What is the share price of Transgene Biotek? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transgene Biotek is ₹2.91 as on .

What kind of stock is Transgene Biotek? The Transgene Biotek is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transgene Biotek? The market cap of Transgene Biotek is ₹22.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Transgene Biotek? Today’s highest and lowest price of Transgene Biotek are ₹2.99 and ₹2.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transgene Biotek? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transgene Biotek stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transgene Biotek is ₹5.17 and 52-week low of Transgene Biotek is ₹1.83 as on .

How has the Transgene Biotek performed historically in terms of returns? The Transgene Biotek has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, -9.66% for the past month, -5.23% over 3 months, -38.82% over 1 year, -9.48% across 3 years, and -5.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transgene Biotek? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transgene Biotek are -13.35 and 2.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global