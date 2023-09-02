Follow Us

Transchem Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TRANSCHEM LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.18 Closed
1.120.28
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Transchem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.80₹25.80
₹25.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.75₹38.00
₹25.18
Open Price
₹25.80
Prev. Close
₹24.90
Volume
1,932

Transchem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.72
  • R226.26
  • R326.72
  • Pivot
    25.26
  • S124.72
  • S224.26
  • S323.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.1424.81
  • 1028.6224.5
  • 2029.1423.92
  • 5025.8622.95
  • 10022.9622.61
  • 20023.922.89

Transchem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.2213.9919.3910.3426.2280.89-8.44
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Transchem Ltd. Share Holdings

Transchem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Transchem Ltd.

Transchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1976PLC019327 and registration number is 019327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of plants for planting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh S Rananavre
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neerav B Merchant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mirza Saeed Kazi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bina S Shah
    Chairman

FAQs on Transchem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Transchem Ltd.?

The market cap of Transchem Ltd. is ₹30.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Transchem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Transchem Ltd. is 20.26 and PB ratio of Transchem Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Transchem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transchem Ltd. is ₹25.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transchem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transchem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transchem Ltd. is ₹38.00 and 52-week low of Transchem Ltd. is ₹15.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

