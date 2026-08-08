What is the share price of Tranway21 Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tranway21 Technologies is ₹5.34 as on .

What kind of stock is Tranway21 Technologies? The Tranway21 Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tranway21 Technologies? The market cap of Tranway21 Technologies is ₹5.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tranway21 Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tranway21 Technologies are ₹5.34 and ₹5.34.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tranway21 Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tranway21 Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tranway21 Technologies is ₹6.78 and 52-week low of Tranway21 Technologies is ₹3.00 as on .

How has the Tranway21 Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Tranway21 Technologies has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -4.98% for the past month, 30.24% over 3 months, -21.24% over 1 year, -8.67% across 3 years, and -5.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tranway21 Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tranway21 Technologies are 62.09 and 0.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global