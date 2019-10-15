Trade Deficit LIVE: Govt to release trade data today; market expects deficit to decrease

Trade Deficit LIVE: The trade deficit in September is expected to decrease. The government will soon release the trade data for September. India’s trade deficit narrowed to USD 13.45 billion in August 2019 from USD 17.92 billion in the same month last year and below market expectations of USD 13.60 billion. The exports fell 6.05 per cent to USD 26.13 billion, due mainly to a 12.29 per cent slump in sales of gems and jewellery. On the other side, low demand in the economy has pulled down the imports. The imports in India tumbled 13.45 percent from a year earlier to USD 39.58 billion in August 2019, as purchases fell for coal, coke & briquettes (-23.75 percent), organic & inorganic chemicals (-14.95 percent), petroleum, crude & products (-8.90 percent), machinery, electrical & non-electrical (-8.80 percent) and electronic goods (-4.12 percent).
IT major Wipro on Tuesday posted 35 per cent rise to Rs 2,552 crore in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal as against compared with 1,889 crore in the corresponding period of the last year. The software exporter recorded better-than-expected results amid global spending squeeze among its clients. Analysts on an average were expecting the company to earn profit of Rs 2, 273 crore, according to Refinitiv data. The results come days after larger rival Tata Consultancy Services quarterly profit missed expectations. Infosys only managed to meet estimates. The revenue stood at Rs 15,125.6 crore for the quarter, marking a rise of 2.78 per cent compared to Rs 14,716.10 crore the previous quarter.
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty extended ended higher on Tuesday, led by a rally in financial heavyweights. The Sensex closed 292 points higher at 38,5096, while the Nifty ended above the 11,400-mark. VEDL, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki were among the biggest Sensex gainers, surging up to 4%. After its blockbuster listing yesterday, railway PSU IRTC shares retained gains on Tuesday. IRCTC shares closed at 1.64% down at 716.65. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation’s biggest oil firm, plans to rais?e Rs 3,000 crore in rupee borrowings this month to meet its general corporate financing needs, IOC Director (Finance) Sandeep Kumar Gupta said on Tuesday. “We plan to raise through a rupee denominated bonds issue up to Rs 3,000 crore. A similar amount may be raised later in the financial year,” he said here. The bond issue will be of Rs 1,000 crore with a greenshoe option of another Rs 2,000 crore, he said and added that “we may retain or not retain over-subscription of up to Rs 2,000 crore.” The bond issue will be of 10 year tenure. IOC plans to use the money raised though the bond issue for general corporate financing, he said adding the company had a borrowing of Rs 81,000 crore at the end of September quarter. The company is aggressively expanding refining and petrochemical capacity and laying infrastructure to meet rising energy demand in the country. “We had a planned capital spending of Rs 25,000 crore during current fiscal.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the recent economic slowdown is a cyclic structural adjustment, and it is the right time to invest in India before growth bounces back. Admitting that the country’s economic growth has slowed down in past two quarters (January-March and April-June in 2019) to a six-year low of 5 per cent, Goyal said that India is no longer the fastest-growing major economy. “India, being an economy with huge opportunities, could do well without this kind of a slowdown… Our economy is like any other economy in the world… challenges have grown (in recent times),” Goyal said during a panel discussion at India Energy Forum CERAWeek here. He further said, “We had a pretty good run for almost four to five year before the last two quarters. It (the slowdown) is rightsizing of certain sectors or opportunities in different areas.”
Terming TRAI’s review of call connect charges “retrograde”, Reliance Jio has said the regulator’s consultation paper is neither warranted nor sustainable and that retention of such charges will harm subscribers and punish efficient operators. Jio alleged that any deferment of sunset clause for inter-operator termination charges will end up rewarding “designed defaulters” who have deliberately stayed away from new and efficient technologies. Jio has shot off a letter to TRAI saying the present Consultation Paper “subsidises and incentivises the telecom service providers who, by design and astute planning, do not want to shift to IP based technology”. Jio has questioned TRAI’s jurisdiction and reasons to tinker with the original schedule for implementation of zero termination charge regime from January 1, 2020.
The industrial and logistic segment has attracted USD 500 million (about Rs 3,500 crore) investment since 2017, as demand for quality warehousing space is growing rapidly post the implementation of GST, property consultant CBRE said on Tuesday. In its report, the consultant highlighted that several policies (both proposed and implemented), along with the grant of infrastructure status to the logistics sector, led to more than USD 500 million being invested in acquiring industrial and logistics assets in India during 2017-H1 2019. In its survey of warehousing clients post GST, CBRE found that almost 70 per cent of respondents indicated an improvement in ease of doing business mainly on account of e-way billing, which has removed a lot of bottlenecks in cargo storage and transport processes.
SBI Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts at sbi.co.in. Candidates interested in the posts on offer can visit the official website of the bank now and fill the application form. It is to be noted that the application process started today and candidates need to fill the form on or before the last date, i.e November 6, 2019. The applications have been invited for the selection of candidates for appointment in the below mentioned Specialist Cadre Officer posts on regular/ contract basis. Interested candidates can go through the below mentioned information nad then fill the application form on the official website.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited application from interetsed and eligible candidates at isro.gov.in. Candidates can visit the official website of ISRO now to fill the application form before the link for the same deactivates. The applications have been invited for Engineer (LPSC Unit) posts and the last date to fill the offline application form is October 25, 2019. Candidates can download the form from the official website of ISRO and then fill the same to take part in the recruitment process. Candidates can go through the details mentioned below to know more.
A former employee of the now shut Jet Airways, who had savings of nearly Rs 90 lakh in the crisis-riden Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, died after suffering a heart attack soon after he attended a protest in Mumbai. According to reports, Sanjay Gulati, a resident of Mumbai’s Oshiwara, attended a protest against PMC Bank at the Killa Court where the prime accused in the PMC Bank fraud were produced on Monday afternoon. After returning home, he asked his wife for food. Gulati, 51, suffered a heart attack while having his food. He was rushed to a hospital nearby but doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.
Despite the MSME sector assiduously acting as the bulwark for the Indian economic structure, MSMEs continue to lack access to timely and adequate finance at a reasonable cost, which is essential for its growth. RBI through its Expert Committee Report (2019) has estimated that the overall credit gap in the MSME sector currently stands in the range of Rs 20-25 trillion. To bridge this, SMEs have been raising funds by publicly listing their equity on stock exchanges devoted to SMEs. SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, permits an entity to make an IPO on dedicated SME Exchanges if its post-issue paid-up capital is less than or equal to Rs 10 crore. Moreover, an entity with a post-issue paid-up capital above Rs 10 crore but below Rs 25 crore has the option to list on the main board or the SME Exchange.
While investors maybe ruing the lost opportunity, analysts caution against jumping in to buy at current levels. "I do not believe that investors need to rush in to buy. The ideal strategy will be to wait out for some time, watch incoming results and then invest," investment advisor Sandip Sabharwal told Financial Express Online. IRCTC shares are trading at Rs 719.60 on BSE, or more than 2.25 times the issue price of Rs 320. According to Astha Jain, Senior Analyst at HEM Securities said that retail investors should not buy at current levels, and look to enter IRCTC shares around Rs 400-450 level. "Given its robust profitability and debt-free status, IRCTC is a good bet for the long-term," Astha Jain told Financial Express Online.
The Modi government’s plan to privatise BPCL hasn’t received an enthusiastic response from prospective buyers. News reports suggest that Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is unlikely to bid for India’s second largest fuel retailer. Apart from the UK-based BP that gave a measured response to the sale offer, no international oil company has expressed interest in buying BPCL after a group of secretaries approved the sale of the government’s 53.29 per cent stake last month. If the government is unable to find a buyer, the onus to buy BPCL could fall on Indian Oil, the country’s largest fuel retailer. The government did not issue a denial when a newspaper reported last month that the Prime Minister’s Office discussed the possibility of merging Indian Oil and BPCL at a meeting with officials of the department of economic affairs and the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the progress made by the government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat programme under which 50 lakh beneficiaries have been treated free of cost. He described it as an “important milestone” towards a healthy India. “It would make every Indian proud that in a year, over 50 lakh citizens have benefited from free of cost treatment thanks to Ayushman Bharat,” he tweeted.
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited remained sceptical about the revival of rural demand in the near future despite posting a double-digit profit rise on-year. “The near-term outlook for demand especially in rural India remains challenging,” HUL said announcing its Q2 results. However, the company has put hopes in the government to improve rural incomes as the same is likely to spur demand for FMCG companies. Despite the slowdown in Indian consumer goods industry and acknowledging the “short-term challenges”, the British-Dutch company is bullish about the potential of the FMCG segment and said that it is “well-positioned” to leverage the same.
The humble post office near you is probably the only place that can guarantee to double your money. While investments in stocks and mutual funds can also double the money, probably in less time, risks associated with them keep small and vulnerable investors away. This is not the case with small savings schemes offered by the Post Office. The investment in the Small Savings Scheme enjoys sovereign guarantee, i.e. the money deposited in small savings schemes will be returned to the investor by the Government in case of default. So, even if the post office shuts down, the investor would not suffer any loss.
The Union Cabinet will approve the strategic disinvestment of five PSUs, including Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), as well as a proposal to bring down direct government holding in PSUs to below 51%, in the next two weeks. This would serve as a booster for efforts to garner the bulk of the budgeted `1.05-lakh-crore disinvestment receipts from privatisation and exchange traded funds (ETFs). While strategic disinvestment and ETFs would contribute the most to achieve the disinvestment target this year, mobilisations from initial public offers (IPOs), buybacks, offer for sales and asset monetisation would be minimal this year, official sources said.
After its blockbuster listing yesterday, railway PSU IRTC shares exteded gains on Tuesday morning. IRCTC stock price was quoting at Rs 748.90 on BSE, 138% higher than the issue price of Rs 320. Yesterday, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) listed at Rs 644 on the BSE, more than doubling investor wealth since its IPO. After the stellar listing, analysts say that investors should not join into the euphoria now. "I do not believe that Investors need to rush in to buy. The ideal strategy will be to wait out for some time, watch incoming results and then invest," investment advisor Sandip Sabharwal told Financial Express Online.
The committee of creditors of Jet Airways on Monday decided to give the Synergy Group, the only entity interested in buying the beleaguered airline, time till November 15 to finalise a resolution plan. The Colombian group is understood to have held discussions with the Bird Group for investment into the ailing airline, sources told FE. Bird provides aviation management and other services in India and abroad. With the additional time given to Synergy, the resolution will likely be pushed to December, sources close to the proceedings said.
Shares of state-owned mini ratna Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) made a stellar debut on Monday with listing gains of 128%. The stock ended the day at `728, which is more than double its issue price of `320. At closing, the newly-listed company’s market capitalisation stood at `11,658 crore, which makes it more valuable than other leading listed financial companies. This is the best listing in two calendar years, even as five other companies have clocked listing gains over 100%, including Avenue Supermarts, which had jumped 114% on the listing day. IRCTC is a monopoly and provides catering services to Indian Railways, sells tickets online and packaged drinking water.
Loans to the tune of `81,781 crore were disbursed by the public-sector banks (PSBs) in just nine days through October 9 when the first phase of the outreach programme was organised in various districts, with advances to new customers having made up for as much as `34,342 crore, the finance ministry said on Monday, calling the programme a major success in improving the flow of credit to support economic growth. After a meeting with chiefs of PSBs and top government officials, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the drive saw disbursement to all critical segments of the economy ahead of the Durga Puja festival.
Rating agency Moody’s Investors Service on Monday downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) and the foreign-currency senior secured rating of Indiabulls Housing Finance to B2 from Ba2, citing the company’s ongoing challenges in terms of accessing funds. Moody’s also downgraded Indiabulls’ foreign and local currency senior secured medium-term note (MTN) programme ratings to (P)B2 from (P)Ba2. The outlook on all ratings, where applicable, remains negative, the rating firm said in a statement. This means that Moody’s does not expect the ratings to be upgraded.
Gold prices held steady below the $1,500 per ounce level on Tuesday as markets braced for talks between Britain and the European Union that will determine how smooth Britain’s departure will be from the trading bloc. Spot gold were flat at $1,492.83 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT. U.S. gold futures were a shade lower at $1,496.90.
VTB Capital, representing a clutch of lenders to the Essel Group, on Monday said that it had secured the right to potentially monetise the 10.71% stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Last week, VTB Capital had disclosed that the said stake in Zee was pledged with it against a loan facility entered in September 2017. On Monday, VTB Capital said that it had enforced certain security rights granted to lenders in order to protect their interests in accordance with the terms of the financing arrangement.
Oil prices dropped again on Tuesday after falling heavily in the previous session, as weak Chinese economic data for September added to lingering concerns about the feasibility of the U.S.-China trade deal announced by President Trump late last week. Brent crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.5%, to $59.067 barrel by 0142 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was at $53.38 a barrel, down 21 cents or 0.4%.
Paytm is close to scoring $2 billion of new financing from investors including Jack Ma’s Ant Financial and SoftBank Group Corp., a person familiar with the matter said, describing a mega-deal that will raise the temperature in India’s increasingly heated financial payments arena. Rob Citrone’s Discovery Capital Management is also in discussions to join a funding round that values the country’s top online financial services firm at $16 billion, the person said, asking not to be identified talking about a private deal. The funding will be split evenly between equity and debt and is aimed at helping Paytm fend off an influx of rivals, the person said. Talks are in their final stages but the terms could still change, the person added.
