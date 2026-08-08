What is the share price of Tradewell Holdings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tradewell Holdings is ₹43.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Tradewell Holdings? The Tradewell Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tradewell Holdings? The market cap of Tradewell Holdings is ₹12.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tradewell Holdings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tradewell Holdings are ₹43.00 and ₹43.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tradewell Holdings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tradewell Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tradewell Holdings is ₹102.74 and 52-week low of Tradewell Holdings is ₹40.00 as on .

How has the Tradewell Holdings performed historically in terms of returns? The Tradewell Holdings has shown returns of 0.82% over the past day, 0.82% for the past month, -45.5% over 3 months, -13.36% over 1 year, 1.82% across 3 years, and -0.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tradewell Holdings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tradewell Holdings are 10.11 and 1.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global