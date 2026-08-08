Here's the live share price of Transgene Biotek along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Transgene Biotek
|-3.32
|-9.35
|-4.90
|34.72
|-38.61
|-9.38
|-5.25
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Transgene Biotek has declined 38.61% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Transgene Biotek has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.97
|3
|10
|2.98
|3
|20
|3.03
|3.01
|50
|3.04
|3.01
|100
|2.89
|2.98
|200
|2.98
|3.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Transgene Biotek remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 76.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|Transgene Biotek - 1)The Board Considered And Approved The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Com
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|Transgene Biotek - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On August 07, 2026.
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Transgene Biotek - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting.
|Jul 22, 2026, 07:14 PM IST IST
|Transgene Biotek - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
|Jul 22, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Transgene Biotek - Statement Of Deviation & Variation
Source: Dion Global
Transgene Biotek Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195TG1990PLC011065 and registration number is 011065. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 75.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transgene Biotek is ₹2.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transgene Biotek is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Transgene Biotek is ₹22.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Transgene Biotek are ₹2.99 and ₹2.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transgene Biotek stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transgene Biotek is ₹5.17 and 52-week low of Transgene Biotek is ₹1.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transgene Biotek has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, -9.66% for the past month, -5.23% over 3 months, -38.82% over 1 year, -9.48% across 3 years, and -5.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transgene Biotek are -13.35 and 2.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global