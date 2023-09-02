Transpek Industry Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23205GJ1965PLC001343 and registration number is 001343. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 599.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.