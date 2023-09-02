Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Trans Freight Containers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TRANS FREIGHT CONTAINERS LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.50 Closed
-0.92-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Trans Freight Containers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.62₹21.55
₹21.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.29₹24.95
₹21.50
Open Price
₹21.55
Prev. Close
₹21.70
Volume
3,990

Trans Freight Containers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.83
  • R222.15
  • R322.76
  • Pivot
    21.22
  • S120.9
  • S220.29
  • S319.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.1621.38
  • 1017.6821.35
  • 2017.6621.32
  • 5017.420.79
  • 10016.3520.08
  • 20017.7219.31

Trans Freight Containers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.03-2.2737.477.5022.51330.0094.75
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Trans Freight Containers Ltd. Share Holdings

Trans Freight Containers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Trans Freight Containers Ltd.

Trans Freight Containers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34203MH1974PLC018009 and registration number is 018009. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narendra K Mundra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Dalmia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Badal Mittal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Runnu Mahadev Polley
    Independent Director

FAQs on Trans Freight Containers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Trans Freight Containers Ltd.?

The market cap of Trans Freight Containers Ltd. is ₹15.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Trans Freight Containers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Trans Freight Containers Ltd. is 2.59 and PB ratio of Trans Freight Containers Ltd. is 0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Trans Freight Containers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trans Freight Containers Ltd. is ₹21.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trans Freight Containers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trans Freight Containers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trans Freight Containers Ltd. is ₹24.95 and 52-week low of Trans Freight Containers Ltd. is ₹14.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data