary (ACS) To Fellow Company Secretary (FCS)
Jun 23, 2026, 07:12 PM IST ISTTranway21 Technologi - Clarification Regarding Submission Of Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Tranway21 Technologies

Tranway21 Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900KA2015PLC079480 and registration number is 079480. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Kalavathy Bylappa
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anand G Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagaraj Susurla Ramasubbarao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C Venkataraja
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tranway21 Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Tranway21 Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tranway21 Technologies is ₹5.34 as on Jul 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tranway21 Technologies?

The Tranway21 Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tranway21 Technologies?

The market cap of Tranway21 Technologies is ₹5.66 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tranway21 Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tranway21 Technologies are ₹5.34 and ₹5.34.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tranway21 Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tranway21 Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tranway21 Technologies is ₹6.78 and 52-week low of Tranway21 Technologies is ₹3.00 as on Jul 20, 2026.

How has the Tranway21 Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tranway21 Technologies has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -4.98% for the past month, 30.24% over 3 months, -21.24% over 1 year, -8.67% across 3 years, and -5.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tranway21 Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tranway21 Technologies are 62.09 and 0.34 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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