Here is the list of stocks that have been trending higher in the stock markets over the past five trading sessions.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Prev Close (Rs)
High (Rs)
Low (Rs)
Volume (000s)
|Electronics Mart India
|165.70
|15.75
|10.50%
|149.95
|171.25
|143.80
|2086.36
|BirlaNu
|1639.30
|91.00
|5.88%
|1548.30
|1656.00
|1474.15
|6.51
|Kennametal India
|3300.00
|172.85
|5.53%
|3127.15
|3344.90
|3091.60
|6.67
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|95.17
|4.80
|5.31%
|90.37
|96.50
|89.51
|1499.38
|Vishnu Prakash R Punglia
|30.96
|1.47
|4.98%
|29.49
|30.96
|28.80
|53.58
|Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts
|135.00
|6.05
|4.69%
|128.95
|141.00
|129.00
|87.59
|PTC Industries
|19068.55
|828.90
|4.54%
|18239.65
|19395.00
|18239.65
|8.92
|Reliance Infrastructure
|76.27
|2.82
|3.84%
|73.45
|77.12
|73.99
|1629.90
|Indian Bank
|899.00
|26.00
|2.98%
|873.00
|899.05
|878.05
|549.09
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|547.45
|15.70
|2.95%
|531.75
|549.10
|526.95
|8.73
|Sansera Engineering
|3885.00
|103.95
|2.75%
|3781.05
|3885.00
|3765.00
|9.60
|Apar Industries
|16551.00
|429.55
|2.66%
|16121.45
|16696.95
|16121.45
|7.70
|Deepak Nitrite
|1796.00
|46.30
|2.65%
|1749.70
|1836.50
|1759.00
|79.01
|Shilpa Medicare
|759.60
|19.55
|2.64%
|740.05
|774.35
|732.00
|521.52
|Dynamatic Technologies
|11680.00
|290.55
|2.55%
|11389.45
|11863.65
|11013.10
|1.17
|Honasa Consumer
|476.00
|10.50
|2.26%
|465.50
|480.00
|464.00
|53.78
|Rolex Rings
|156.30
|3.40
|2.22%
|152.90
|159.10
|152.80
|412.00
|Sanghvi Movers
|491.00
|10.25
|2.13%
|480.75
|493.75
|474.65
|33.06
|MTAR Technologies
|7075.60
|129.80
|1.87%
|6945.80
|7150.00
|6598.55
|28.99
|Filatex India
|83.10
|1.48
|1.81%
|81.62
|85.29
|81.53
|119.82
|Hatsun Agro Products
|942.25
|16.05
|1.73%
|926.20
|945.60
|895.75
|1.06
|Bank of India
|144.80
|2.30
|1.61%
|142.50
|145.20
|142.10
|350.46
|PTC India
|203.15
|3.05
|1.52%
|200.10
|204.25
|195.50
|670.05
|Welspun Corp
|1841.70
|24.35
|1.34%
|1817.35
|1865.00
|1819.80
|22.22
|KNR Constructions
|141.95
|1.75
|1.25%
|140.20
|141.95
|138.00
|93.71
Source: Dion Global
Over these five trading sessions, Electronics Mart India has recorded a gain of 27.12%. Other trending gainers during this period are BirlaNu (up 22.50%) and Kennametal India (up 17.19%).
During this same period, Stanley Lifestyles has recorded a decline of 5.84%. Other trending losers during this period are KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) down 6.39% and Cemindia Projects down 10.96%.
Trending stocks are those that see a surge in trading activity and investor interest within the stock market. They gain attention due to sudden price movements, high trading volumes, or market news.
Stocks are considered trending when they move in one direction day after day. In the table above the we have taken stocks that have moved in the same direction for five successive trading days.
While trending stocks can offer profit opportunities, they are often volatile. Before investing, it's crucial to research the stock, analyze market conditions, and assess your risk tolerance.
Several financial platforms and stock market analysis tools provide real-time lists of trending stocks based on price movements and trading activity.
Not necessarily. Stocks can trend due to speculative trading, temporary news, or external factors. Evaluating the company's fundamentals and market conditions is essential before making investment decisions.
Yes, trending stocks can be risky, especially if their rise is driven by speculation rather than strong business performance. Prices can fluctuate sharply, leading to potential losses.
The ideal time to trade a trending stock depends on market trends, investor goals, and trading strategies. Analyzing price patterns and market sentiment can help in making informed decisions.
Trending stocks are often influenced by short-term market fluctuations. Unless they belong to fundamentally strong companies, they may not always be the best option for long-term investment.
Source: Dion Global