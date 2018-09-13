Trading holiday: Stock, Forex, Money, Bullion, Commodity markets shut for Ganesh Chaturthi

Sensex gained 305 points and Nifty concluded at 11,370 yesterday.

Ganesh Chaturthi: On account of “Ganesh Chaturthi”all major markets, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Forex, Money, Bullion, Oils & Oilseeds will remain closed today, September 13. Meanwhile, major benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended the day much higher on Wednesday on news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi planning to hold an economic review meet on Saturday.

Against this backdrop, Sensex gained 305 points and Nifty concluded the day at 11,370. The Indian rupee registered a gain of Rs 1 from the record low of 72.91 on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to hold an economic review meeting on possibly on Saturday in which strategies to tackle with a weaker rupee and higher crude oil prices are likely to be discussed.

In the intraday trades yesterday, BSE Sensex topped a day’s high of 37,752.58, up 339.45 points while NSE Nifty logged a day’s high at 11,380.75, up 93.25 points. According to the Bloomberg data, the rupee regained as much as 100 paise to 71.9175 apiece US dollar from the all-time low of 72.9150.