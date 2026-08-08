Here's the live share price of Trans Freight Containers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Trans Freight Containers
|7.52
|-1.81
|-8.53
|-10.63
|-25.45
|-1.43
|8.70
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Trans Freight Containers has declined 25.45% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Trans Freight Containers has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.29
|20.13
|10
|20.31
|20.2
|20
|20.19
|20.31
|50
|21.19
|20.88
|100
|21.82
|21.63
|200
|22.73
|23.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Trans Freight Containers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Trans Freight - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations
|Jul 07, 2026, 07:38 PM IST IST
|Trans Freight - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 03:47 AM IST IST
|Trans Freight - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|May 30, 2026, 03:38 AM IST IST
|Trans Freight - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|May 30, 2026, 03:37 AM IST IST
|Trans Freight - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Trans Freight Containers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34203MH1974PLC018009 and registration number is 018009. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trans Freight Containers is ₹20.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trans Freight Containers is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Trans Freight Containers is ₹14.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Trans Freight Containers are ₹20.59 and ₹19.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trans Freight Containers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trans Freight Containers is ₹32.00 and 52-week low of Trans Freight Containers is ₹17.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Trans Freight Containers has shown returns of 6.08% over the past day, -1.81% for the past month, -8.53% over 3 months, -25.45% over 1 year, -1.43% across 3 years, and 8.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trans Freight Containers are 10.54 and 0.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global