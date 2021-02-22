  • MORE MARKET STATS

Torrent Power shares hit 52-week high

By: |
February 22, 2021 12:53 PM

On BSE, the scrip rose 5.66 per cent to 52-week high value of Rs 385.45 and on NSE as well, the shares of the firm increased 5.52 per cent to its 52-week high value of Rs 385.

On BSE, the scrip rose 5.66 per cent to 52-week high value of Rs 385.45. On NSE as well, the shares of the firm increased 5.52 per cent to its 52-week high value of Rs 385.6.On BSE, the scrip rose 5.66 per cent to 52-week high value of Rs 385.45. (Reuters Image)

Shares of Torrent Power Ltd on Monday surged over 5 per cent during morning trade after the firm said it has emerged as the highest bidder for 51 per cent stake in a power distribution company in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

On BSE, the scrip rose 5.66 per cent to 52-week high value of Rs 385.45. On NSE as well, the shares of the firm increased 5.52 per cent to its 52-week high value of Rs 385.6.

Related News

The Bidding for the Distribution Business of the union territory (UT) has been undertaken as part of the government of India’s initiative to privatize distribution utilities of UTs to usher in efficiency, which will provide a model for emulation by other utilities across the country.

On Saturday, the company in a regulatory filing said that the acquisition of 51 per cent stake in the power distribution company is subject to further formalities as prescribed under the tender documents. The discom of the UT has annual revenue of about Rs 4,500 crore at sale of around 9,000 million units of electricity every year to 1.5 lakh consumers covering geographical area of 603 square kilometres.

Samir Mehta, the chairman of Torrent Group, said that with this acquisition, Torrent will be entrusted with the responsibility to distribute over 25 billion units of power, which is equivalent to around 2 per cent of India’s total power consumption.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Torrent Power shares hit 52-week high
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Heranba Industries grey market premium up nearly 25% ahead of IPO; issue opens Feb 23, should you subscribe?
2Asian shares mixed as investors await progress on stimulus
3Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought these 3 stocks while sold Apple, bank shares