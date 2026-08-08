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Touchwood Entertainment Share Price

NSE
BSE

TOUCHWOOD ENTERTAINMENT

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Touchwood Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹66.85 Closed
-0.36₹ -0.24
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Touchwood Entertainment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.40₹66.91
₹66.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.80₹128.00
₹66.85
Open Price
₹66.16
Prev. Close
₹67.09
Volume
691

Source: Dion Global

Touchwood Entertainment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Touchwood Entertainment		0.92-5.12-15.10-26.85-32.40-22.39-13.04
Crisil		5.6717.1910.96-2.01-11.116.2710.72
Central Depository Services (India)		-0.38-2.354.58-3.37-15.1230.3315.08
Urban Company		11.093.77-1.9616.65-13.84-4.84-2.94
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		4.30-6.0920.0662.3762.3717.5310.18
International Gemological Institute		0.661.74-2.297.61-0.36-8.94-5.46
Indegene		7.6312.734.3412.87-3.71-0.97-0.58
WeWork India Management		1.602.4339.9829.1420.166.313.74
SIS		2.971.649.2425.8517.08-0.64-1.59
PDS		-0.470.5120.542.819.593.965.21
Quess Corp		-6.473.9437.1147.3612.41-9.81-18.41
CMS Info Systems		3.582.34-5.09-15.08-38.95-11.112.78
TeamLease Services		1.51-10.61-6.89-10.48-28.40-19.55-20.20
Bluspring Enterprises		-3.125.0264.7195.1134.449.905.83
Kapston Services		10.7443.9054.3195.53220.61112.1078.53
Updater Services		3.3210.8727.7233.55-19.68-9.56-5.85
Krystal Integrated Services		0.03-0.93-2.30-2.30-5.51-5.57-3.38
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-1.151.46-4.4128.6095.4313.237.74
Innovision		-0.25-1.28-12.88-23.89-23.89-8.70-5.31
Majestic Auto		14.0046.8053.1764.0564.0517.9410.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Touchwood Entertainment has declined 32.40% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Touchwood Entertainment has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).

Touchwood Entertainment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Touchwood Entertainment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.2366.23
1066.6866.56
2067.6567.32
5069.4969.25
10070.7573.16
20084.681.27

Source: Dion Global

Touchwood Entertainment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Touchwood Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Touchwood Entertainment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Touchwood Entertainment fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Touchwood Entertainment

Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199DL1997PLC088865 and registration number is 55-88865. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Creative, arts and entertainment activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manjit Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Jaswinder Kaur
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Arora
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shrey Khandelwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Michael Anthony Cruz
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manjeet Singh Saini
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Pugalia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Paruldeep Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishor Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Touchwood Entertainment Share Price

What is the share price of Touchwood Entertainment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Touchwood Entertainment is ₹66.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Touchwood Entertainment?

The Touchwood Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Touchwood Entertainment?

The market cap of Touchwood Entertainment is ₹74.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Touchwood Entertainment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Touchwood Entertainment are ₹66.91 and ₹65.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Touchwood Entertainment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Touchwood Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Touchwood Entertainment is ₹128.00 and 52-week low of Touchwood Entertainment is ₹61.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Touchwood Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns?

The Touchwood Entertainment has shown returns of -0.36% over the past day, -5.12% for the past month, -15.1% over 3 months, -32.4% over 1 year, -22.39% across 3 years, and -13.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Touchwood Entertainment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Touchwood Entertainment are 18.30 and 1.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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