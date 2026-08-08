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Trans Freight Containers Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRANS FREIGHT CONTAINERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Trans Freight Containers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.59 Closed
6.08₹ 1.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Trans Freight Containers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.40₹20.59
₹20.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.13₹32.00
₹20.59
Open Price
₹19.41
Prev. Close
₹19.41
Volume
314

Source: Dion Global

Trans Freight Containers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Trans Freight Containers		7.52-1.81-8.53-10.63-25.45-1.438.70
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Trans Freight Containers has declined 25.45% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Trans Freight Containers has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Trans Freight Containers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Trans Freight Containers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.2920.13
1020.3120.2
2020.1920.31
5021.1920.88
10021.8221.63
20022.7323.14

Source: Dion Global

Trans Freight Containers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Trans Freight Containers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding unchanged at 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Trans Freight Containers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTTrans Freight - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations
Jul 07, 2026, 07:38 PM IST ISTTrans Freight - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 03:47 AM IST ISTTrans Freight - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
May 30, 2026, 03:38 AM IST ISTTrans Freight - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
May 30, 2026, 03:37 AM IST ISTTrans Freight - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Trans Freight Containers

Trans Freight Containers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34203MH1974PLC018009 and registration number is 018009. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narendra K Mundra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Badal M Mittal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil S Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Runnu M Polley
    Independent Director

FAQs on Trans Freight Containers Share Price

What is the share price of Trans Freight Containers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trans Freight Containers is ₹20.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Trans Freight Containers?

The Trans Freight Containers is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trans Freight Containers?

The market cap of Trans Freight Containers is ₹14.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Trans Freight Containers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Trans Freight Containers are ₹20.59 and ₹19.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trans Freight Containers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trans Freight Containers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trans Freight Containers is ₹32.00 and 52-week low of Trans Freight Containers is ₹17.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Trans Freight Containers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Trans Freight Containers has shown returns of 6.08% over the past day, -1.81% for the past month, -8.53% over 3 months, -25.45% over 1 year, -1.43% across 3 years, and 8.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trans Freight Containers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trans Freight Containers are 10.54 and 0.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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