Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TOUCHWOOD ENTERTAINMENT LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹164.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹164.90₹164.90
₹164.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.30₹227.35
₹164.90
Open Price
₹164.90
Prev. Close
₹164.90
Volume
10

Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1164.9
  • R2164.9
  • R3164.9
  • Pivot
    164.9
  • S1164.9
  • S2164.9
  • S3164.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5114.47164.74
  • 10111.7162.63
  • 20107.08158.02
  • 5092.59155.64
  • 10082.46155.73
  • 20090.97147.68

Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.8521.211.98-10.72111.41228.49928.05
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01

Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. Share Holdings

Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Touchwood Entertainment Ltd.

Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92199DL1997PLC088865 and registration number is 55-88865. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Creative, arts and entertainment activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manjit Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Jaswinder Kaur
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Arora
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Michael Anthony Cruz
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Paruldeep Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manjeet Singh Saini
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Pugalia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Touchwood Entertainment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd.?

The market cap of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. is ₹176.63 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. is 74.01 and PB ratio of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. is 6.64 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. is ₹164.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. is ₹227.35 and 52-week low of Touchwood Entertainment Ltd. is ₹75.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data