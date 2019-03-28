Top stocks to watch; Jet Airways, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors on radar, here is why

By: | Published: March 28, 2019 8:36 AM

The Indian headline indices - Sensex and Nifty, are likely to open negative tracking weak Asian markets amid global growth concerns. The SGX Nifty was trading at 11,417.50 points, 28.50 points lower than the previous close. Jet Airways, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki will be in focus today.

The Indian headline indices – Sensex and Nifty, are likely to open negative tracking weak Asian markets amid global growth concerns. The SGX Nifty was trading at 11,417.50 points, 28.50 points lower than the previous close.  The Indian indices ended lower on Wednesday. While the Sensex fell 100.53 points to 38,132.88, the Nifty ended at 11,445.50, 38.20 points lower than the previous close. We take a look at stocks which will be in focus today.

Stocks to watch:

Jet Airways: Businesses interested in aviation are unlikely to bid for cash-strapped Jet Airways which will be put up for auction by lenders’ consortium shortly, as per reports.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India, India’s largest carmaker, on Wednesday re-appointed Kenichi Ayukawa as Managing Director and CEO of the company for a period of three years, it said in an exchange filing.

Tata Motors: Rating agency S&P on Wednesday downgraded its rating on Jaguar Land Rover to B+ from BB- on account of weak third-quarter results.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services:  M&M financial has increased its stake from 88.75 per cent to 98.43 per cent in Mahindra Rural Housing Finance for Rs 286.78 crores.

Corporation BankState-run Corporation Bank said it will issue 340.6 crore preference shares at Rs 26.68 per share, aggregating to Rs 9,086 crore to the government of India.

