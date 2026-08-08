Here's the live share price of Tranway21 Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tranway21 Technologies
|0
|-4.98
|30.24
|24.19
|-21.24
|-8.67
|-5.27
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tranway21 Technologies has declined 21.24% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Tranway21 Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.54
|5.35
|10
|4.76
|4.99
|20
|4.41
|4.8
|50
|5.28
|5.27
|100
|6.32
|6.03
|200
|7.11
|7.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tranway21 Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 40.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Tranway21 Technologi - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 17, 2026, 04:44 AM IST IST
|Tranway21 Technologi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 03:56 AM IST IST
|Tranway21 Technologi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jun 26, 2026, 05:14 AM IST IST
|Tranway21 Technologi - Intimation Regarding Elevation Of Associate Company Secretary (ACS) To Fellow Company Secretary (FCS)
|Jun 23, 2026, 07:12 PM IST IST
|Tranway21 Technologi - Clarification Regarding Submission Of Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Tranway21 Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900KA2015PLC079480 and registration number is 079480. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tranway21 Technologies is ₹5.34 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The Tranway21 Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tranway21 Technologies is ₹5.66 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tranway21 Technologies are ₹5.34 and ₹5.34.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tranway21 Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tranway21 Technologies is ₹6.78 and 52-week low of Tranway21 Technologies is ₹3.00 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The Tranway21 Technologies has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -4.98% for the past month, 30.24% over 3 months, -21.24% over 1 year, -8.67% across 3 years, and -5.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tranway21 Technologies are 62.09 and 0.34 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global