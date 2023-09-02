Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Transcorp International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TRANSCORP INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.55 Closed
-1.5-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Transcorp International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.50₹30.49
₹29.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.10₹42.95
₹29.55
Open Price
₹30.00
Prev. Close
₹30.00
Volume
17,160

Transcorp International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.19
  • R230.84
  • R331.18
  • Pivot
    29.85
  • S129.2
  • S228.86
  • S328.21

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.1429.78
  • 1028.0529.84
  • 2028.2430.15
  • 5027.2230.68
  • 10025.3730.89
  • 20023.5330.23

Transcorp International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.20-6.22-6.13-5.1717.96219.812.96
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Transcorp International Ltd. Share Holdings

Transcorp International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Dividend & A.G.M.
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Transcorp International Ltd.

Transcorp International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1994PLC235697 and registration number is 235697. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2312.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hemant Kaul
    Non Exe.Ind.Chairman
  • Mr. Gopal Krishan Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Purushottam Agarwal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Vedant Kanoi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sujan Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Apra Kuchhal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Transcorp International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Transcorp International Ltd.?

The market cap of Transcorp International Ltd. is ₹94.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Transcorp International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Transcorp International Ltd. is 350.12 and PB ratio of Transcorp International Ltd. is 1.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Transcorp International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transcorp International Ltd. is ₹29.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transcorp International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transcorp International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transcorp International Ltd. is ₹42.95 and 52-week low of Transcorp International Ltd. is ₹24.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data