Here's the live share price of Total Transport Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Total Transport Systems
|41.23
|26.71
|16.02
|7.49
|-10.79
|-19.62
|2.76
|Aegis Logistics
|7.04
|-0.92
|85.36
|89.50
|90.06
|53.87
|37.69
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.86
|6.86
|-4.08
|-1.64
|-8.74
|-3.33
|-1.19
|Delhivery
|-1.79
|-8.61
|-1.75
|9.12
|1.62
|4.59
|-2.47
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.68
|6.11
|41.89
|110.47
|119.35
|29.93
|17.01
|BlackBuck
|6.48
|1.29
|3.06
|-7.63
|11.72
|30.48
|17.31
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.98
|-3.94
|9.61
|26.79
|7.23
|-12.69
|-7.82
|VRL Logistics
|5.91
|18.57
|5.02
|-6.28
|-0.19
|-6.09
|13.06
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.66
|2.73
|0.46
|7.52
|26.75
|7.02
|-8.49
|Sindhu Trade Links
|0.61
|-6.83
|4.60
|-5.61
|-0.73
|-5.17
|0.76
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.54
|-6.55
|-6.27
|-11.62
|-13.96
|-10.21
|-4.83
|TCI Express
|2.39
|10.20
|-3.31
|-4.44
|-17.02
|-28.00
|-16.89
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.02
|-6.46
|0.66
|-1.41
|-19.13
|12.81
|15.58
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.32
|15.32
|-5.89
|-7.49
|-73.49
|-50.47
|-27.98
|Allcargo Global
|13.16
|-26.66
|-33.78
|-33.78
|-33.78
|-12.84
|-7.91
|Tejas Cargo India
|14.29
|-1.30
|5.82
|27.95
|42.86
|31.27
|17.73
|Western Carriers (India)
|-1.74
|-8.31
|-18.99
|-26.64
|-22.70
|-17.83
|-11.11
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|5.12
|10.47
|30.85
|25.28
|-5.03
|63.05
|62.65
|JITF Infralogistics
|-1.33
|9.15
|9.67
|18.83
|-3.01
|-12.70
|57.19
|Ritco Logistics
|1.94
|10.33
|22.90
|21.76
|7.21
|4.95
|20.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Total Transport Systems has declined 10.79% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (90.06%), Container Corporation of India (-8.74%), Delhivery (1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Total Transport Systems has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.69%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.64
|57.14
|10
|49.4
|54.33
|20
|51.65
|52.97
|50
|51.68
|52.9
|100
|53.29
|55.09
|200
|61.53
|60.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Total Transport Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Total Transport Systems fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Total Transport Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090MH1995PLC091063 and registration number is 091063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 504.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Total Transport Systems is ₹69.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Total Transport Systems is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Total Transport Systems is ₹112.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Total Transport Systems are ₹71.79 and ₹67.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Total Transport Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Total Transport Systems is ₹87.89 and 52-week low of Total Transport Systems is ₹45.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Total Transport Systems has shown returns of 2.55% over the past day, 26.71% for the past month, 16.02% over 3 months, -10.79% over 1 year, -19.62% across 3 years, and 2.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Total Transport Systems are 12.47 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global