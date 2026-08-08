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Transpact Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRANSPACT ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Transpact Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹105.45 Closed
-5.00₹ -5.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Transpact Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹105.45₹113.20
₹105.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹105.45₹236.10
₹105.45
Open Price
₹111.00
Prev. Close
₹111.00
Volume
2,500

Source: Dion Global

Transpact Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Transpact Enterprises		-15.81-41.12-47.41-22.97-44.78-5.57-8.07
Poly Medicure		-0.361.661.0416.00-12.155.3012.49
Fischer Medical Ventures		-1.952.771.09-16.96-60.8349.2243.05
Tarsons Products		05.5637.6046.99-11.77-19.39-17.85
Borosil Scientific		-10.07-12.2915.0733.40-8.45-4.14-2.51
Laxmi Dental		2.07-2.05-0.07-2.45-45.76-26.64-16.96
Hemant Surgical Industries		-3.773.6118.1329.0657.6716.2515.05
Prevest Denpro		-5.19-1.14-10.19-16.42-28.69-7.3814.97
Nureca		0.7751.9219.2718.3546.900.29-26.83
Earkart		0-12.53-12.53-13.88-1.62-0.54-0.33
Denis Chem Lab		-0.77-14.89-9.98-9.54-24.73-12.674.66
Adtech Systems		-0.93-9.61-24.07-11.00-21.09-6.50-3.95
Constronics Infra		-0.027.070.38-12.88-12.9451.0742.06
Royal Sense		1.8918.68-26.03-39.98-47.32-4.17-2.53
Shree Pacetronix		6.537.835.952.8532.35-18.4240.05
KMS Medisurgi		004.984.984.657.2031.32
Amkay Products		01.46-17.26-17.26-11.13-24.09-15.24
Centenial Surgical Suture		10.945.20-17.87-4.23-45.16-0.359.62
Adeshwar Meditex		-3.721.88-0.79-9.44-24.50-15.22-8.24
Span Divergent		1.45-15.10-11.97-2.9861.4052.3420.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Transpact Enterprises has declined 44.78% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Transpact Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).

Transpact Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Transpact Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5139.06126.5
10158.47141.22
20179.74158.01
50167.81171.3
100191.07182.05
200197.54193.44

Source: Dion Global

Transpact Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Transpact Enterprises saw a rise in promoter holding to 16.16%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 83.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Transpact Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTTranspact Enterprise - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 05:19 PM IST ISTTranspact Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
May 30, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTTranspact Enterprise - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 30TH MAY 2026
May 24, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTTranspact Enterprise - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Audited Financial Statements Of The Company For The Half
Apr 15, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTTranspact Enterprise - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Transpact Enterprises

Transpact Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33130MH2013PLC243247 and registration number is 243247. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other medical and dental instruments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raman Talwar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Solanki
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priya Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anamika Tiwari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Transpact Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Transpact Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transpact Enterprises is ₹105.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Transpact Enterprises?

The Transpact Enterprises is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transpact Enterprises?

The market cap of Transpact Enterprises is ₹4.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Transpact Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Transpact Enterprises are ₹113.20 and ₹105.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transpact Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transpact Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transpact Enterprises is ₹236.10 and 52-week low of Transpact Enterprises is ₹105.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Transpact Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Transpact Enterprises has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -41.12% for the past month, -47.41% over 3 months, -44.78% over 1 year, -5.57% across 3 years, and -8.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transpact Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transpact Enterprises are 47.20 and 7.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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