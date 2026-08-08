Here's the live share price of Transglobe Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Transglobe Foods
|16.63
|-6.91
|-4.05
|21.89
|80.57
|66.71
|34.63
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Transglobe Foods has gained 80.57% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Transglobe Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|440.68
|457.23
|10
|456.17
|458.46
|20
|476.04
|467.32
|50
|482.3
|474.94
|100
|469.88
|463.15
|200
|422.83
|421.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Transglobe Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 87.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:42 AM IST IST
|Transglobe Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Transglobe Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Transglobe Foods - Declaration Pursuant To Regulation 33(3)(D) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (LODR) Regulatio
|May 28, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Transglobe Foods - Audited Standalone Financial 31St March 2026
|May 28, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Transglobe Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone Financial Statements
Source: Dion Global
Transglobe Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400MH1986PLC255807 and registration number is 255807. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transglobe Foods is ₹498.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transglobe Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Transglobe Foods is ₹7.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Transglobe Foods are ₹498.00 and ₹498.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transglobe Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transglobe Foods is ₹570.00 and 52-week low of Transglobe Foods is ₹231.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transglobe Foods has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, -6.91% for the past month, -4.05% over 3 months, 80.57% over 1 year, 66.71% across 3 years, and 34.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transglobe Foods are -144.64 and -10.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global