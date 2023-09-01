Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Total Transport Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TOTAL TRANSPORT SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹121.10 Closed
-1.3-1.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Total Transport Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹121.00₹124.00
₹121.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹103.00₹202.55
₹121.10
Open Price
₹123.95
Prev. Close
₹122.70
Volume
7,879

Total Transport Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1124.33
  • R2125.67
  • R3127.33
  • Pivot
    122.67
  • S1121.33
  • S2119.67
  • S3118.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5190.3122.97
  • 10179.2124.4
  • 20172.49127.33
  • 50143.37133.44
  • 100105.91137.01
  • 20090.58135.41

Total Transport Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67

Total Transport Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Total Transport Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Sep, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Total Transport Systems Ltd.

Total Transport Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090MH1995PLC091063 and registration number is 091063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 530.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Leena Prasahant Salvi
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Makarand Prabhakar Pradhan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Damodar Nibandhe
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sanjiv Arvind Potnis
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Ramesh Talwar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Gajanan Kshirsagar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandesh Madhukar Kirkire
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Mathuraprasad Saxena
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Total Transport Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Total Transport Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Total Transport Systems Ltd. is ₹195.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Total Transport Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Total Transport Systems Ltd. is 16.91 and PB ratio of Total Transport Systems Ltd. is 2.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Total Transport Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Total Transport Systems Ltd. is ₹121.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Total Transport Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Total Transport Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Total Transport Systems Ltd. is ₹202.55 and 52-week low of Total Transport Systems Ltd. is ₹103.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data