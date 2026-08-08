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Total Transport Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

TOTAL TRANSPORT SYSTEMS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Total Transport Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹69.60 Closed
2.55₹ 1.73
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Total Transport Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.00₹71.79
₹69.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.00₹87.89
₹69.60
Open Price
₹67.63
Prev. Close
₹67.87
Volume
59,513

Source: Dion Global

Total Transport Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Total Transport Systems		41.2326.7116.027.49-10.79-19.622.76
Aegis Logistics		7.04-0.9285.3689.5090.0653.8737.69
Container Corporation of India		-3.866.86-4.08-1.64-8.74-3.33-1.19
Delhivery		-1.79-8.61-1.759.121.624.59-2.47
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.686.1141.89110.47119.3529.9317.01
BlackBuck		6.481.293.06-7.6311.7230.4817.31
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.98-3.949.6126.797.23-12.69-7.82
VRL Logistics		5.9118.575.02-6.28-0.19-6.0913.06
Mahindra Logistics		-1.662.730.467.5226.757.02-8.49
Sindhu Trade Links		0.61-6.834.60-5.61-0.73-5.170.76
Gateway Distriparks		-2.54-6.55-6.27-11.62-13.96-10.21-4.83
TCI Express		2.3910.20-3.31-4.44-17.02-28.00-16.89
Navkar Corporation		-3.02-6.460.66-1.41-19.1312.8115.58
Allcargo Logistics		15.3215.32-5.89-7.49-73.49-50.47-27.98
Allcargo Global		13.16-26.66-33.78-33.78-33.78-12.84-7.91
Tejas Cargo India		14.29-1.305.8227.9542.8631.2717.73
Western Carriers (India)		-1.74-8.31-18.99-26.64-22.70-17.83-11.11
Shree Vasu Logistics		5.1210.4730.8525.28-5.0363.0562.65
JITF Infralogistics		-1.339.159.6718.83-3.01-12.7057.19
Ritco Logistics		1.9410.3322.9021.767.214.9520.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Total Transport Systems has declined 10.79% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (90.06%), Container Corporation of India (-8.74%), Delhivery (1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Total Transport Systems has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.69%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.19%).

Total Transport Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Total Transport Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.6457.14
1049.454.33
2051.6552.97
5051.6852.9
10053.2955.09
20061.5360.1

Source: Dion Global

Total Transport Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Total Transport Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Total Transport Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Total Transport Systems fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Total Transport Systems

Total Transport Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090MH1995PLC091063 and registration number is 091063. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 504.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Leena Prasahant Salvi
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Makarand Prabhakar Pradhan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Arvind Potnis
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Damodar Nibandhe
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sandesh Madhukar Kirkire
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Mathuraprasad Saxena
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Total Transport Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Total Transport Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Total Transport Systems is ₹69.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Total Transport Systems?

The Total Transport Systems is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Total Transport Systems?

The market cap of Total Transport Systems is ₹112.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Total Transport Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Total Transport Systems are ₹71.79 and ₹67.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Total Transport Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Total Transport Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Total Transport Systems is ₹87.89 and 52-week low of Total Transport Systems is ₹45.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Total Transport Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Total Transport Systems has shown returns of 2.55% over the past day, 26.71% for the past month, 16.02% over 3 months, -10.79% over 1 year, -19.62% across 3 years, and 2.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Total Transport Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Total Transport Systems are 12.47 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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