Top dividend-yield PSU shares in last 1 year: Coal India, ONGC, REC, and more

Coal India, ONGC, and REC shares were among the top dividend-paying PSU scrips in the last one year, with yields of 10%, 8%, and 8%, respectively, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding PSU shares compiled by Axis Securities. Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Bank of Maharashtra were ranked at the bottom of the list with a 4% dividend yield for both.

Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding PSUs:

Company Name CMP Dividend (Past 12 Months) Dividend Yield (Last 12 Months) Coal India Rs 232 Rs 23.25 10% ONGC Rs 167 Rs 14 8% REC Rs 161 Rs 12.6 8% Oil India Rs 255 Rs 19.5 8% Balmer Lawrie Investment Rs 414 Rs 30 7% Power Finance Corporation Rs 224 Rs 13.25 6% Housing & Urban Development Corporation Rs 60 Rs 3.5 6% National Aluminium Company Rs 93 Rs 5 5% Power Grid Corporation of India Rs 241 Rs 12.25 5% Balmer Lawrie & Company Rs 136 Rs 6.5 5% Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Rs 293 Rs 14 5% GAIL (India) Rs 109 Rs 5 5% Rites Rs 399 Rs 18 5% Indian Railway Finance Corporation Rs 33 Rs 1.43 4% Bank of Maharashtra Rs 31 Rs 1.3 4%

The list was dominated by companies from the Financial sector. REC, Balmer Lawrie Investment, Power Finance Corporation, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and Bank of Maharashtra were the 6 companies out of 15 to make it to the list, with dividend yields of 8%, 7%, 6%, 6%, 4%, and 4%, respectively.

Besides ONGC, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and GAIL (India) were the other three companies from the Oil & Gas Sector to make it to the list, with dividend yields of 8%, 5%, and 5%, respectively. Balmer Lawrie & Company is the only company from the IT Industry to make it to the list. However, despite having one of the highest dividends of Rs. 1,68,004, it had a dividend yield of 5%, which is one of the lowest on the list.