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Transgene Biotek Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRANSGENE BIOTEK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Transgene Biotek along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.91 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Transgene Biotek Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.90₹2.99
₹2.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.83₹5.17
₹2.91
Open Price
₹2.98
Prev. Close
₹2.91
Volume
24,945

Source: Dion Global

Transgene Biotek Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Transgene Biotek		-3.32-9.35-4.9034.72-38.61-9.38-5.25
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Transgene Biotek has declined 38.61% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Transgene Biotek has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Transgene Biotek Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Transgene Biotek Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.973
102.983
203.033.01
503.043.01
1002.892.98
2002.983.17

Source: Dion Global

Transgene Biotek Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Transgene Biotek remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 76.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Transgene Biotek Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTTransgene Biotek - 1)The Board Considered And Approved The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Com
Aug 07, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTTransgene Biotek - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On August 07, 2026.
Jul 23, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTTransgene Biotek - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting.
Jul 22, 2026, 07:14 PM IST ISTTransgene Biotek - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
Jul 22, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTTransgene Biotek - Statement Of Deviation & Variation

Source: Dion Global

About Transgene Biotek

Transgene Biotek Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85195TG1990PLC011065 and registration number is 011065. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 75.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. K Koteswara Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Swetha Marri
    Director
  • Mrs. Sujana Kadiam
    Director

FAQs on Transgene Biotek Share Price

What is the share price of Transgene Biotek?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transgene Biotek is ₹2.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Transgene Biotek?

The Transgene Biotek is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transgene Biotek?

The market cap of Transgene Biotek is ₹22.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Transgene Biotek?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Transgene Biotek are ₹2.99 and ₹2.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transgene Biotek?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transgene Biotek stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transgene Biotek is ₹5.17 and 52-week low of Transgene Biotek is ₹1.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Transgene Biotek performed historically in terms of returns?

The Transgene Biotek has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, -9.66% for the past month, -5.23% over 3 months, -38.82% over 1 year, -9.48% across 3 years, and -5.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transgene Biotek?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transgene Biotek are -13.35 and 2.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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