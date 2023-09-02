Transgene Biotek Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195TG1990PLC011065 and registration number is 011065. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 75.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.