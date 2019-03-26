Top stocks on radar; DLF, Jet Airways, Mindtree to be in focus today, here is why

Sensex, Nifty to open flat tracking mixed Asian markets

The Indian headline indices – Sensex and Nifty are likely to open flat tracking mixed Asian markets amid fears of a global slowdown and recession in the world’s biggest economy U.S. after the US yield curve inverted for the first time since 2007. SGX NIfty Fifty was last seen trading at 11,368, 2.50 points up from the previous close. While the Sensex closed at 37,808.91, 355.70 points lower than the previous close, Nifty also ended down at 11,354.25 points, 0.90% less than the previous close on Monday. We take a look at stocks which will be in focus today.

Stocks to watch:

DLF: Realty major DLF issued its QIP to sell up to 17.3 crore equity shares or 9.69%stake to raise over Rs 3000 crore, as per media reports.

NTPC: Four new plants of state-owned NTPC worth $5 billion to begin generation in six days.

ICICI Prudential: Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd will sell 3.71 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance for a floor price of Rs 300 per share, the company said Monday in an exchange filing.

Mindtree: Mid-sized software services company Mindtree ’s board will meet today to take a call on share buyback proposal to ward off Larsen &Toubro’s hostile takeover.

Coal India: The government has reduced its holding in mining major Coal India Ltd to 72.33 per cent in the current fiscal from 78.5 per cent in 2017-18, it said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Jet Airways: Air India chairman Ashwani Lohani is one of the contenders to head the operations of cash-strapped Jet Airways after Naresh Goyal resigned from the post of chairman on Monday, according to CNBC TV18.