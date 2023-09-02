Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Tranway Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TRANWAY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.50 Closed
4.170.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tranway Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.40₹7.50
₹7.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.65₹12.90
₹7.50
Open Price
₹7.40
Prev. Close
₹7.20
Volume
50,000

Tranway Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.53
  • R27.57
  • R37.63
  • Pivot
    7.47
  • S17.43
  • S27.37
  • S37.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.057.51
  • 1010.397.8
  • 2011.098.21
  • 5010.69.03
  • 10012.689.87
  • 20011.3110.32

Tranway Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.96-10.82-17.58-21.05-33.634.60-35.62
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Tranway Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Tranway Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Tranway Technologies Ltd.

Tranway Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900KA2015PLC079480 and registration number is 079480. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Kalavathy Bylappa
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bharat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anand G Patil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagaraj Susurla Ramasubbarao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkataraja C
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tranway Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tranway Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Tranway Technologies Ltd. is ₹7.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tranway Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tranway Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Tranway Technologies Ltd. is 0.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tranway Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tranway Technologies Ltd. is ₹7.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tranway Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tranway Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tranway Technologies Ltd. is ₹12.90 and 52-week low of Tranway Technologies Ltd. is ₹6.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data