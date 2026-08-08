What is the share price of Total Transport Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Total Transport Systems is ₹69.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Total Transport Systems? The Total Transport Systems is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Total Transport Systems? The market cap of Total Transport Systems is ₹112.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Total Transport Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Total Transport Systems are ₹71.79 and ₹67.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Total Transport Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Total Transport Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Total Transport Systems is ₹87.89 and 52-week low of Total Transport Systems is ₹45.00 as on .

How has the Total Transport Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Total Transport Systems has shown returns of 2.55% over the past day, 26.71% for the past month, 16.02% over 3 months, -10.79% over 1 year, -19.62% across 3 years, and 2.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Total Transport Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Total Transport Systems are 12.47 and 1.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global