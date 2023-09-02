What is the Market Cap of Tracxn Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is ₹775.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tracxn Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is 23.55 and PB ratio of Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is 12.97 as on .

What is the share price of Tracxn Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is ₹76.28 as on .