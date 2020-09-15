Top stock trades by Mutual Funds in August; here are the shares SBI, HDFC, ICICI bought

The biggest fund houses in India largely have the likes of HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys as some of their top holdings.

Leading mutual fund houses continued to have a higher exposure to better placed blue-chip stocks in the month of August. The biggest fund houses in India largely have the likes of HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys as some of their top holdings. However, data sourced by Motilal Oswal and ICICI Direct separately showed that fund houses in the previous month shopped not only for large cap stocks but even midcap companies. Large quantities of small cap buying was not visible among top mutual funds houses. Although that story might change soon with the new SEBI circular, but for now these were the top stocks that leading mutual fund houses bought.

SBI AMC

Phoenix Mills was the biggest buy for SBI mutual funds in the month of August. The midcap stock was a new addition to their portfolio, which now has Rs 80 crore worth Phoenix Mills shares. V-Guard was also a new entrant that saw heavy buying, adding shares worth Rs 171 crore. Additionally, Bandhan Bank shares were also bought by SBI AMC in large quantities. New entrant to the bourses, Rossari Biotech was also on the fund houses shopping cart. All of SBI AMC’s top 10 company holdings were large cap stocks. However, apart from Axis Bank, HDFC and ICICI Bank, SBI AMC did not buy any of its top holdings in August. Among sectors that the fund house has exposure to, private bank weightage is the most followed by technology and Oil & gas.

HDFC Mutual Funds

Similar to SBI AMC, the Phoenix Mills shares were on the top HDFC Mutual Fund’s shopping list. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd was the top buy among the stocks that the fund house previously held in some quantity. HDFC AMC now owns 71 lakh HAL shares. Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra were also some of its largest buys in August. HDFC Mutual Funds also have the highest exposure to private banks, followed by technology stocks. Among its top holdings, the fund house only bought additional shares of State Bank of India and Axis Bank while it sold 5% of its holding in Reliance Industries.

ICICI Prudential

Bandhan Bank and Bajaj Auto were the top additions to ICICI Prudential Mutual Funds basket. An additional 51 lakh shares of Bandhan Bank were added to the portfolio of the fund house. The Phoenix Mills again featured on the shopping list of ICICI Prudential as the fund houses bought 12 lakh additional shares of the company. Among its top holdings, ICICI Prudential resorted to massive buying of Axis Bank shares, adding 30% to the previous number of shares. ITC and Bharti Airtel shares were also some of the most bought stocks in August.

Nippon AMC

The largest buy for Nippon Mutual Funds was Zee Entertainment Enterprises for the month of August. At the end of August, the fund house owned Rs 122 crore worth of Zee Entertainment shares. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Great Eastern Shipping Company were the other mega buys of Nippon AMC. Additionally the fund house was seen buying Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Petronet LNG, and eClerx Services Ltd. Private Banks make the most of Nippon AMC’s exposure.