Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.82
|-28.42
|-13.62
|-13.74
|-7.62
|-50.70
|1,230.20
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.63
|-6.66
|-2.89
|2.67
|20.98
|19.16
|37.02
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|22.50
|26.85
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.34
|9.97
|18.95
|19.70
|16.36
|55.68
|-17.98
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Transglobe Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400MH1986PLC255807 and registration number is 255807. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Transglobe Foods Ltd. is ₹.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Transglobe Foods Ltd. is -7.65 and PB ratio of Transglobe Foods Ltd. is -2.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transglobe Foods Ltd. is ₹66.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transglobe Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transglobe Foods Ltd. is ₹112.00 and 52-week low of Transglobe Foods Ltd. is ₹61.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.