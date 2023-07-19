scorecardresearch
Top dividend-yield PSU shares in last 1 year: Coal India, ONGC, REC, and more

Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Bank of Maharashtra were at the bottom of the Axis Securities’ list with a 4% dividend yield for both.

Written by Kumar Gaurav
Updated:
Top dividend-yield PSU
According to a list of highest dividend-yielding PSU shares compiled by Axis Securities, Coal India, and ONGC shares were among the top dividend-paying PSU scrips in the last one year, with yields of 10% and 8% respectively. (Photo: Reuters)

Coal India, ONGC, and REC shares were among the top dividend-paying PSU scrips in the last one year, with yields of 10%, 8%, and 8%, respectively, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding PSU shares compiled by Axis Securities. Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Bank of Maharashtra were ranked at the bottom of the list with a 4% dividend yield for both.

Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding PSUs:

Company NameCMPDividend (Past 12 Months)Dividend Yield (Last 12 Months)
Coal IndiaRs 232Rs 23.2510%
ONGCRs 167Rs 148%
REC Rs 161Rs 12.68%
Oil India Rs 255Rs 19.58%
Balmer Lawrie Investment Rs 414Rs 307%
Power Finance CorporationRs 224Rs 13.256%
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Rs 60Rs 3.56%
National Aluminium Company Rs 93Rs 55%
Power Grid Corporation of IndiaRs 241Rs 12.255%
Balmer Lawrie & Company Rs 136Rs 6.55%
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Rs 293Rs 145%
GAIL (India)Rs 109Rs 55%
Rites Rs 399Rs 185%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Rs 33Rs 1.434%
Bank of MaharashtraRs 31Rs 1.34%

The list was dominated by companies from the Financial sector. REC, Balmer Lawrie Investment, Power Finance Corporation, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and Bank of Maharashtra were the 6 companies out of 15 to make it to the list, with dividend yields of 8%, 7%, 6%, 6%, 4%, and 4%, respectively.

Besides ONGC, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and GAIL (India) were the other three companies from the Oil & Gas Sector to make it to the list, with dividend yields of 8%, 5%, and 5%, respectively. Balmer Lawrie & Company is the only company from the IT Industry to make it to the list. However, despite having one of the highest dividends of Rs. 1,68,004, it had a dividend yield of 5%, which is one of the lowest on the list.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 16:43 IST

