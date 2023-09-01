Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.85
|21.21
|1.98
|-10.72
|111.41
|228.49
|928.05
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199DL1997PLC088865 and registration number is 55-88865. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Creative, arts and entertainment activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. is ₹176.63 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. is 74.01 and PB ratio of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. is 6.64 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. is ₹164.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. is ₹227.35 and 52-week low of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. is ₹75.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.