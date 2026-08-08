What is the share price of Trans Freight Containers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trans Freight Containers is ₹20.59 as on .

What kind of stock is Trans Freight Containers? The Trans Freight Containers is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Trans Freight Containers? The market cap of Trans Freight Containers is ₹14.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Trans Freight Containers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Trans Freight Containers are ₹20.59 and ₹19.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Trans Freight Containers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Trans Freight Containers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Trans Freight Containers is ₹32.00 and 52-week low of Trans Freight Containers is ₹17.13 as on .

How has the Trans Freight Containers performed historically in terms of returns? The Trans Freight Containers has shown returns of 6.08% over the past day, -1.81% for the past month, -8.53% over 3 months, -25.45% over 1 year, -1.43% across 3 years, and 8.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Trans Freight Containers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Trans Freight Containers are 10.54 and 0.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global