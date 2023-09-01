Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1995PLC064237 and registration number is 064237. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of head offices. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is ₹12.24 Cr as on Jul 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is -26.75 and PB ratio of Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is 3.11 as on Jul 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is ₹40.74 as on Jul 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tradewell Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is ₹55.00 and 52-week low of Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is ₹37.00 as on Jul 31, 2023.