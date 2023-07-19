Top dividend-yield PSU shares in last 1 year: Coal India, ONGC, REC, and more

Coal India, ONGC, and REC shares were among the top dividend-paying PSU scrips in the last one year, with yields of 10%, 8%, and 8%, respectively, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding PSU shares compiled by Axis Securities. Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Bank of Maharashtra were ranked at the bottom of the list with a 4% dividend yield for both.
Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding PSUs:
|Company Name
|CMP
|Dividend (Past 12 Months)
|Dividend Yield (Last 12 Months)
|Coal India
|Rs 232
|Rs 23.25
|10%
|ONGC
|Rs 167
|Rs 14
|8%
|REC
|Rs 161
|Rs 12.6
|8%
|Oil India
|Rs 255
|Rs 19.5
|8%
|Balmer Lawrie Investment
|Rs 414
|Rs 30
|7%
|Power Finance Corporation
|Rs 224
|Rs 13.25
|6%
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|Rs 60
|Rs 3.5
|6%
|National Aluminium Company
|Rs 93
|Rs 5
|5%
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|Rs 241
|Rs 12.25
|5%
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|Rs 136
|Rs 6.5
|5%
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|Rs 293
|Rs 14
|5%
|GAIL (India)
|Rs 109
|Rs 5
|5%
|Rites
|Rs 399
|Rs 18
|5%
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|Rs 33
|Rs 1.43
|4%
|Bank of Maharashtra
|Rs 31
|Rs 1.3
|4%
The list was dominated by companies from the Financial sector. REC, Balmer Lawrie Investment, Power Finance Corporation, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and Bank of Maharashtra were the 6 companies out of 15 to make it to the list, with dividend yields of 8%, 7%, 6%, 6%, 4%, and 4%, respectively.
Besides ONGC, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and GAIL (India) were the other three companies from the Oil & Gas Sector to make it to the list, with dividend yields of 8%, 5%, and 5%, respectively. Balmer Lawrie & Company is the only company from the IT Industry to make it to the list. However, despite having one of the highest dividends of Rs. 1,68,004, it had a dividend yield of 5%, which is one of the lowest on the list.