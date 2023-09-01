Follow Us

Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. Share Price

TRANSWIND INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹8.95 Closed
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹8.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.25₹13.05
₹8.95
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹8.95
Volume
0

Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.97
  • R22.98
  • R35.97
  • Pivot
    2.98
  • S15.97
  • S22.98
  • S35.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.468.75
  • 108.638.73
  • 207.958.58
  • 507.118.28
  • 1007.048.04
  • 2006.537.63

Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.68-0.5635.6123.4519.337.83-73.91
7.934.6114.605.98-8.97-3.76-37.30
1.2122.3554.2964.3663.93166.74210.86
0.16-2.050.5625.38-5.63-27.02-27.02
9.4950.0661.5658.0117.82587.081,258.89
7.070.6944.8963.4331.21-12.64-60.69
4.7111.6260.7662.5642.48274.4164.38
7.839.2133.0050.9720.83-62.46-77.44
-0.48-5.719.8425.794.35375.32352.19
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.13-31.29-32.47-76.73
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.812.52-1.77-3.02-3.02-3.02-3.02
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
1.452.941.450-2.78112.12-23.91
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.208.0611.001.57-21.65-30.56-30.56
1.794.71-1.25-5.07-0.8486.3990.37
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87

Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. Share Holdings

Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jul, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results

About Transwind Infrastructures Ltd.

Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203GJ1997PLC032347 and registration number is 032347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Niranjansingh Rajput
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar Dubey
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mithilaish Dubey
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Avni Chauhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Transwind Infrastructures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd.?

The market cap of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹5.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. is 0.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹8.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹13.05 and 52-week low of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹5.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

