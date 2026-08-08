Here's the live share price of Transpact Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Transpact Enterprises
|-15.81
|-41.12
|-47.41
|-22.97
|-44.78
|-5.57
|-8.07
|Poly Medicure
|-0.36
|1.66
|1.04
|16.00
|-12.15
|5.30
|12.49
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-1.95
|2.77
|1.09
|-16.96
|-60.83
|49.22
|43.05
|Tarsons Products
|0
|5.56
|37.60
|46.99
|-11.77
|-19.39
|-17.85
|Borosil Scientific
|-10.07
|-12.29
|15.07
|33.40
|-8.45
|-4.14
|-2.51
|Laxmi Dental
|2.07
|-2.05
|-0.07
|-2.45
|-45.76
|-26.64
|-16.96
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-3.77
|3.61
|18.13
|29.06
|57.67
|16.25
|15.05
|Prevest Denpro
|-5.19
|-1.14
|-10.19
|-16.42
|-28.69
|-7.38
|14.97
|Nureca
|0.77
|51.92
|19.27
|18.35
|46.90
|0.29
|-26.83
|Earkart
|0
|-12.53
|-12.53
|-13.88
|-1.62
|-0.54
|-0.33
|Denis Chem Lab
|-0.77
|-14.89
|-9.98
|-9.54
|-24.73
|-12.67
|4.66
|Adtech Systems
|-0.93
|-9.61
|-24.07
|-11.00
|-21.09
|-6.50
|-3.95
|Constronics Infra
|-0.02
|7.07
|0.38
|-12.88
|-12.94
|51.07
|42.06
|Royal Sense
|1.89
|18.68
|-26.03
|-39.98
|-47.32
|-4.17
|-2.53
|Shree Pacetronix
|6.53
|7.83
|5.95
|2.85
|32.35
|-18.42
|40.05
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|4.98
|4.98
|4.65
|7.20
|31.32
|Amkay Products
|0
|1.46
|-17.26
|-17.26
|-11.13
|-24.09
|-15.24
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|10.94
|5.20
|-17.87
|-4.23
|-45.16
|-0.35
|9.62
|Adeshwar Meditex
|-3.72
|1.88
|-0.79
|-9.44
|-24.50
|-15.22
|-8.24
|Span Divergent
|1.45
|-15.10
|-11.97
|-2.98
|61.40
|52.34
|20.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Transpact Enterprises has declined 44.78% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.15%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-60.83%), Tarsons Products (-11.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Transpact Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.49%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (43.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|139.06
|126.5
|10
|158.47
|141.22
|20
|179.74
|158.01
|50
|167.81
|171.3
|100
|191.07
|182.05
|200
|197.54
|193.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Transpact Enterprises saw a rise in promoter holding to 16.16%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 83.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Transpact Enterprise - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 05:19 PM IST IST
|Transpact Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|May 30, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Transpact Enterprise - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 30TH MAY 2026
|May 24, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Transpact Enterprise - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering The Audited Financial Statements Of The Company For The Half
|Apr 15, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Transpact Enterprise - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Transpact Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33130MH2013PLC243247 and registration number is 243247. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other medical and dental instruments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transpact Enterprises is ₹105.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transpact Enterprises is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Transpact Enterprises is ₹4.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Transpact Enterprises are ₹113.20 and ₹105.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transpact Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transpact Enterprises is ₹236.10 and 52-week low of Transpact Enterprises is ₹105.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transpact Enterprises has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -41.12% for the past month, -47.41% over 3 months, -44.78% over 1 year, -5.57% across 3 years, and -8.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transpact Enterprises are 47.20 and 7.67 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global