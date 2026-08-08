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Transwind Infrastructures Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRANSWIND INFRASTRUCTURES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Transwind Infrastructures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.15 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Transwind Infrastructures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹13.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.55₹25.50
₹13.15
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹13.15

Source: Dion Global

Transwind Infrastructures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Transwind Infrastructures		4.78-0.38-29.11-48.43-17.5513.0619.93
G R Infraprojects		-1.52-2.89-12.83-14.62-28.84-13.39-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		4.604.59-6.68-4.45-4.8713.24-4.24
Ceigall India		-2.74-12.06-8.9616.4330.67-4.83-2.93
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.464.695.484.6811.083.031.81
GE Power India		5.67-13.6514.27118.94142.0059.1218.66
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.44-2.99-19.96-17.00-39.30-12.65-10.35
Indiqube Spaces		5.096.445.764.94-8.68-5.73-3.48
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.51-1.26-3.64-16.17-27.709.9818.97
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.32-10.05-25.86-31.56-51.78-13.64-8.42
Chavda Infra		11.8060.5831.9129.1929.9617.6410.24
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.202.8112.5311.41-2.96-1.00-0.60
Highway Infrastructure		-1.94-1.94-14.62-16.56-62.72-28.03-17.91
Dev Accelerator		0.18-3.30-19.62-16.50-46.92-19.03-11.90
A2Z Infra Engineering		11.8327.124.7022.29-9.6637.0929.36
RBM Infracon		0.451.14-30.32-34.08-42.5472.8637.01
Active Infrastructures		0-4.09-4.920.590.59-0.88-0.53
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.61-0.12-3.66-10.98-14.3139.226.88
Marc Technocrats		13.8037.5541.40145.6085.5022.8713.15
Dhara Rail Projects		3.14-2.476.4016.02-12.38-4.31-2.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Transwind Infrastructures has declined 17.55% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.84%), Dilip Buildcon (-4.87%), Ceigall India (30.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Transwind Infrastructures has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.24%).

Transwind Infrastructures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Transwind Infrastructures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.1913.36
1014.2214.3
2016.4216.02
5019.4517.8
10017.3218.46
20020.1318.9

Source: Dion Global

Transwind Infrastructures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Transwind Infrastructures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Transwind Infrastructures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Transwind Infrastructures fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Transwind Infrastructures

Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203GJ1997PLC032347 and registration number is 032347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar Dubey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nishant Pandey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mithilaish Dubey
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Audhesh Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ms. Hema Lakhmichand Advani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Transwind Infrastructures Share Price

What is the share price of Transwind Infrastructures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transwind Infrastructures is ₹13.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Transwind Infrastructures?

The Transwind Infrastructures is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transwind Infrastructures?

The market cap of Transwind Infrastructures is ₹10.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Transwind Infrastructures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Transwind Infrastructures are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transwind Infrastructures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transwind Infrastructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transwind Infrastructures is ₹25.50 and 52-week low of Transwind Infrastructures is ₹12.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Transwind Infrastructures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Transwind Infrastructures has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.38% for the past month, -29.11% over 3 months, -17.55% over 1 year, 13.06% across 3 years, and 19.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transwind Infrastructures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transwind Infrastructures are 11.69 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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