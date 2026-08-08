Here's the live share price of Transpek Industry along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Transpek Industry
|-2.54
|28.44
|5.24
|11.12
|-17.35
|-12.27
|-7.08
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Transpek Industry has declined 17.35% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Transpek Industry has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,186.56
|1,308.56
|10
|1,116.73
|1,225.89
|20
|1,055.94
|1,144.61
|50
|1,037.15
|1,087.3
|100
|1,052.04
|1,092.91
|200
|1,155.93
|1,160.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Transpek Industry saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.27%, while DII stake decreased to 1.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Transpek Indus. - Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Transpek Indus. - Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:07 AM IST IST
|Transpek Indus. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 23, 2026, 07:50 PM IST IST
|Transpek Indus. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Transpek Indus. - Intimation Of Expression Of Interest
Source: Dion Global
Transpek Industry Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23205GJ1965PLC001343 and registration number is 001343. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 621.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transpek Industry is ₹1,280.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transpek Industry is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Transpek Industry is ₹714.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Transpek Industry are ₹1,324.10 and ₹1,260.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transpek Industry stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transpek Industry is ₹1,640.00 and 52-week low of Transpek Industry is ₹864.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transpek Industry has shown returns of -3.33% over the past day, 28.44% for the past month, 5.24% over 3 months, -17.35% over 1 year, -12.27% across 3 years, and -7.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transpek Industry are 15.66 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.56 per annum.
Source: Dion Global