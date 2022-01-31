Trade setup: Nifty technical view, Q3 results, global cues; things to know before market opening bell

Indian equity markets are staring at a gap up start on Monday as early trends on SGX hinted at a positive start for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50. The Nifty futures were trading with a gain of 146.50 points or 0.86 per cent at 17,238.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Indian equity markets are staring at a gap up start on Monday as early trends on SGX hinted at a positive start for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50. The Nifty futures were trading with a gain of 146.50 points or 0.86 per cent at 17,238.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange. “Equity markets have been witnessing increase volatility over the last few days. While the US Fed outcome is now behind, several other factors including ongoing result season, Union Budget on Feb 1st and Russia-Ukraine conflicts would keep the market volatility high in coming week as well. Expectations are running high from the government to present a progressive budget which can revive economic growth. However, given the various state election, risk of a populist Budget cannot be ruled out completely. Capital Goods, Infra, housing, Real Estate, PSU Banks, etc are some of the sectors that would remain in focus ahead of the Budget, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Key things to know before market opening bell

Global cues: Global cues were mixed on Monday as markets in Asia were mixed on the final trading day of January. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.73% while the Topix index climbed 0.66%. HongKong’s Hang Seng index shed 0.1%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading 0.05% lower. Meanwhile, markets in mainland China and South Korea were closed for the Lunar New Year eve. In the US, stock futures fell slightly in overnight trading on Sunday as investors braced for the final trading day of the month. Global markets have been volatile in recent days after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated on Wednesday last week that it could soon hike interest rates for the first time in over three years.

Nifty technical view: “A reasonable negative candle was formed on the daily chart with long upper shadow. Technically, this pattern indicate a rejection of bulls at the higher levels. This also reflects an inability of the market to sustain the highs. After a sustainable upside recovery from a significant lower support of ascending trend line around 16850-16900 levels recently, the Nifty showing weak upside bounce is not a good sign, as the said support has acted as an important upside reversal in the past,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

“Nifty on the weekly chart has formed a long bearish candle this week, which is back to back for the last two weeks. The last two weeks decline has engulfed the previous three weeks upside bounce, there by forming a faster retracment on the down side. Hence, the positivity created after the recent upside bounce seems to have been dampened by the weakness of the last two weeks. The underlying trend of Nifty remains choppy. There is no confirmation of any higher bottom reversal at the lows. The crucial support of uptrend line could be tested again around 16850-16900 levels by next week before showing another small upside bounce. The presentation of Union Budget 22 is likely to influence the market by next week,” he added.

Key support, resistance levels for Nifty: Nifty closed last week, lower by 2.92% recording the second worst week in 2022. Nifty pulled back after facing resistance at close to 17400. FPI selling seems relentless even after the F&O expiry on the previous day. This seems to be more global decision than pertaining to just India. 16998- 17374 could be the band in the near term while this band could widen on and post the Budget day next week, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Nifty Call, PUT OI: Maximum Call open interest was seen at 18,000 strike with 20.11 lakh contracts. This is followed by 17,500 strike (11.55 lakh contracts), and 17,000 strike (10.15 lakh contracts). Maximum Put open interest was seen at 16,500 strike with 37.15 lakh contracts, followed by 16,000 strike (22.93 lakh contracts), and 17,000 strike (23.18 lakh contracts).

Q3 Results on January 31: Tata Motors, BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation, UPL, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, DLF, Aarti Drugs, ADF Foods, Ajanta Pharma, LT Foods, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Edelweiss Financial Services, Exide Industries, GIC Housing Finance, Housing Development & Infrastructure, Hester Biosciences, Infibeam Avenues, Jindal Saw, KEC International, KPIT Technologies, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Navin Fluorine International, Satin Creditcare Network, Shipping Corporation of India, Suven Life Sciences, UCO Bank, Venus Remedies, and Voltamp Transformers.

FII and DII data: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 5,045.34 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 3,358.67 crore in the Indian equity market on Friday (28 January), according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE: Since it is the beginning of February series, there is no stock under F&O ban for January 31. If the open interest of any stock crosses 95% of the MWPL (market-wide positions limits), all F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period on the National Stock Exchange.