TRADEWELL HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.74 Closed
00
As on Jul 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tradewell Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.74₹40.74
₹40.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.00₹55.00
₹40.74
Open Price
₹40.74
Prev. Close
₹40.74
Volume
0

Tradewell Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.74
  • R240.74
  • R340.74
  • Pivot
    40.74
  • S140.74
  • S240.74
  • S340.74

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 540.4739.48
  • 1037.2339.51
  • 2035.8240.89
  • 5033.5540.99
  • 10032.8639.39
  • 20038.0838.96

Tradewell Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
05.0010.1110.116.79-25.52-29.76
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Tradewell Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

Tradewell Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Tradewell Holdings Ltd.

Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1995PLC064237 and registration number is 064237. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Manchanda
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Aruna Manchanda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nalin Mohan Mathur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Munish Bhardwaj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Tradewell Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tradewell Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is ₹12.24 Cr as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tradewell Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is -26.75 and PB ratio of Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is 3.11 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Tradewell Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is ₹40.74 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tradewell Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tradewell Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is ₹55.00 and 52-week low of Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is ₹37.00 as on Jul 31, 2023.

