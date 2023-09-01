Follow Us

TRANSWARRANTY FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹10.45 Closed
-0.95-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Transwarranty Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.05₹10.80
₹10.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.90₹13.95
₹10.45
Open Price
₹10.05
Prev. Close
₹10.55
Volume
1,69,532

Transwarranty Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.88
  • R211.22
  • R311.63
  • Pivot
    10.47
  • S110.13
  • S29.72
  • S39.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.2811
  • 109.7410.79
  • 209.5410.55
  • 509.8710.2
  • 1008.889.92
  • 2009.339.67

Transwarranty Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.50-1.9310.9310.93-9.78190.00100.99
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Transwarranty Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Transwarranty Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Transwarranty Finance Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    20-Aug, 2023 | 10:49 PM

About Transwarranty Finance Ltd.

Transwarranty Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1994PLC080220 and registration number is 080220. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kumar Nair
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramachandran Unnikrishnan
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sudharsanan Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravin Khatau
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nirmala Parab
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shishir Vasant Dalal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Transwarranty Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Transwarranty Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Transwarranty Finance Ltd. is ₹50.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Transwarranty Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Transwarranty Finance Ltd. is -6.13 and PB ratio of Transwarranty Finance Ltd. is 1.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Transwarranty Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transwarranty Finance Ltd. is ₹10.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transwarranty Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transwarranty Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transwarranty Finance Ltd. is ₹13.95 and 52-week low of Transwarranty Finance Ltd. is ₹7.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

