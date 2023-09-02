Follow Us

Transglobe Foods Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TRANSGLOBE FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹66.51 Closed
-5-3.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Transglobe Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹66.51₹66.51
₹66.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.20₹112.00
₹66.51
Open Price
₹66.51
Prev. Close
₹70.01
Volume
383

Transglobe Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R166.51
  • R266.51
  • R366.51
  • Pivot
    66.51
  • S166.51
  • S266.51
  • S366.51

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 578.7670.24
  • 1080.1674.74
  • 2083.0680.93
  • 5076.5283
  • 10074.7980.99
  • 20085.5481.27

Transglobe Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.82-28.42-13.62-13.74-7.62-50.701,230.20
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Transglobe Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Transglobe Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Transglobe Foods Ltd.

Transglobe Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400MH1986PLC255807 and registration number is 255807. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prabhakar Khakhar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dollar Azad Chheda
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hardik Poriya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Amisha Dani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Transglobe Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Transglobe Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Transglobe Foods Ltd. is ₹.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Transglobe Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Transglobe Foods Ltd. is -7.65 and PB ratio of Transglobe Foods Ltd. is -2.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Transglobe Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transglobe Foods Ltd. is ₹66.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transglobe Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transglobe Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transglobe Foods Ltd. is ₹112.00 and 52-week low of Transglobe Foods Ltd. is ₹61.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

