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TPI India Share Price

NSE
BSE

TPI INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of TPI India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.49 Closed
-0.11₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TPI India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.71₹18.30
₹17.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.06₹23.00
₹17.49
Open Price
₹17.43
Prev. Close
₹17.51
Volume
76,956

Source: Dion Global

TPI India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TPI India		4.429.59-0.29-11.1311.4039.4543.24
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TPI India has gained 11.40% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, TPI India has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

TPI India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TPI India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.2117.44
1017.517.35
2016.7217.09
5016.7416.86
10016.816.84
20016.6116.79

Source: Dion Global

TPI India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TPI India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TPI India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTTPI India - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Di
Jul 10, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTTPI India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 09, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTTPI India - Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated Held On May 8, 2026 And Audited Financial Results For March 31, 2026 As Per Regula
May 09, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTTPI India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated Held On May 8, 2026 And Audited Financial Results For Ma
May 02, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTTPI India - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Di

Source: Dion Global

About TPI India

TPI India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28129MH1982PLC026917 and registration number is 026917. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bharat Parekh
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Punam Nyaynirgune
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ishan Selarka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Shukla
    Independent Director

FAQs on TPI India Share Price

What is the share price of TPI India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TPI India is ₹17.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TPI India?

The TPI India is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TPI India?

The market cap of TPI India is ₹75.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TPI India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TPI India are ₹18.30 and ₹16.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TPI India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TPI India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TPI India is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of TPI India is ₹13.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TPI India performed historically in terms of returns?

The TPI India has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, 9.59% for the past month, -0.29% over 3 months, 11.4% over 1 year, 39.45% across 3 years, and 43.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TPI India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TPI India are 30.16 and -6.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

TPI India News

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