Here's the live share price of Touchwood Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Touchwood Entertainment
|0.92
|-5.12
|-15.10
|-26.85
|-32.40
|-22.39
|-13.04
|Crisil
|5.67
|17.19
|10.96
|-2.01
|-11.11
|6.27
|10.72
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-0.38
|-2.35
|4.58
|-3.37
|-15.12
|30.33
|15.08
|Urban Company
|11.09
|3.77
|-1.96
|16.65
|-13.84
|-4.84
|-2.94
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|4.30
|-6.09
|20.06
|62.37
|62.37
|17.53
|10.18
|International Gemological Institute
|0.66
|1.74
|-2.29
|7.61
|-0.36
|-8.94
|-5.46
|Indegene
|7.63
|12.73
|4.34
|12.87
|-3.71
|-0.97
|-0.58
|WeWork India Management
|1.60
|2.43
|39.98
|29.14
|20.16
|6.31
|3.74
|SIS
|2.97
|1.64
|9.24
|25.85
|17.08
|-0.64
|-1.59
|PDS
|-0.47
|0.51
|20.54
|2.81
|9.59
|3.96
|5.21
|Quess Corp
|-6.47
|3.94
|37.11
|47.36
|12.41
|-9.81
|-18.41
|CMS Info Systems
|3.58
|2.34
|-5.09
|-15.08
|-38.95
|-11.11
|2.78
|TeamLease Services
|1.51
|-10.61
|-6.89
|-10.48
|-28.40
|-19.55
|-20.20
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-3.12
|5.02
|64.71
|95.11
|34.44
|9.90
|5.83
|Kapston Services
|10.74
|43.90
|54.31
|95.53
|220.61
|112.10
|78.53
|Updater Services
|3.32
|10.87
|27.72
|33.55
|-19.68
|-9.56
|-5.85
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.03
|-0.93
|-2.30
|-2.30
|-5.51
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-1.15
|1.46
|-4.41
|28.60
|95.43
|13.23
|7.74
|Innovision
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-12.88
|-23.89
|-23.89
|-8.70
|-5.31
|Majestic Auto
|14.00
|46.80
|53.17
|64.05
|64.05
|17.94
|10.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Touchwood Entertainment has declined 32.40% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Touchwood Entertainment has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.23
|66.23
|10
|66.68
|66.56
|20
|67.65
|67.32
|50
|69.49
|69.25
|100
|70.75
|73.16
|200
|84.6
|81.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Touchwood Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Touchwood Entertainment fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199DL1997PLC088865 and registration number is 55-88865. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Creative, arts and entertainment activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Touchwood Entertainment is ₹66.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Touchwood Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Touchwood Entertainment is ₹74.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Touchwood Entertainment are ₹66.91 and ₹65.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Touchwood Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Touchwood Entertainment is ₹128.00 and 52-week low of Touchwood Entertainment is ₹61.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Touchwood Entertainment has shown returns of -0.36% over the past day, -5.12% for the past month, -15.1% over 3 months, -32.4% over 1 year, -22.39% across 3 years, and -13.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Touchwood Entertainment are 18.30 and 1.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global