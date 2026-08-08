Here's the live share price of Tradewell Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tradewell Holdings
|0
|0.82
|-45.50
|-42.50
|-13.36
|1.82
|-0.28
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tradewell Holdings has declined 13.36% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Tradewell Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.01
|43.29
|10
|45.96
|47.23
|20
|58.4
|55.36
|50
|73.74
|66.88
|100
|74.96
|70.62
|200
|69.02
|69.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tradewell Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Tradewell Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Tradewell Holdings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 03, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Tradewell Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|May 30, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Tradewell Holdings - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listings Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
|May 30, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Tradewell Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1995PLC064237 and registration number is 064237. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tradewell Holdings is ₹43.00 as on Jul 29, 2026.
The Tradewell Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tradewell Holdings is ₹12.92 Cr as on Jul 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tradewell Holdings are ₹43.00 and ₹43.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tradewell Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tradewell Holdings is ₹102.74 and 52-week low of Tradewell Holdings is ₹40.00 as on Jul 29, 2026.
The Tradewell Holdings has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, 0.82% for the past month, -45.5% over 3 months, -13.36% over 1 year, 1.82% across 3 years, and -0.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tradewell Holdings are 10.11 and 1.81 on Jul 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global