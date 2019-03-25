Top stocks to watch: Jet Airways, Tata Motors, ONGC to be in focus today; here is why

Indian indices to open lower on account of weak global cues

The Indian headline indices – Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower tracking weak global cues. The US markets on Friday ended lower after the yield curve inversion. SGX Nifty Fifty was last seen trading at 11,418.50, 51.50 points down from the previous close. While the Sensex closed at 38,164.61, 222.14 points, down than the previous close, Nifty ended down 0.56%, at 11,456.90 points on Friday. We take a look at stocks which will be in focus today

Stocks to watch:

ONGC – SEBI has acceded to the request to ONGC’s request for exemption from the compliance requirements for the purpose of declaration and payment of dividend during the Financial Year 2018-19.

Karnataka Bank – Private lender Karnataka Bank has reported a fraud to RBI amounting to Rs.13.26 crore in the fund based working capital facility that was extended to SRS Finance Ltd., on account of diversion of funds.

NTPC – state-run NTPC’s committee of Directors for Bonus Shares in its meeting held on March 23, 2019, allotted 164.90 crores Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each as fully paid bonus equity shares, to the members as on March 20, 2019, being the record date fixed for this purpose, in the proportion of 1:5, it said in an exchange filing.

Jet Airways: According to ET Now report, Naresh Goyal and his wife are likely to resign and step down from the board of the financially ailing airline and Etihad may dilute its 24% stake in the near future.

Tata Motors : Tata Motors to hike prices of some of its cars by up to Rs 25,000 from April due to rise in input costs, changing market conditions and external economic conditions.