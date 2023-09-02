Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.20
|-6.22
|-6.13
|-5.17
|17.96
|219.81
|2.96
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.70
|1.08
|1.65
|17.12
|44.54
|122.81
|11.61
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Dividend & A.G.M.
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Transcorp International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1994PLC235697 and registration number is 235697. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2312.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Transcorp International Ltd. is ₹94.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Transcorp International Ltd. is 350.12 and PB ratio of Transcorp International Ltd. is 1.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transcorp International Ltd. is ₹29.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transcorp International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transcorp International Ltd. is ₹42.95 and 52-week low of Transcorp International Ltd. is ₹24.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.