Trade jitters: Yuan set for worst monthly performance on record

Chinese bonds returned a negative 2.5% in dollar terms, making them the biggest losers on the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index.

The yuan has fallen almost 4% to head for a record monthly loss, after breaking through the 7 a dollar support level that held for years. Chinese bonds returned a negative 2.5% in dollar terms, making them the biggest losers on the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index.

A gauge of Chinese stocks in Hong Kong has retreated more than 5%.