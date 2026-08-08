Here's the live share price of Transwarranty Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Transwarranty Finance
|9.14
|-4.88
|-2.99
|-13.53
|-34.82
|5.41
|9.16
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Transwarranty Finance has declined 34.82% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Transwarranty Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.82
|10.94
|10
|10.82
|10.94
|20
|11.21
|11.15
|50
|11.82
|11.67
|100
|12.26
|12.28
|200
|13.3
|13.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Transwarranty Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Transwarranty Fin. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, July 31, 2026.
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Transwarranty Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, July 31, 2026.
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Transwarranty Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company Fo
|Jul 11, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Transwarranty Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Transwarranty Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 10, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Transwarranty Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1994PLC080220 and registration number is 080220. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transwarranty Finance is ₹11.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transwarranty Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Transwarranty Finance is ₹64.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Transwarranty Finance are ₹11.81 and ₹11.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transwarranty Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transwarranty Finance is ₹18.84 and 52-week low of Transwarranty Finance is ₹10.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transwarranty Finance has shown returns of 6.65% over the past day, -4.88% for the past month, -2.99% over 3 months, -34.82% over 1 year, 5.41% across 3 years, and 9.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transwarranty Finance are -17.49 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global