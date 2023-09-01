Name
Transwarranty Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65920MH1994PLC080220 and registration number is 080220. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Transwarranty Finance Ltd. is ₹50.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Transwarranty Finance Ltd. is -6.13 and PB ratio of Transwarranty Finance Ltd. is 1.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transwarranty Finance Ltd. is ₹10.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transwarranty Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transwarranty Finance Ltd. is ₹13.95 and 52-week low of Transwarranty Finance Ltd. is ₹7.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.