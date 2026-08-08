What is the share price of Transpek Industry? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transpek Industry is ₹1,280.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Transpek Industry? The Transpek Industry is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transpek Industry? The market cap of Transpek Industry is ₹714.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Transpek Industry? Today’s highest and lowest price of Transpek Industry are ₹1,324.10 and ₹1,260.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transpek Industry? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transpek Industry stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transpek Industry is ₹1,640.00 and 52-week low of Transpek Industry is ₹864.00 as on .

How has the Transpek Industry performed historically in terms of returns? The Transpek Industry has shown returns of -3.33% over the past day, 28.44% for the past month, 5.24% over 3 months, -17.35% over 1 year, -12.27% across 3 years, and -7.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transpek Industry? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transpek Industry are 15.66 and 0.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global