Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|76,18,268
|0.19
|65.21
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|37,96,234
|0.5
|32.5
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|20,00,000
|0.19
|17.12
|Kotak Pioneer Fund
|12,50,045
|0.58
|10.7
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|7,40,750
|0.06
|6.34
|Franklin India Technology Fund
|5,61,130
|0.55
|4.8
|WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund
|5,08,010
|0.27
|4.35
|WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund
|2,42,165
|0.24
|2.07
|WhiteOak Capital Tax Saver Fund
|7,981
|0.09
|0.07
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA2012PLC065294 and registration number is 065294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infotech/Databases. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is ₹775.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is 23.55 and PB ratio of Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is 12.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is ₹76.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tracxn Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is ₹103.35 and 52-week low of Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is ₹60.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.