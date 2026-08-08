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Tracxn Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRACXN TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Services

Here's the live share price of Tracxn Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹29.81 Closed
-0.53₹ -0.16
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tracxn Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.81₹30.42
₹29.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.35₹57.51
₹29.81
Open Price
₹30.00
Prev. Close
₹29.97
Volume
4,612

Source: Dion Global

Tracxn Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tracxn Technologies		-1.65-0.50-17.95-11.80-47.00-25.83-20.41
Megri Soft		-0.69-3.54-3.65-14.31-25.03-7.93-3.84

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tracxn Technologies has declined 47.00% compared to peers like Megri Soft (-25.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Tracxn Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Megri Soft (-3.84%).

Tracxn Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tracxn Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.0630.27
1030.0430.17
2030.0330.18
5030.730.74
10031.6132.29
20036.5837.05

Source: Dion Global

Tracxn Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tracxn Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 34.63%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.44%, FII holding rose to 0.71%, and public shareholding moved down to 61.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tracxn Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
12,10,8330.093.67
3,17,7610.010.96

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Tracxn Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTTracxn Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTTracxn Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTTracxn Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTTracxn Technologies - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTTracxn Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E., August 05, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Tracxn Technologies

Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA2012PLC065294 and registration number is 065294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infotech/Databases. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Neha Singh
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Goyal
    Vice Chairman & Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rohit Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Payal Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brij Bhushan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nishant Verman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tracxn Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Tracxn Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tracxn Technologies is ₹29.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tracxn Technologies?

The Tracxn Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tracxn Technologies?

The market cap of Tracxn Technologies is ₹318.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tracxn Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tracxn Technologies are ₹30.42 and ₹29.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tracxn Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tracxn Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tracxn Technologies is ₹57.51 and 52-week low of Tracxn Technologies is ₹25.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tracxn Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tracxn Technologies has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, -0.5% for the past month, -17.95% over 3 months, -47.0% over 1 year, -25.83% across 3 years, and -20.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tracxn Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tracxn Technologies are -26.52 and 6.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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