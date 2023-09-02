What is the Market Cap of Trans Freight Containers Ltd.? The market cap of Trans Freight Containers Ltd. is ₹15.66 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Trans Freight Containers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Trans Freight Containers Ltd. is 2.59 and PB ratio of Trans Freight Containers Ltd. is 0.42 as on .

What is the share price of Trans Freight Containers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Trans Freight Containers Ltd. is ₹21.50 as on .