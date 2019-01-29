Tractors, Construction Equipment behind 52% surge in net profit of Escorts

Although the company reported a 34% y-o-y rise in tractor sales for December quarter, there was a 41% dip in volumes in November and 43% in December if compared with October.
Escorts on Monday posted net profits of Rs 140 crore for the December, 2018, up 52% year-on-year (y-o-y). The growth in the bottomline was driven by 37% increase in revenues to `1,655.1. Revenues were driven up by a 34% y-o-y rise in tractor volumes and a 30% y-o-y rise in construction equipment.
The company earned `10.9 crore of exceptional income in Q3FY19 from the transfer of Rough Terrain crane business on a slump sale basis.
The company’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margins rose slightly by eight basis points y-o-y to 12.1%. The operating profit increased by 38% y-o-y at `200.5 crore. “Inflation in the last one year on material cost has been in the range of 5.5-6%, which has impacted the margins slightly,” said, Bharat Nanda, group CFO, on an analyst call.
Escorts is the fourth-largest industry player in terms of volumes after M&M, TAFE and Sonalika, and commands a market share of around 11%. Tractors contribute 78% to the total business, while construction and railway equipment contribute the rest. While the domestic tractor industry grew 19% at 2.17 lakh units for the three months to December, Escorts grew 34% y-o-y at 24,720 units.
Although the company reported a 34% y-o-y rise in tractor sales for December quarter, there was a 41% dip in volumes in November and 43% in December if compared with October.
“For December and January, the demand is going to be the same. There might be a tepid growth of 0-3% in Q4 and the main reason is the high base of last year, which stood at 49% in Q4,” Nanda added. The Escorts stock closed at `674.15 on the BSE on Monday, down 4.02% over Friday’s close. While the stock lost 26.8% in the last six months, it gained 18.3% in the last three months.
