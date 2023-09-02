Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|23 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|14 Nov, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Transpact Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33130MH2013PLC243247 and registration number is 243247. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other medical and dental instruments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Transpact Enterprises Ltd. is ₹5.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Transpact Enterprises Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Transpact Enterprises Ltd. is 9.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transpact Enterprises Ltd. is ₹136.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transpact Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transpact Enterprises Ltd. is ₹243.95 and 52-week low of Transpact Enterprises Ltd. is ₹86.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.