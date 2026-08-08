What is the share price of Tracxn Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tracxn Technologies is ₹29.81 as on .

What kind of stock is Tracxn Technologies? The Tracxn Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tracxn Technologies? The market cap of Tracxn Technologies is ₹318.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tracxn Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tracxn Technologies are ₹30.42 and ₹29.81.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tracxn Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tracxn Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tracxn Technologies is ₹57.51 and 52-week low of Tracxn Technologies is ₹25.35 as on .

How has the Tracxn Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Tracxn Technologies has shown returns of -0.53% over the past day, -0.5% for the past month, -17.95% over 3 months, -47.0% over 1 year, -25.83% across 3 years, and -20.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tracxn Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tracxn Technologies are -26.52 and 6.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global