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Trending Stocks losers

NSE
BSE

Here is the list of stocks that have been trending lower in the stock markets over the past five trading sessions.

Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
High (Rs)
Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
Stanley Lifestyles		147.60-6.05-3.94%153.65154.35146.7014.18
KMC Speciality Hospitals (India)		119.45-2.70-2.21%122.15123.25117.00181.06
Cemindia Projects		1219.30-25.30-2.03%1244.601255.401182.4040.22
Nuvama Wealth Management		1635.00-23.85-1.44%1658.851675.001635.0027.01
HDB Financial Services		666.30-8.65-1.28%674.95674.90663.40137.34
Indostar Capital Finance		230.00-2.95-1.27%232.95235.15229.001.72
Ganesha Ecosphere		1061.10-13.60-1.27%1074.701079.951059.852.80
RPG Life Sciences		2656.00-32.55-1.21%2688.552707.002646.350.31
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank		14.22-0.17-1.18%14.3914.4814.17237.61
Concord Enviro Systems		274.35-2.75-0.99%277.10283.15273.809.90
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		568.20-5.20-0.91%573.40577.30568.1013.26
IndiaMART InterMESH		1754.00-8.75-0.50%1762.751768.851750.002.42
Sun TV Network		487.00-2.25-0.46%489.25491.15485.3011.24
Safari Industries (India)		1485.00-6.15-0.41%1491.151496.951480.002.03
Rajesh Exports		84.20-0.33-0.39%84.5384.9982.007.70
LIC Housing Finance		504.10-1.90-0.38%506.00508.75502.8065.97

Source: Dion Global

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Over these five trading sessions, Stanley Lifestyles has recorded a decline of 5.84%. Other trending losers during this period are KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) (down 6.39%) and Cemindia Projects (down 10.96%).
During this same period, Electronics Mart India has recorded a gain of 27.12%. Other trending gainers during this period are BirlaNu up 22.50% and Kennametal India up 17.19%.

FAQs on Trending Stocks losers

What are trending stocks?

Trending stocks are those that see a surge in trading activity and investor interest within the stock market. They gain attention due to sudden price movements, high trading volumes, or market news.

How are trending stocks determined?

Stocks are considered trending when they move in one direction day after day. In the table above the we have taken stocks that have moved in the same direction for five successive trading days.

Is investing in trending stocks a good idea?

While trending stocks can offer profit opportunities, they are often volatile. Before investing, it's crucial to research the stock, analyze market conditions, and assess your risk tolerance.

Where can I check which stocks are trending?

Several financial platforms and stock market analysis tools provide real-time lists of trending stocks based on price movements and trading activity.

Do trending stocks always yield positive returns?

Not necessarily. Stocks can trend due to speculative trading, temporary news, or external factors. Evaluating the company's fundamentals and market conditions is essential before making investment decisions.

Is there a risk of losing money with trending stocks?

Yes, trending stocks can be risky, especially if their rise is driven by speculation rather than strong business performance. Prices can fluctuate sharply, leading to potential losses.

When is the right time to buy or sell a trending stock?

The ideal time to trade a trending stock depends on market trends, investor goals, and trading strategies. Analyzing price patterns and market sentiment can help in making informed decisions.

Are trending stocks good for long-term investments?

Trending stocks are often influenced by short-term market fluctuations. Unless they belong to fundamentally strong companies, they may not always be the best option for long-term investment.

Source: Dion Global

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