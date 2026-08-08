What is the share price of TPI India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TPI India is ₹17.49 as on .

What kind of stock is TPI India? The TPI India is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TPI India? The market cap of TPI India is ₹75.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TPI India? Today’s highest and lowest price of TPI India are ₹18.30 and ₹16.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TPI India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TPI India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TPI India is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of TPI India is ₹13.06 as on .

How has the TPI India performed historically in terms of returns? The TPI India has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, 9.59% for the past month, -0.29% over 3 months, 11.4% over 1 year, 39.45% across 3 years, and 43.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TPI India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TPI India are 30.16 and -6.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global