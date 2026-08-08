Here's the live share price of Transchem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Transchem
|3.11
|-7.46
|75.09
|96.02
|665.81
|137.06
|64.55
|Dredging Corporation Of India
|-6.11
|1.87
|11.04
|2.67
|62.84
|42.23
|23.50
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|7.86
|13.95
|4.50
|53.06
|48.30
|30.40
|15.34
|International Conveyors
|0.57
|-6.10
|-9.14
|-6.40
|-12.49
|0.01
|2.66
|Logica Infoway
|2.67
|-4.50
|-16.76
|-25.26
|-18.04
|38.87
|26.66
|Photon Capital Advisors
|0
|55.09
|152.34
|178.14
|204.18
|77.53
|70.61
|Krishna Ventures
|-7.73
|-12.61
|52.27
|38.44
|139.25
|-24.72
|29.36
|Supra Trends
|-0.14
|1.65
|-4.28
|-1.47
|-66.64
|-22.76
|10.96
|Trans India House Impex
|4.40
|-5.47
|-20.00
|-38.01
|-69.21
|-40.69
|4.40
|MPIL Corporation
|-10.00
|-32.99
|-23.62
|-8.57
|-29.06
|0.84
|8.03
|Natura Hue Chem
|11.16
|4.15
|77.36
|195.17
|245.85
|99.60
|100.91
|FGP
|4.10
|4.27
|11.52
|31.89
|51.93
|29.64
|43.57
|Suryo Foods & Industries
|-4.66
|0.56
|-12.66
|-21.44
|-0.35
|45.87
|21.04
|CRP Risk Management
|0
|3.00
|-35.49
|-42.35
|-69.39
|-43.07
|-24.29
|Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)
|0
|0
|-5.29
|-19.54
|-1.59
|26.26
|22.88
|Delta Industrial Resources
|-0.74
|-2.46
|-22.05
|-30.18
|-28.55
|-9.23
|12.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Transchem has gained 665.81% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Transchem has outperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|309.44
|309.57
|10
|334.84
|318.72
|20
|337.92
|325.31
|50
|307.52
|303.44
|100
|237.56
|260.57
|200
|184.82
|204.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Transchem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:12 PM IST IST
|Transchem - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|Transchem - Letter To Members Pursuant To Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI(Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|Transchem - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:13 PM IST IST
|Transchem - Notice Of The 49Th Annual General Meeting Of The Members OfThe Company And Annual Report For The Financial Ye
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Transchem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Transchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1976PLC019327 and registration number is 019327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of plants for planting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transchem is ₹310.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transchem is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Transchem is ₹379.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Transchem are ₹314.00 and ₹300.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transchem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transchem is ₹377.65 and 52-week low of Transchem is ₹38.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transchem has shown returns of 2.48% over the past day, -7.46% for the past month, 75.09% over 3 months, 665.81% over 1 year, 137.06% across 3 years, and 64.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transchem are 88.34 and 4.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global