MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Tranway Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900KA2015PLC079480 and registration number is 079480. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tranway Technologies Ltd. is ₹7.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tranway Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Tranway Technologies Ltd. is 0.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tranway Technologies Ltd. is ₹7.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tranway Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tranway Technologies Ltd. is ₹12.90 and 52-week low of Tranway Technologies Ltd. is ₹6.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.