Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.22
|17.46
|6.22
|67.55
|37.04
|-11.02
|56.34
|-1.23
|14.95
|43.13
|38.70
|49.37
|247.51
|545.51
|3.40
|-13.52
|-7.59
|-10.71
|-32.34
|-37.16
|-37.16
|7.31
|-14.10
|16.35
|54.65
|14.06
|158.51
|158.51
|-2.32
|17.17
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|29.21
|-2.78
|10.29
|51.39
|61.89
|40.22
|160.57
|45.59
|10.35
|3.70
|104.40
|167.94
|478.59
|2,371.91
|2,271.02
|8.60
|-8.41
|-3.92
|12.39
|-2.00
|-2.58
|-2.58
|0
|4.74
|4.48
|9.69
|250.49
|250.49
|225.94
|0
|0
|1.11
|8.93
|121.41
|167.25
|202.33
|-2.42
|-6.05
|13.90
|53.81
|46.50
|102.28
|95.27
|-2.04
|-17.24
|88.98
|45.81
|75.18
|192.68
|155.32
|0.10
|-3.58
|-36.18
|-22.21
|-15.24
|3.96
|-68.52
|4.99
|7.72
|-11.88
|5.23
|3.64
|2.86
|4.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Transgene Biotek Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195TG1990PLC011065 and registration number is 011065. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 75.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Transgene Biotek Ltd. is ₹33.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Transgene Biotek Ltd. is -1.89 and PB ratio of Transgene Biotek Ltd. is -5.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transgene Biotek Ltd. is ₹4.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transgene Biotek Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transgene Biotek Ltd. is ₹5.09 and 52-week low of Transgene Biotek Ltd. is ₹2.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.