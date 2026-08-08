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Transcorp International Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRANSCORP INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Transcorp International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.99 Closed
2.36₹ 0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Transcorp International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.60₹26.00
₹25.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.00₹34.24
₹25.99
Open Price
₹25.73
Prev. Close
₹25.39
Volume
4,451

Source: Dion Global

Transcorp International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Transcorp International		0.74-3.02-6.81-8.9710.45-5.729.18
Tata Capital		1.977.5615.686.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-2.31-4.851.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.477.5214.1717.4652.6430.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-8.57-4.75-8.35-11.3-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-4.39-1.448.91-3.8459.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-3.92-11.68-14.49-3.2924.067.06
360 One Wam		2.696.764.582.5911.732.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.53.95-4.044.95-0.0339.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.280.9215.1740.0361.0286.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-1.98-8.62-5-11.6620.3319.9
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-11.580.2317.9520.5747.1826.1
Angel One		-1.98-11.7-10.47.6314.4224.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.484.51-6.186.54.7218.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.1410.332.17-6.03-12.8234.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.147.357.37-1.23-5.7334.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2415.3819.1730.427.5942.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.525.83-8.93-31.59-35.1537.3118.87
JM Financial		4.992.48-11.67-1.72-17.219.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.7149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Transcorp International has gained 10.45% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Transcorp International has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Transcorp International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Transcorp International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.8825.84
1025.7925.89
2026.0626.02
5026.4526.26
10026.2526.22
20025.5826.09

Source: Dion Global

Transcorp International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Transcorp International saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.69%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Transcorp International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTTranscorp Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTTranscorp Intl. - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTTranscorp Intl. - Outcome Of Board Meeting 31St July, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTTranscorp Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 14, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTTranscorp Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for 31St July, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Transcorp International

Transcorp International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1994PLC235697 and registration number is 235697. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 880.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sujan Sinha
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Rajesh Garg
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vedant Kanoi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harshvardhan Raghunath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Apra Kuchhal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Banthia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Transcorp International Share Price

What is the share price of Transcorp International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transcorp International is ₹25.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Transcorp International?

The Transcorp International is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transcorp International?

The market cap of Transcorp International is ₹82.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Transcorp International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Transcorp International are ₹26.00 and ₹25.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transcorp International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transcorp International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transcorp International is ₹34.24 and 52-week low of Transcorp International is ₹21.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Transcorp International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Transcorp International has shown returns of 2.36% over the past day, -2.48% for the past month, -6.95% over 3 months, 11.5% over 1 year, -5.72% across 3 years, and 9.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transcorp International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transcorp International are 8.69 and 1.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Transcorp International News

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