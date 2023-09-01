Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.41
|-8.67
|-11.31
|-8.33
|4.94
|323.43
|290.65
|5.97
|9.02
|23.28
|25.85
|-23.12
|-18.31
|-18.31
|-0.23
|-2.59
|7.62
|0.67
|24.29
|73.18
|70.86
|0.53
|-11.36
|-2.53
|-24.95
|-25.39
|137.64
|129.75
|-0.59
|-7.42
|-8.57
|20.49
|10.32
|314.93
|118.12
|0.83
|-9.46
|-13.05
|-10.44
|-19.35
|82.94
|105.90
|2.55
|8.32
|8.25
|6.33
|-17.60
|9.09
|-34.52
|0.46
|-4.91
|119.89
|442.09
|224.61
|6,591.89
|2,025.32
|-1.80
|3.03
|-15.47
|-30.90
|38.58
|38.58
|38.58
|1.48
|9.83
|46.59
|60.56
|52.51
|76.61
|35.02
|-0.68
|-7.98
|3.89
|12.86
|-8.05
|114.99
|-48.33
|-10.35
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|4.72
|-6.92
|36.00
|73.05
|-2.81
|98.19
|98.19
|-3.77
|-6.95
|14.65
|39.42
|320.12
|395.37
|159.30
|0
|0
|101.33
|102.68
|103.50
|101.33
|100.93
|-5.88
|-4.98
|-0.91
|31.25
|66.89
|205.08
|294.98
|-8.93
|28.37
|25.35
|26.47
|163.09
|204.43
|231.93
|7.47
|-8.33
|-15.38
|-41.93
|-53.53
|139.13
|7.47
|24.36
|12.79
|-16.38
|-26.52
|-67.01
|-58.90
|-89.50
|9.25
|32.63
|49.41
|48.24
|21.94
|61.46
|-20.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Sep, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Total Transport Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090MH1995PLC091063 and registration number is 091063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 530.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Total Transport Systems Ltd. is ₹195.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Total Transport Systems Ltd. is 16.91 and PB ratio of Total Transport Systems Ltd. is 2.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Total Transport Systems Ltd. is ₹121.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Total Transport Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Total Transport Systems Ltd. is ₹202.55 and 52-week low of Total Transport Systems Ltd. is ₹103.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.