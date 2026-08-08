What is the share price of Transchem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transchem is ₹310.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Transchem? The Transchem is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transchem? The market cap of Transchem is ₹379.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Transchem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Transchem are ₹314.00 and ₹300.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transchem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transchem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transchem is ₹377.65 and 52-week low of Transchem is ₹38.31 as on .

How has the Transchem performed historically in terms of returns? The Transchem has shown returns of 2.48% over the past day, -7.46% for the past month, 75.09% over 3 months, 665.81% over 1 year, 137.06% across 3 years, and 64.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transchem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transchem are 88.34 and 4.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global