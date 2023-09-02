Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.15
|7.53
|3.05
|20.94
|2.59
|21.07
|22.42
|-1.07
|-5.05
|-5.65
|8.41
|-11.31
|75.46
|114.71
|5.27
|10.74
|-8.18
|-4.02
|-8.70
|461.14
|260.47
|7.14
|2.80
|-4.64
|-8.91
|-40.92
|-6.37
|44.79
|1.36
|8.81
|0.33
|2.04
|-19.86
|-10.68
|-10.68
|-5.62
|-8.99
|9.46
|13.35
|7.59
|27.54
|27.54
|-1.52
|4.19
|-10.36
|48.22
|30.92
|90.11
|90.11
|22.35
|67.56
|86.43
|164.20
|134.44
|351.64
|82.78
|-0.62
|-1.59
|8.46
|12.49
|-18.32
|57.19
|108.25
|9.19
|9.03
|4.17
|25.16
|-16.02
|118.77
|210.40
|11.40
|8.97
|10.49
|33.09
|13.78
|159.66
|558.09
|-0.43
|4.19
|4.65
|-9.21
|-29.78
|-25.04
|-25.04
|12.04
|6.17
|6.28
|37.08
|1.51
|929.41
|532.53
|-1.62
|17.28
|26.91
|33.30
|101.25
|231.92
|126.59
|3.59
|11.06
|26.38
|24.16
|-1.06
|228.02
|47.98
|3.59
|-1.34
|-3.79
|-10.49
|-29.35
|79.95
|202.59
|9.78
|13.30
|16.42
|6.04
|-0.78
|526.56
|132.92
|-0.38
|4.42
|4.65
|16.11
|-1.75
|366.36
|325.79
|5.58
|4.17
|5.70
|4.82
|-31.82
|-51.99
|-51.99
|2.13
|14.77
|25.73
|68.02
|16.65
|58.34
|58.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Transpek Industry Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23205GJ1965PLC001343 and registration number is 001343. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 599.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Transpek Industry Ltd. is ₹1,109.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Transpek Industry Ltd. is 13.38 and PB ratio of Transpek Industry Ltd. is 1.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transpek Industry Ltd. is ₹1,987.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transpek Industry Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transpek Industry Ltd. is ₹2,287.00 and 52-week low of Transpek Industry Ltd. is ₹1,440.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.