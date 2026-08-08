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Transglobe Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRANSGLOBE FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Transglobe Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹498.00 Closed
-0.13₹ -0.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Transglobe Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹498.00₹498.00
₹498.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹231.10₹570.00
₹498.00
Open Price
₹498.00
Prev. Close
₹498.65
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Transglobe Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Transglobe Foods		16.63-6.91-4.0521.8980.5766.7134.63
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Transglobe Foods has gained 80.57% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Transglobe Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Transglobe Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Transglobe Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5440.68457.23
10456.17458.46
20476.04467.32
50482.3474.94
100469.88463.15
200422.83421.85

Source: Dion Global

Transglobe Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Transglobe Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 87.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Transglobe Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:42 AM IST ISTTransglobe Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTTransglobe Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTTransglobe Foods - Declaration Pursuant To Regulation 33(3)(D) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (LODR) Regulatio
May 28, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTTransglobe Foods - Audited Standalone Financial 31St March 2026
May 28, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTTransglobe Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone Financial Statements

Source: Dion Global

About Transglobe Foods

Transglobe Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400MH1986PLC255807 and registration number is 255807. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prabhakar Rameshbhai Khakhar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hiren Surendra Makwana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Ashish Pandare
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Transglobe Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Transglobe Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transglobe Foods is ₹498.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Transglobe Foods?

The Transglobe Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transglobe Foods?

The market cap of Transglobe Foods is ₹7.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Transglobe Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Transglobe Foods are ₹498.00 and ₹498.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transglobe Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transglobe Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transglobe Foods is ₹570.00 and 52-week low of Transglobe Foods is ₹231.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Transglobe Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Transglobe Foods has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, -6.91% for the past month, -4.05% over 3 months, 80.57% over 1 year, 66.71% across 3 years, and 34.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transglobe Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transglobe Foods are -144.64 and -10.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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