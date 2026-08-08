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Transchem Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRANSCHEM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Miscellaneous

Here's the live share price of Transchem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹310.00 Closed
2.48₹ 7.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Transchem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹300.00₹314.00
₹310.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.31₹377.65
₹310.00
Open Price
₹305.00
Prev. Close
₹302.50
Volume
9,057

Source: Dion Global

Transchem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Transchem		3.11-7.4675.0996.02665.81137.0664.55
Dredging Corporation Of India		-6.111.8711.042.6762.8442.2323.50
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols		7.8613.954.5053.0648.3030.4015.34
International Conveyors		0.57-6.10-9.14-6.40-12.490.012.66
Logica Infoway		2.67-4.50-16.76-25.26-18.0438.8726.66
Photon Capital Advisors		055.09152.34178.14204.1877.5370.61
Krishna Ventures		-7.73-12.6152.2738.44139.25-24.7229.36
Supra Trends		-0.141.65-4.28-1.47-66.64-22.7610.96
Trans India House Impex		4.40-5.47-20.00-38.01-69.21-40.694.40
MPIL Corporation		-10.00-32.99-23.62-8.57-29.060.848.03
Natura Hue Chem		11.164.1577.36195.17245.8599.60100.91
FGP		4.104.2711.5231.8951.9329.6443.57
Suryo Foods & Industries		-4.660.56-12.66-21.44-0.3545.8721.04
CRP Risk Management		03.00-35.49-42.35-69.39-43.07-24.29
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)		00-5.29-19.54-1.5926.2622.88
Delta Industrial Resources		-0.74-2.46-22.05-30.18-28.55-9.2312.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Transchem has gained 665.81% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Transchem has outperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).

Transchem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Transchem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5309.44309.57
10334.84318.72
20337.92325.31
50307.52303.44
100237.56260.57
200184.82204.84

Source: Dion Global

Transchem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Transchem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Transchem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 04:12 PM IST ISTTranschem - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTTranschem - Letter To Members Pursuant To Regulation 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI(Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements
Jul 31, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTTranschem - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 05:13 PM IST ISTTranschem - Notice Of The 49Th Annual General Meeting Of The Members OfThe Company And Annual Report For The Financial Ye
Jul 08, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTTranschem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Transchem

Transchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1976PLC019327 and registration number is 019327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of plants for planting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Sejal Mahendrakumar Jain
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Suresh Rananavre
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mirza Saeed Kazi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Govindshankar Krishnan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Transchem Share Price

What is the share price of Transchem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transchem is ₹310.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Transchem?

The Transchem is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transchem?

The market cap of Transchem is ₹379.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Transchem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Transchem are ₹314.00 and ₹300.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transchem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transchem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transchem is ₹377.65 and 52-week low of Transchem is ₹38.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Transchem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Transchem has shown returns of 2.48% over the past day, -7.46% for the past month, 75.09% over 3 months, 665.81% over 1 year, 137.06% across 3 years, and 64.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transchem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transchem are 88.34 and 4.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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