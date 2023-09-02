Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63000GJ2015PLC084004 and registration number is 084004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. is ₹19.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. is 6.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. is ₹73.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. is ₹113.50 and 52-week low of Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. is ₹57.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.