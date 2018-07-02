Niveza offers free brokerage and dealer for portfolios greater than Rs 2 lakh of capital

High brokerage fees of 0.5% on positional trades can eat into 15-20% of the gains even if portfolio turnover is twice a year, Niveza CEO Praveen Kedar said.

Now, investors can save on their brokerage cost by trading with Niveza, as the research firm is offering free brokerage and free dealer services to subscribers of its personalised equity Research product – p360°. According to the company’s press release, all brokerage costs related to equities recommended by Niveza’s research team are fully credited upon renewal of the service.

“Indian equities have delivered 12% returns over the last 10 years. High brokerage fees of 0.5% on positional trades can eat into 15-20% of the gains even if portfolio turnover is twice a year. We promote investing in equity trading, and we’re trying to remove this high-cost barrier for investors so everyone can take advantage of the great bull run,” CEO Praveen Kedar said.

In a press release, the firm said that it offers free brokerage and dealer for portfolios greater than Rs 2 lakh. Explaining about the features of it’s product ‘p360°’, Niveza said that it is designed for investors who are busy investors who don’t have the requisite time to make trade on recommendations, and thus miss the critical entry and exit points.

“Niveza’s p360° service combines equity research, brokerage and a dedicated dealer to execute trades in a timely manner. This has created a worry-free vehicle and allows investors to focus on their daytime responsibilities,” Niveza said in the release. According to the company’s statement, Niveza India is a growing capital research and investment services firm in India with more than 350,000 registered users and more than 15,000 paid clients.