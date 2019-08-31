Trade jitters: Yuan set for worst monthly performance on record

The yuan has fallen almost 4% to head for a record monthly loss, after breaking through the 7 a dollar support level that held for years.
Chinese bonds returned a negative 2.5% in dollar terms, making them the biggest losers on the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index.
A gauge of Chinese stocks in Hong Kong has retreated more than 5%.
