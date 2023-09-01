Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.68
|-0.56
|35.61
|23.45
|19.33
|7.83
|-73.91
|7.93
|4.61
|14.60
|5.98
|-8.97
|-3.76
|-37.30
|1.21
|22.35
|54.29
|64.36
|63.93
|166.74
|210.86
|0.16
|-2.05
|0.56
|25.38
|-5.63
|-27.02
|-27.02
|9.49
|50.06
|61.56
|58.01
|17.82
|587.08
|1,258.89
|7.07
|0.69
|44.89
|63.43
|31.21
|-12.64
|-60.69
|4.71
|11.62
|60.76
|62.56
|42.48
|274.41
|64.38
|7.83
|9.21
|33.00
|50.97
|20.83
|-62.46
|-77.44
|-0.48
|-5.71
|9.84
|25.79
|4.35
|375.32
|352.19
|4.44
|-2.08
|-10.98
|-28.13
|-31.29
|-32.47
|-76.73
|16.34
|-6.58
|-58.09
|-78.47
|-76.09
|-25.23
|-25.23
|-0.81
|2.52
|-1.77
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-3.02
|-4.71
|8.00
|10.96
|6.58
|-41.73
|-75.60
|-96.72
|1.45
|2.94
|1.45
|0
|-2.78
|112.12
|-23.91
|-1.30
|0.63
|12.68
|17.66
|17.14
|116.08
|42.77
|27.49
|119.35
|85.09
|50.93
|112.98
|112.98
|112.98
|1.20
|8.06
|11.00
|1.57
|-21.65
|-30.56
|-30.56
|1.79
|4.71
|-1.25
|-5.07
|-0.84
|86.39
|90.37
|0
|16.67
|7.69
|-12.50
|-53.33
|-6.67
|-30.00
|1.88
|-11.42
|-47.00
|-42.77
|-15.56
|267.15
|94.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jul, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203GJ1997PLC032347 and registration number is 032347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹5.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. is 0.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹8.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹13.05 and 52-week low of Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. is ₹5.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.