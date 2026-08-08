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Transwarranty Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Transwarranty Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.70 Closed
6.65₹ 0.73
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Transwarranty Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.50₹11.81
₹11.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.31₹18.84
₹11.70
Open Price
₹11.81
Prev. Close
₹10.97
Volume
80

Source: Dion Global

Transwarranty Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Transwarranty Finance		9.14-4.88-2.99-13.53-34.825.419.16
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Transwarranty Finance has declined 34.82% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Transwarranty Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Transwarranty Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Transwarranty Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.8210.94
1010.8210.94
2011.2111.15
5011.8211.67
10012.2612.28
20013.313.41

Source: Dion Global

Transwarranty Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Transwarranty Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Transwarranty Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTTranswarranty Fin. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, July 31, 2026.
Aug 01, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTTranswarranty Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, July 31, 2026.
Jul 28, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTTranswarranty Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company Fo
Jul 11, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTTranswarranty Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTTranswarranty Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 10, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Transwarranty Finance

Transwarranty Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1994PLC080220 and registration number is 080220. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Nair
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramachandran Unnikrishnan
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sudharsanan Nair
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Gopalakrishnan Balakrishna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachidanandan Menon
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rhujuta D Kene
    Independent Director

FAQs on Transwarranty Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Transwarranty Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transwarranty Finance is ₹11.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Transwarranty Finance?

The Transwarranty Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transwarranty Finance?

The market cap of Transwarranty Finance is ₹64.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Transwarranty Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Transwarranty Finance are ₹11.81 and ₹11.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transwarranty Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transwarranty Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transwarranty Finance is ₹18.84 and 52-week low of Transwarranty Finance is ₹10.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Transwarranty Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Transwarranty Finance has shown returns of 6.65% over the past day, -4.88% for the past month, -2.99% over 3 months, -34.82% over 1 year, 5.41% across 3 years, and 9.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transwarranty Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transwarranty Finance are -17.49 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Transwarranty Finance News

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