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Transvoy Logistics India Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRANSVOY LOGISTICS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Service

Here's the live share price of Transvoy Logistics India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹89.00 Closed
-1.11₹ -1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Transvoy Logistics India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹89.00₹89.00
₹89.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.00₹166.78
₹89.00
Open Price
₹89.00
Prev. Close
₹90.00
Volume
21,600

Source: Dion Global

Transvoy Logistics India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Transvoy Logistics India		-8.15-11.00-1.53-16.0410.295.713.61
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Transvoy Logistics India has gained 10.29% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Transvoy Logistics India has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Transvoy Logistics India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Transvoy Logistics India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5101.6395.6
10101.4797.21
2094.9196.9
50102.71100
100108.76106.26
200122.07113.59

Source: Dion Global

Transvoy Logistics India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Transvoy Logistics India saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.07%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Transvoy Logistics India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTTransvoy Logistics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTTransvoy Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 23, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTTransvoy Logistics - Results As On March 31, 2026
May 23, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTTransvoy Logistics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 15, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTTransvoy Logistics - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia To Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Audited Financial Re

Source: Dion Global

About Transvoy Logistics India

Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63000GJ2015PLC084004 and registration number is 084004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravindrakumar Kumarchandra Joshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Naitik Ravindrakumar Joshi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Dipti Ravindrabhai Joshi
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Naitik Joshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavan Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amrish Navinchandra Gandhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Transvoy Logistics India Share Price

What is the share price of Transvoy Logistics India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transvoy Logistics India is ₹89.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Transvoy Logistics India?

The Transvoy Logistics India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transvoy Logistics India?

The market cap of Transvoy Logistics India is ₹23.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Transvoy Logistics India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Transvoy Logistics India are ₹89.00 and ₹89.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transvoy Logistics India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transvoy Logistics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transvoy Logistics India is ₹166.78 and 52-week low of Transvoy Logistics India is ₹80.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Transvoy Logistics India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Transvoy Logistics India has shown returns of -1.11% over the past day, -11.0% for the past month, -1.53% over 3 months, 10.29% over 1 year, 5.71% across 3 years, and 3.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transvoy Logistics India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transvoy Logistics India are 13.62 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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