Here's the live share price of Transwind Infrastructures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Transwind Infrastructures
|4.78
|-0.38
|-29.11
|-48.43
|-17.55
|13.06
|19.93
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.52
|-2.89
|-12.83
|-14.62
|-28.84
|-13.39
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|4.60
|4.59
|-6.68
|-4.45
|-4.87
|13.24
|-4.24
|Ceigall India
|-2.74
|-12.06
|-8.96
|16.43
|30.67
|-4.83
|-2.93
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.46
|4.69
|5.48
|4.68
|11.08
|3.03
|1.81
|GE Power India
|5.67
|-13.65
|14.27
|118.94
|142.00
|59.12
|18.66
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.44
|-2.99
|-19.96
|-17.00
|-39.30
|-12.65
|-10.35
|Indiqube Spaces
|5.09
|6.44
|5.76
|4.94
|-8.68
|-5.73
|-3.48
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.51
|-1.26
|-3.64
|-16.17
|-27.70
|9.98
|18.97
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.32
|-10.05
|-25.86
|-31.56
|-51.78
|-13.64
|-8.42
|Chavda Infra
|11.80
|60.58
|31.91
|29.19
|29.96
|17.64
|10.24
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.20
|2.81
|12.53
|11.41
|-2.96
|-1.00
|-0.60
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.94
|-1.94
|-14.62
|-16.56
|-62.72
|-28.03
|-17.91
|Dev Accelerator
|0.18
|-3.30
|-19.62
|-16.50
|-46.92
|-19.03
|-11.90
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|11.83
|27.12
|4.70
|22.29
|-9.66
|37.09
|29.36
|RBM Infracon
|0.45
|1.14
|-30.32
|-34.08
|-42.54
|72.86
|37.01
|Active Infrastructures
|0
|-4.09
|-4.92
|0.59
|0.59
|-0.88
|-0.53
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.61
|-0.12
|-3.66
|-10.98
|-14.31
|39.22
|6.88
|Marc Technocrats
|13.80
|37.55
|41.40
|145.60
|85.50
|22.87
|13.15
|Dhara Rail Projects
|3.14
|-2.47
|6.40
|16.02
|-12.38
|-4.31
|-2.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Transwind Infrastructures has declined 17.55% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.84%), Dilip Buildcon (-4.87%), Ceigall India (30.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Transwind Infrastructures has outperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.24%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.19
|13.36
|10
|14.22
|14.3
|20
|16.42
|16.02
|50
|19.45
|17.8
|100
|17.32
|18.46
|200
|20.13
|18.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Transwind Infrastructures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Transwind Infrastructures fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Transwind Infrastructures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203GJ1997PLC032347 and registration number is 032347. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transwind Infrastructures is ₹13.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transwind Infrastructures is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Transwind Infrastructures is ₹10.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Transwind Infrastructures are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transwind Infrastructures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transwind Infrastructures is ₹25.50 and 52-week low of Transwind Infrastructures is ₹12.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transwind Infrastructures has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.38% for the past month, -29.11% over 3 months, -17.55% over 1 year, 13.06% across 3 years, and 19.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transwind Infrastructures are 11.69 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global