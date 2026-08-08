What is the share price of Transpact Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transpact Enterprises is ₹105.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Transpact Enterprises? The Transpact Enterprises is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transpact Enterprises? The market cap of Transpact Enterprises is ₹4.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Transpact Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Transpact Enterprises are ₹113.20 and ₹105.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transpact Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transpact Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transpact Enterprises is ₹236.10 and 52-week low of Transpact Enterprises is ₹105.45 as on .

How has the Transpact Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Transpact Enterprises has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -41.12% for the past month, -47.41% over 3 months, -44.78% over 1 year, -5.57% across 3 years, and -8.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transpact Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transpact Enterprises are 47.20 and 7.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global