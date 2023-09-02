Follow Us

TRANSPEK INDUSTRY LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,987.00 Closed
1.5430.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Transpek Industry Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,915.00₹1,995.00
₹1,987.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,440.00₹2,287.00
₹1,987.00
Open Price
₹1,926.00
Prev. Close
₹1,956.95
Volume
4,228

Transpek Industry Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,016.33
  • R22,045.67
  • R32,096.33
  • Pivot
    1,965.67
  • S11,936.33
  • S21,885.67
  • S31,856.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,746.781,904.04
  • 101,714.71,887.55
  • 201,677.171,888.75
  • 501,805.61,911.21
  • 1001,735.711,887.85
  • 2001,823.411,836.88

Transpek Industry Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.157.533.0520.942.5921.0722.42
-1.07-5.05-5.658.41-11.3175.46114.71
5.2710.74-8.18-4.02-8.70461.14260.47
7.142.80-4.64-8.91-40.92-6.3744.79
1.368.810.332.04-19.86-10.68-10.68
-5.62-8.999.4613.357.5927.5427.54
-1.524.19-10.3648.2230.9290.1190.11
22.3567.5686.43164.20134.44351.6482.78
-0.62-1.598.4612.49-18.3257.19108.25
9.199.034.1725.16-16.02118.77210.40
11.408.9710.4933.0913.78159.66558.09
-0.434.194.65-9.21-29.78-25.04-25.04
12.046.176.2837.081.51929.41532.53
-1.6217.2826.9133.30101.25231.92126.59
3.5911.0626.3824.16-1.06228.0247.98
3.59-1.34-3.79-10.49-29.3579.95202.59
9.7813.3016.426.04-0.78526.56132.92
-0.384.424.6516.11-1.75366.36325.79
5.584.175.704.82-31.82-51.99-51.99
2.1314.7725.7368.0216.6558.3458.34

Transpek Industry Ltd. Share Holdings

Transpek Industry Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Transpek Industry Ltd.

Transpek Industry Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23205GJ1965PLC001343 and registration number is 001343. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 599.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashwin C Shroff
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bimal V Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Avtar Singh
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul G Shroff
    Director
  • Mr. Dipesh K Shroff
    Director
  • Dr. Bernd Dill
    Director
  • Mr. Ravi A Shroff
    Director
  • Mr. Ninad D Gupte
    Director
  • Mr. Nimish U Patel
    Director
  • Ms. Geeta A Goradia
    Director
  • Mr. Hemant J Bhatt
    Director
  • Mr. Anandmohan Tiwari
    Director

FAQs on Transpek Industry Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Transpek Industry Ltd.?

The market cap of Transpek Industry Ltd. is ₹1,109.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Transpek Industry Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Transpek Industry Ltd. is 13.38 and PB ratio of Transpek Industry Ltd. is 1.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Transpek Industry Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transpek Industry Ltd. is ₹1,987.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transpek Industry Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transpek Industry Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transpek Industry Ltd. is ₹2,287.00 and 52-week low of Transpek Industry Ltd. is ₹1,440.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

