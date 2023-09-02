Follow Us

TRANSPACT ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Medical Equipment & Accessories | Smallcap | BSE
₹136.80 Closed
4.996.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Transpact Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹136.80₹136.80
₹136.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.00₹243.95
₹136.80
Open Price
₹136.80
Prev. Close
₹130.30
Volume
1,000

Transpact Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1136.8
  • R2136.8
  • R3136.8
  • Pivot
    136.8
  • S1136.8
  • S2136.8
  • S3136.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5157.1132.89
  • 10162.69134.22
  • 20158.22136.81
  • 50113.98145.8
  • 10056.99149.16
  • 20028.490

Transpact Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.997.72-11.885.233.642.864.43
-1.2314.9543.1338.7049.37247.51545.51
3.40-13.52-7.59-10.71-32.34-37.16-37.16
7.31-14.1016.3554.6514.06158.51158.51
-2.3217.1729.2129.2129.2129.2129.21
-2.7810.2951.3961.8940.22160.5745.59
10.353.70104.40167.94478.592,371.912,271.02
8.60-8.41-3.9212.39-2.00-2.58-2.58
-0.2217.466.2267.5537.04-11.0256.34
04.744.489.69250.49250.49225.94
001.118.93121.41167.25202.33
-2.42-6.0513.9053.8146.50102.2895.27
-2.04-17.2488.9845.8175.18192.68155.32
0.10-3.58-36.18-22.21-15.243.96-68.52

Transpact Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Transpact Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
23 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
14 Nov, 2020Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Transpact Enterprises Ltd.

Transpact Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33130MH2013PLC243247 and registration number is 243247. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other medical and dental instruments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mohammed Aslam Khan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anis Ahmed Choudhery
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Soummya Bania
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Shariq Nisar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Moiz Mohsin Miyajiwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Transpact Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Transpact Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Transpact Enterprises Ltd. is ₹5.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Transpact Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Transpact Enterprises Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Transpact Enterprises Ltd. is 9.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Transpact Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transpact Enterprises Ltd. is ₹136.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transpact Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transpact Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transpact Enterprises Ltd. is ₹243.95 and 52-week low of Transpact Enterprises Ltd. is ₹86.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

