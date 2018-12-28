Transparency: Next tranche of electoral bonds from January 1

The validity period of the bonds is restricted to just 15 days to ensure they do not become a parallel currency.

The government will launch the next tranche of electoral bonds between January 1 and 10, the finance ministry said on Thursday. State Bank of India will issue and encash the bonds through its 29 authorised branches spread across states, it added.

Recently, minister of state for finance P Radhakrishnan told the Rajya Sabha that political parties raked in almost Rs 1,046 crore through electoral bonds since its inception this year.

“An aggregated amount of Rs 1,056.73 crore was mobilised through sale of electoral bonds in six tranches. Out of the collected amount, a sum of Rs 1,045.53 crore was encashed by political parties,” he had said.

Since the bonds are valid for only 15 days, political parties have effectively mobilised Rs 1,045.53 crore, as the last issue of such bonds was in early November, said a senior government official.

The government had notified the Electoral Bond Scheme on January 2, aiming to improve transparency in the poll-related funding system. The first tranche of electoral bonds were issued for 10 days through March 10.

The bonds don’t name the donor or the political party he is donating to, but these can be bought only through bank accounts after meeting all the KYC norms.

These will be bearer instruments in the nature of a promissory note, carrying no interest, and can be bought for any value, in multiples of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh or Rs 1 crore. The validity period of the bonds is restricted to just 15 days to ensure they do not become a parallel currency.

Only registered political parties, which have secured at least 1% vote in the last general or assembly election, will be eligible to receive these bonds.

The concept of electoral bonds was first announced by Jaitley in the Budget for 2017-18. He had also announced limiting cash donation to Rs 2,000 instead of Rs 20,000 and allowed parties to receive donations via digital mode.