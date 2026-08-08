What is the share price of Transglobe Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transglobe Foods is ₹498.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Transglobe Foods? The Transglobe Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transglobe Foods? The market cap of Transglobe Foods is ₹7.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Transglobe Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Transglobe Foods are ₹498.00 and ₹498.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transglobe Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transglobe Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transglobe Foods is ₹570.00 and 52-week low of Transglobe Foods is ₹231.10 as on .

How has the Transglobe Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Transglobe Foods has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, -6.91% for the past month, -4.05% over 3 months, 80.57% over 1 year, 66.71% across 3 years, and 34.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transglobe Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transglobe Foods are -144.64 and -10.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global