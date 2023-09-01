What is the Market Cap of Tradewell Holdings Ltd.? The market cap of Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is ₹12.24 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tradewell Holdings Ltd.? P/E ratio of Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is -26.75 and PB ratio of Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is 3.11 as on .

What is the share price of Tradewell Holdings Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tradewell Holdings Ltd. is ₹40.74 as on .