What is the share price of Transcorp International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transcorp International is ₹25.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Transcorp International? The Transcorp International is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transcorp International? The market cap of Transcorp International is ₹82.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Transcorp International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Transcorp International are ₹26.00 and ₹25.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transcorp International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transcorp International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transcorp International is ₹34.24 and 52-week low of Transcorp International is ₹21.00 as on .

How has the Transcorp International performed historically in terms of returns? The Transcorp International has shown returns of 2.36% over the past day, -2.48% for the past month, -6.95% over 3 months, 11.5% over 1 year, -5.72% across 3 years, and 9.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transcorp International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transcorp International are 8.69 and 1.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global