Here's the live share price of Transcorp International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Transcorp International
|0.74
|-3.02
|-6.81
|-8.97
|10.45
|-5.72
|9.18
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|7.56
|15.68
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-2.31
|-4.85
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|7.52
|14.17
|17.46
|52.64
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-8.57
|-4.75
|-8.35
|-11.3
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-4.39
|-1.44
|8.91
|-3.84
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-3.92
|-11.68
|-14.49
|-3.29
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|6.76
|4.58
|2.59
|11.7
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.5
|3.95
|-4.04
|4.95
|-0.03
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|0.92
|15.17
|40.03
|61.02
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-1.98
|-8.62
|-5
|-11.66
|20.33
|19.9
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-11.58
|0.23
|17.95
|20.57
|47.18
|26.1
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-11.7
|-10.4
|7.63
|14.42
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|4.51
|-6.18
|6.5
|4.72
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|10.33
|2.17
|-6.03
|-12.82
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|7.35
|7.37
|-1.23
|-5.73
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|15.38
|19.17
|30.4
|27.59
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|5.83
|-8.93
|-31.59
|-35.15
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|2.48
|-11.67
|-1.72
|-17.2
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.7
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Transcorp International has gained 10.45% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Transcorp International has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.88
|25.84
|10
|25.79
|25.89
|20
|26.06
|26.02
|50
|26.45
|26.26
|100
|26.25
|26.22
|200
|25.58
|26.09
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Transcorp International saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.69%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|Transcorp Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Transcorp Intl. - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Transcorp Intl. - Outcome Of Board Meeting 31St July, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Transcorp Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Transcorp Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for 31St July, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Transcorp International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1994PLC235697 and registration number is 235697. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 880.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transcorp International is ₹25.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transcorp International is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Transcorp International is ₹82.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Transcorp International are ₹26.00 and ₹25.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transcorp International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transcorp International is ₹34.24 and 52-week low of Transcorp International is ₹21.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transcorp International has shown returns of 2.36% over the past day, -2.48% for the past month, -6.95% over 3 months, 11.5% over 1 year, -5.72% across 3 years, and 9.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transcorp International are 8.69 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.31 per annum.
Source: Dion Global