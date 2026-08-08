Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Tradewell Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRADEWELL HOLDINGS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Tradewell Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹43.00 Closed
0.82₹ 0.35
As on Jul 29, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Tradewell Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.00₹43.00
₹43.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.00₹102.74
₹43.00
Open Price
₹43.00
Prev. Close
₹42.65
Volume
500

Source: Dion Global

Tradewell Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tradewell Holdings		00.82-45.50-42.50-13.361.82-0.28
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tradewell Holdings has declined 13.36% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Tradewell Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Tradewell Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tradewell Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.0143.29
1045.9647.23
2058.455.36
5073.7466.88
10074.9670.62
20069.0269.98

Source: Dion Global

Tradewell Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tradewell Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Tradewell Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTTradewell Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial
Jul 08, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTTradewell Holdings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 03, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTTradewell Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
May 30, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTTradewell Holdings - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listings Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
May 30, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTTradewell Holdings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Tradewell Holdings

Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1995PLC064237 and registration number is 064237. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Manchanda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Aruna Manchanda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Munish Bhardwaj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shilpy Chopra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tradewell Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of Tradewell Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tradewell Holdings is ₹43.00 as on Jul 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tradewell Holdings?

The Tradewell Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tradewell Holdings?

The market cap of Tradewell Holdings is ₹12.92 Cr as on Jul 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tradewell Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tradewell Holdings are ₹43.00 and ₹43.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tradewell Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tradewell Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tradewell Holdings is ₹102.74 and 52-week low of Tradewell Holdings is ₹40.00 as on Jul 29, 2026.

How has the Tradewell Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tradewell Holdings has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, 0.82% for the past month, -45.5% over 3 months, -13.36% over 1 year, 1.82% across 3 years, and -0.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tradewell Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tradewell Holdings are 10.11 and 1.81 on Jul 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tradewell Holdings News

More Tradewell Holdings News
Market Pulse