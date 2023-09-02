Follow Us

TRACXN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Infotech/Databases | Smallcap | BSE
₹76.28 Closed
-0.53-0.41
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Tracxn Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.10₹77.09
₹76.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.00₹103.35
₹76.28
Open Price
₹77.07
Prev. Close
₹76.69
Volume
7,227

Tracxn Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R176.88
  • R277.48
  • R377.87
  • Pivot
    76.49
  • S175.89
  • S275.5
  • S374.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 554.3376.7
  • 1027.1676.78
  • 2013.5877.71
  • 505.4379.06
  • 1002.7278.59
  • 2001.3678.32

Tracxn Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Tracxn Technologies Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Small Cap Fund76,18,2680.1965.21
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund37,96,2340.532.5
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund20,00,0000.1917.12
Kotak Pioneer Fund12,50,0450.5810.7
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund7,40,7500.066.34
Franklin India Technology Fund5,61,1300.554.8
WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund5,08,0100.274.35
WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund2,42,1650.242.07
WhiteOak Capital Tax Saver Fund7,9810.090.07

Tracxn Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tracxn Technologies Ltd.

Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA2012PLC065294 and registration number is 065294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infotech/Databases. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Neha Singh
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Goyal
    Vice Chairman & Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ravi Chandra Adusumalli
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kumar Mathur
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Brij Bhushan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nishant Verman
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Payal Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tracxn Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tracxn Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is ₹775.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tracxn Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is 23.55 and PB ratio of Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is 12.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tracxn Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is ₹76.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tracxn Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tracxn Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is ₹103.35 and 52-week low of Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is ₹60.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

