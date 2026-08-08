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Transpek Industry Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRANSPEK INDUSTRY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Transpek Industry along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,280.00 Closed
-3.33₹ -44.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Transpek Industry Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,260.00₹1,324.10
₹1,280.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹864.00₹1,640.00
₹1,280.00
Open Price
₹1,324.10
Prev. Close
₹1,324.10
Volume
607

Source: Dion Global

Transpek Industry Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Transpek Industry		-2.5428.445.2411.12-17.35-12.27-7.08
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Transpek Industry has declined 17.35% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Transpek Industry has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Transpek Industry Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Transpek Industry Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,186.561,308.56
101,116.731,225.89
201,055.941,144.61
501,037.151,087.3
1001,052.041,092.91
2001,155.931,160.6

Source: Dion Global

Transpek Industry Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Transpek Industry saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.27%, while DII stake decreased to 1.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Transpek Industry Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTTranspek Indus. - Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 08, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTTranspek Indus. - Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 08, 2026, 12:07 AM IST ISTTranspek Indus. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 23, 2026, 07:50 PM IST ISTTranspek Indus. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 22, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTTranspek Indus. - Intimation Of Expression Of Interest

Source: Dion Global

About Transpek Industry

Transpek Industry Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23205GJ1965PLC001343 and registration number is 001343. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 621.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashwin C Shroff
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bimal V Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Avtar Singh
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Dipesh K Shroff
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi A Shroff
    Director
  • Mr. Anandmohan Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Pandia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Maniar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rita Teaotia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maulik Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Transpek Industry Share Price

What is the share price of Transpek Industry?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transpek Industry is ₹1,280.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Transpek Industry?

The Transpek Industry is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transpek Industry?

The market cap of Transpek Industry is ₹714.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Transpek Industry?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Transpek Industry are ₹1,324.10 and ₹1,260.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transpek Industry?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transpek Industry stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transpek Industry is ₹1,640.00 and 52-week low of Transpek Industry is ₹864.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Transpek Industry performed historically in terms of returns?

The Transpek Industry has shown returns of -3.33% over the past day, 28.44% for the past month, 5.24% over 3 months, -17.35% over 1 year, -12.27% across 3 years, and -7.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transpek Industry?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transpek Industry are 15.66 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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