Here's the live share price of TPI India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TPI India
|4.42
|9.59
|-0.29
|-11.13
|11.40
|39.45
|43.24
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TPI India has gained 11.40% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, TPI India has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.21
|17.44
|10
|17.5
|17.35
|20
|16.72
|17.09
|50
|16.74
|16.86
|100
|16.8
|16.84
|200
|16.61
|16.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TPI India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|TPI India - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Di
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|TPI India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 09, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|TPI India - Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated Held On May 8, 2026 And Audited Financial Results For March 31, 2026 As Per Regula
|May 09, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|TPI India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated Held On May 8, 2026 And Audited Financial Results For Ma
|May 02, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|TPI India - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Di
Source: Dion Global
TPI India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28129MH1982PLC026917 and registration number is 026917. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TPI India is ₹17.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TPI India is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TPI India is ₹75.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TPI India are ₹18.30 and ₹16.71.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TPI India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TPI India is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of TPI India is ₹13.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TPI India has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, 9.59% for the past month, -0.29% over 3 months, 11.4% over 1 year, 39.45% across 3 years, and 43.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TPI India are 30.16 and -6.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global