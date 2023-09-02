Follow Us

TRANSGENE BIOTEK LTD.

Sector : Medical Equipment & Accessories | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.44 Closed
1.370.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Transgene Biotek Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.35₹4.45
₹4.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.28₹5.09
₹4.44
Open Price
₹4.38
Prev. Close
₹4.38
Volume
31,390

Transgene Biotek Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.48
  • R24.51
  • R34.58
  • Pivot
    4.41
  • S14.38
  • S24.31
  • S34.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.124.35
  • 103.134.29
  • 203.134.19
  • 503.244.04
  • 1003.343.8
  • 2003.523.55

Transgene Biotek Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.2217.466.2267.5537.04-11.0256.34
-1.2314.9543.1338.7049.37247.51545.51
3.40-13.52-7.59-10.71-32.34-37.16-37.16
7.31-14.1016.3554.6514.06158.51158.51
-2.3217.1729.2129.2129.2129.2129.21
-2.7810.2951.3961.8940.22160.5745.59
10.353.70104.40167.94478.592,371.912,271.02
8.60-8.41-3.9212.39-2.00-2.58-2.58
04.744.489.69250.49250.49225.94
001.118.93121.41167.25202.33
-2.42-6.0513.9053.8146.50102.2895.27
-2.04-17.2488.9845.8175.18192.68155.32
0.10-3.58-36.18-22.21-15.243.96-68.52
4.997.72-11.885.233.642.864.43

Transgene Biotek Ltd. Share Holdings

Transgene Biotek Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Transgene Biotek Ltd.

Transgene Biotek Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195TG1990PLC011065 and registration number is 011065. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 75.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sujana Kadiam
    Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar
    Director
  • Ms. Swetha Marri
    Director
  • Dr. K Koteswara Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director

FAQs on Transgene Biotek Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Transgene Biotek Ltd.?

The market cap of Transgene Biotek Ltd. is ₹33.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Transgene Biotek Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Transgene Biotek Ltd. is -1.89 and PB ratio of Transgene Biotek Ltd. is -5.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Transgene Biotek Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transgene Biotek Ltd. is ₹4.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transgene Biotek Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transgene Biotek Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transgene Biotek Ltd. is ₹5.09 and 52-week low of Transgene Biotek Ltd. is ₹2.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

