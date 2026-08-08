Here's the live share price of Transvoy Logistics India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Transvoy Logistics India
|-8.15
|-11.00
|-1.53
|-16.04
|10.29
|5.71
|3.61
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Transvoy Logistics India has gained 10.29% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Transvoy Logistics India has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|101.63
|95.6
|10
|101.47
|97.21
|20
|94.91
|96.9
|50
|102.71
|100
|100
|108.76
|106.26
|200
|122.07
|113.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Transvoy Logistics India saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.07%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Transvoy Logistics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Transvoy Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 23, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Transvoy Logistics - Results As On March 31, 2026
|May 23, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Transvoy Logistics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 15, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Transvoy Logistics - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia To Consider, Approve And Take On Record The Audited Financial Re
Source: Dion Global
Transvoy Logistics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63000GJ2015PLC084004 and registration number is 084004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transvoy Logistics India is ₹89.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transvoy Logistics India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Transvoy Logistics India is ₹23.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Transvoy Logistics India are ₹89.00 and ₹89.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transvoy Logistics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transvoy Logistics India is ₹166.78 and 52-week low of Transvoy Logistics India is ₹80.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transvoy Logistics India has shown returns of -1.11% over the past day, -11.0% for the past month, -1.53% over 3 months, 10.29% over 1 year, 5.71% across 3 years, and 3.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transvoy Logistics India are 13.62 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global