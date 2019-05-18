Trade war’s hammerlock on bond market puts lower yields in sight

Benchmark Treasuries enter the coming week with yields plumbing their 2019 lows, leaving bond bulls emboldened as the standoff between the US and China drags on. With a trade deal between the world\u2019s two largest economies moving further out of view just as global economic growth is ebbing, and political angst building in Europe, Treasuries are exerting a magnetic pull for investors seeking safety. Short-term yields are hovering at the lowest in over a year as confidence grows that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates before January, while those on longer maturities have barely been lower in 2019. With Beijing appearing less willing to resume talks with the U.S. administration, it all brings into question the Wall Street consensus that 10-year yields will end the year higher. \u201cI\u2019m really pessimistic about there being any trade deal,\u201d said Peter Chatwell, head of European rates strategy at Mizuho International Plc. \u201cThis is likely to be a concern in the market for much of the remainder of this year, and that could detract from expectations for growth. I can see the market maintaining these low yields.\u201d The benchmark 10-year yield is set to begin the week at 2.39%, compared with its 2019 low of 2.34%, set in March. Two-year yields touched about 2.14% on May 15, the lowest since February 2018. Yields on German sovereign debt are in a downward spiral as well. China\u2019s state media at the end of the week signaled a lack of interest in resuming trade talks with the US under the current threat to escalate tariffs. The darkening mood supports lower rates and a steeper yield curve, Bank of America Corp., strategists Bruno Braizinha and Ralph Axel wrote in a note Friday. There\u2019s little relief in sight when it comes to trade angst. Traders may have to wait until the next opportunity for U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet - at the Group-of-20 gathering in Japan next month. Insight Ahead Next week, traders will gain fresh insight into the state of America\u2019s housing market and purchases of big-ticket items. Minutes from the Fed\u2019s last gathering will be released Wednesday and there\u2019s a slew of speakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell. There\u2019s little expectation that officials will waver from their pledge of patience with rates. \u201cThe Fed will look at the tariffs as an exogenous shock and that it\u2019s not systemic and therefore won\u2019t change monetary policy,\u201d said David Kotok, chief investment officer at Cumberland Advisors, which manages about $3 billion. Fed funds futures imply the central bank\u2019s benchmark rate will fall to 2.09% by the end of 2019, signifying more than a quarter-point cut. Officials\u2019 most recent quarterly forecasts projected no change in 2019 and a quarter-point increase in 2020. Given the Fed\u2019s plans for rates and elevated Treasury issuance, Kotok says yields are too low. He expects the 10-year yield to be at 3% to 3.25% by year-end. Still, the daily ebb and flow of information about tariffs is seen as pivotal. \u201cThere is more risk of yields going lower given the concerns about trade,\u201d said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald.