Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. Share Price

TRANSVOY LOGISTICS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹73.10 Closed
-3.82-2.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.10₹83.90
₹73.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.50₹113.50
₹73.10
Open Price
₹83.90
Prev. Close
₹76.00
Volume
22,400

Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R180.3
  • R287.5
  • R391.1
  • Pivot
    76.7
  • S169.5
  • S265.9
  • S358.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.9176.92
  • 107.4676.37
  • 203.7375.77
  • 501.4975.87
  • 1000.7575.74
  • 2000.370

Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.88-3.26-16.065.18-1.95-1.95-1.95
5.968.8623.3225.69-23.10-18.49-18.49
-0.07-3.077.450.7124.1373.0870.08
1.55-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42
0.59-11.32-2.53-24.84-25.45137.39131.07
0.03-1.188.3925.7332.05623.302,102.60
-0.55-7.44-8.7520.6210.21314.32116.68
0.68-9.70-13.11-10.61-19.7682.78105.49
2.638.438.186.21-17.558.74-33.80
7.2734.5083.8349.7797.232,531.393,740.13
0.67-4.40121.86436.44230.556,698.092,057.14
1.829.8746.9160.7153.1477.1035.22
-0.76-8.043.9712.37-8.57114.63-48.60
-8.48-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42
7.88-4.0539.6679.730.411,272.88230.39
5.981.051.80-2.6768.21922.07100.64
-0.42-5.1816.38-6.4014.61959.77573.31
-4.49-6.9515.1029.7829.7829.7829.78
1.61-4.27-9.019.77116.00713.421,386.06
26.5718.82-13.08-23.83-65.81-57.63-89.12

Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. Share Holdings

Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Transvoy Logistics India Ltd.

Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63000GJ2015PLC084004 and registration number is 084004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravindrakumar Kumarchandra Joshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Dipti Ravindrabhai Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naitik Ravindrakumar Joshi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Pooja Naitik Joshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavan Matsyendra Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amrish Navinchandra Gandhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Transvoy Logistics India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd.?

The market cap of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. is ₹19.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. is 6.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. is ₹73.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. is ₹113.50 and 52-week low of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. is ₹57.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

