Here's the live share price of Tracxn Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tracxn Technologies
|-1.65
|-0.50
|-17.95
|-11.80
|-47.00
|-25.83
|-20.41
|Megri Soft
|-0.69
|-3.54
|-3.65
|-14.31
|-25.03
|-7.93
|-3.84
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tracxn Technologies has declined 47.00% compared to peers like Megri Soft (-25.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Tracxn Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Megri Soft (-3.84%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.06
|30.27
|10
|30.04
|30.17
|20
|30.03
|30.18
|50
|30.7
|30.74
|100
|31.61
|32.29
|200
|36.58
|37.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tracxn Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 34.63%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.44%, FII holding rose to 0.71%, and public shareholding moved down to 61.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|12,10,833
|0.09
|3.67
|3,17,761
|0.01
|0.96
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Tracxn Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Tracxn Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Tracxn Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Tracxn Technologies - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Tracxn Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E., August 05, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200KA2012PLC065294 and registration number is 065294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infotech/Databases. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 83.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tracxn Technologies is ₹29.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tracxn Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tracxn Technologies is ₹318.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tracxn Technologies are ₹30.42 and ₹29.81.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tracxn Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tracxn Technologies is ₹57.51 and 52-week low of Tracxn Technologies is ₹25.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tracxn Technologies has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, -0.5% for the past month, -17.95% over 3 months, -47.0% over 1 year, -25.83% across 3 years, and -20.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tracxn Technologies are -26.52 and 6.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global